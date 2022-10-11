Read full article on original website
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa volleyball defeated by Archbishop Hannan
Bogalusa was defeated by Archbishop Hannan in two matches on Oct. 6. The first match was 25-3, 25-2, 25-1 and the second was 25-0, 25-2, 25-1. Archbishop Hannan is the two-time Division III state champion and began this week as the fourth ranked team in powerpoints in the unofficial Division III LHSAA ratings.
fox8live.com
Bogalusa Lumberjacks off to a strong start under Cyril Crutchfield
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - From the West Bank, to the East Bank, and up to Baton Rouge, Cyril Crutchfield has been on quite the coaching journey. That odyssey now continues at Bogalusa High, a school less than four miles from the Louisiana-Mississippi state border. “Well it’s only just a gift...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa competed in cross country meet on Oct. 1
Two Bogalusa runners competed in the 2022 Country Day Cajun Classic on Oct. 1 in City Park in New Orleans. Chiqueria Jefferson came in 80th with a time of 33 minutes, 40 seconds. Cierra Gibson was 83rd in 37:13. Ursuline Academy’s Sophia Freeze won the meet after running the race...
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton goes 2-3 in recent games
Franklinton’s volleyball team posted a 2-3 record in matches held between Sept. 29 and Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, Franklinton defeated Christ Episcopal School at home, 25-20, 25-23, 10-25, 25-17. The Oct. 5 match was a 25-10, 25-12, 25-9 loss to Lakeshore at home. The next day’s contest was...
NOLA.com
Stat leaders, standings through Week 6 for St. Tammany Parish football teams
District 6-5A Team | Dist. | Overall | PF | PA. NOTE: Asterisk represents games worth of stats, not necessarily how many games a player or team has played. Some statistics taken from St. Tammany Farmer reports. To report omissions or corrections, please email jhalm@sttammanyfarmer.net. Statistics only listed for players...
bogalusadailynews.com
Pine splits matches with Doyle, Sarah T. Reed
Pine went 1-1 in volleyball matches that were held on Monday and Tuesday at home. Monday’s match was a 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 loss to Doyle. Samantha Thomas downed 17 kills, blocked 10 shots and served an ace. Mia Strahan posted six kills, three blocks and two digs. Gabby Ladner...
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Oct. 15-16, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The 18th annual YMCA Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, after weather forced the event to be postponed in August. Registration will start at 8 a.m. with tee time set for 9 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. For more information, call YMCA Chief Executive Officer Toni St. Philip at 985-732-3741 or email ymca823toni@att.net.
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Oct. 15-16, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Kingdom of God Church, located at 814 Union Ave. in Bogalusa, will have its sixth year church anniversary celebration on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be pastor Brandon Marshall of Restoration Church. Founders are Apostle Kendon and Lady Arica Grant. The event will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish fair returns Wednesday
The Washington Parish Fair will return, starting Wednesday in Franklinton. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the fair parade. The official opening ceremony will be held at noon. This year’s fair will include a variety of live entertainment, including country superstars Brantley Gilbert and Jon Langston, and Poplarville,...
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
thelouisianaweekend.com
Our Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Adventure
Gibson, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Our second stop on The Louisiana Weekend On The Road series is in Gibson, Louisiana for the Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. On this tour, we saw Louisiana wildlife including, alligators, bald eagles, many more fish and birds. We experienced the marsh as well as the swamp. Also on this tour, we had a chance to feed the alligators.
NOLA.com
South Louisiana could get rain for the 1st time in a month: See timing, forecast
South Louisiana could get rain this week for the first time in about a month, thanks to a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance, which is expected to become a tropical depression, is in the southern Gulf by Mexico and will not hit Louisiana, forecasters said Tuesday.
bogalusadailynews.com
Lillian Wilson
Lillian Jones Wilson, 82, passed away peacefully at her residence in Angie on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. She was a native of Buras for 65 years. She was a wonderful mother, wife and homemaker. She loved cooking and her ministry work as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was preceded...
Mississippi Match 5 player wins more than $202,000
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) announced the jackpot for the Mississippi Match 5 was hit for the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing by one player. The winning ticket is worth $202,787.29. The numbers drawn were 9-15-22-25-26, and the winning ticket was purchased from Midway Pit Stop on Highway 18 in Raymond. The jackpot […]
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A game from the Louisiana Lottery has been in circulation for a little over three weeks and one person has already won $100,000. Someone purchased an All About The Bens scratch-off ticket for $5 at the Circle K located at 4851 O’Neal Ln. The ticket was claimed on Friday, October […]
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana's Fake Nurse
A woman has stolen from multiple medical facilities in Acadiana and Mississippi.
4 Great Burger Places in Mississippi
What is your favorite comfort food? If the answer is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Mississippi that are highly-praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but also for their impeccable service, so of you have never been to any of these burger spots, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
wwno.org
Listen: What reporters found when they investigated New Orleans' fastest sinking neighborhood
The telltale signs of subsidence are all over Village de l’Est in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the ground sinks, it pulls away from slab foundations and street maintenance holes and causes driveways to crack. In a city sitting below sea level, New Orleans residents are well-aware that we’re sinking....
