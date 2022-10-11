ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

jetski⚓️commodore
3d ago

The "New Look" better be 2 RPD cars in the parking lot at ALL Times!! And even then,..........

spectrumlocalnews.com

Renovations completed at Tops store on Upper Falls Boulevard

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Renovations wrapped up at the Tops Friendly Markets store on Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. The store expanded its bakery and deli. Tops is the only grocery store chain within the 14605 zip code. It's the second poorest zip code...
ROCHESTER, NY
Fast Company

What happened when Rochester tore out an urban highway

If you walk down Union Street in Rochester, New York, a road lined with new apartment buildings, trees, and a bike lane, you wouldn’t know that it used to be a highway. “It feels like an organically built neighborhood,” says Erik Frisch, deputy commissioner of neighborhood and business development for the city of Rochester. But a decade ago, these blocks were part of the Inner Loop, a sunken, six-lane freeway that circled the downtown.
ROCHESTER, NY
Rochester, NY
Lifestyle
Rochester, NY
Business
Rochester, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Rochester, NY
progressivegrocer.com

Tops Renovated New York Store Focuses on Fresh

Celebrating 25 years in the Rochester, N.Y., community, Tops Markets LLC held a grand re-opening on Oct. 11 for its remodeled store on 285 Upper Falls Boulevard. This renovation marks the 26th Tops location updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments, including the recent $2.7 million remodel in Cheektowaga, N.Y.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Fashion Week Rochester returns for 13th year

Rochester, N.Y. — Fashion Week Rochester has returned to the runway for its 13th year. The show features three nights highlighting local and national designers, retailers, community leaders, and talent. The annual fundraiser for The Center for Youth attracts thousands of people to the region and raises funds and...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Weekend weather in WNY

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Heading into the weekend our weather looks fairly quiet. Expect a partly cloudy sky tonight with dry weather continuing. Cloud cover will gradually increase late tonight as a cold front starts to approach WNY. The cold front will move through WNY early Saturday afternoon and that...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Bright Spot: Helping others

Hilton, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Hilton Girls Soccer Program and their long time tradition of helping others. For more than 30 years the girls JV and varsity teams have been 'Kicking Out Breast Cancer' by raising money to support the fight against breast cancer. The...
HILTON, NY
Radio Ink

Michaels Joins Stephens in Rochester

With Mike McCoy relocating to Arizona, Stephens Media Group has named Craig Michaels as the new Operations Manager for its Rochester, NY cluster. McCoy will assist with the transition through the end of the year. Michaels has worked in Philadelphia, Ontario, Akron and with companies including Townsquare and iHeartMedai. He...
ROCHESTER, NY

