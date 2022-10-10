Read full article on original website
Rockdale PD, ISD administration investigating AirDropped threat image at Rockdale Junior High
ROCKDALE, Texas — All schools in Rockdale ISD were temporarily placed on lockdown on Tues, Oct. 11 after a student at Rockdale Junior High air dropped an image of a threat to several other students' phones, according to a press release from Rockdale ISD. After campus and district administrators...
Central Texas breweries win big at annual Great American Beer Festival
AUSTIN, Texas — You don't have to go very far in Central Texas if you're looking for great beer. The results of the recent Great American Beer Festival confirm it!. Nearly half a dozen Austin-based breweries earned top scores in several different categories at the 40th annual festival in Denver, Colorado. It was the first time in two years that the nation's largest ticketed beer festival took place.
