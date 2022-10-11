Read full article on original website
jetski⚓️commodore
3d ago
The "New Look" better be 2 RPD cars in the parking lot at ALL Times!! And even then,..........
Reply(1)
6
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
National Toy Hall of Fame names 12 finalistsB.R. ShenoyRochester, NY
That Time “The Phone Man” Repaired My Life and Career With Clear Communication And The Right ConnectionHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Blue Barn 5th Annual CiderFest Is Coming October 7th-9thAlisha StarrHilton, NY
Feeling Hungry? Check Out These New Restaurants in RochesterAlisha StarrRochester, NY
Related
spectrumlocalnews.com
Renovations completed at Tops store on Upper Falls Boulevard
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Renovations wrapped up at the Tops Friendly Markets store on Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday. The store expanded its bakery and deli. Tops is the only grocery store chain within the 14605 zip code. It's the second poorest zip code...
Fast Company
What happened when Rochester tore out an urban highway
If you walk down Union Street in Rochester, New York, a road lined with new apartment buildings, trees, and a bike lane, you wouldn’t know that it used to be a highway. “It feels like an organically built neighborhood,” says Erik Frisch, deputy commissioner of neighborhood and business development for the city of Rochester. But a decade ago, these blocks were part of the Inner Loop, a sunken, six-lane freeway that circled the downtown.
Car crashes into front porch of occupied house on Del Monte St.
Officers determined a Toyota was traveling westbound on Del Monte St. when it left the roadway and struck the front porch of the home.
Rochester pumpkin carver back on Food Network
“I always like to be different,” Bierton says. “I love doing different things that no one is doing.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
progressivegrocer.com
Tops Renovated New York Store Focuses on Fresh
Celebrating 25 years in the Rochester, N.Y., community, Tops Markets LLC held a grand re-opening on Oct. 11 for its remodeled store on 285 Upper Falls Boulevard. This renovation marks the 26th Tops location updated with a new look and a renewed focus on fresh departments, including the recent $2.7 million remodel in Cheektowaga, N.Y.
Golfing in Rochester becomes year-round activity thanks to new TopTracer technology
“We have one of the largest amounts of golfers per capita,” Diprima said.
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
13 WHAM
Fashion Week Rochester returns for 13th year
Rochester, N.Y. — Fashion Week Rochester has returned to the runway for its 13th year. The show features three nights highlighting local and national designers, retailers, community leaders, and talent. The annual fundraiser for The Center for Youth attracts thousands of people to the region and raises funds and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Person escapes from window in Rochester house fire on East Main St.
According to fire crew officials, clouds of heavy smoke became visible along the 2200 block of East Main Street around 5:45 a.m.
Three Heads, DiBella’s team up for special beer
The beer is called the Chocolate Chip Cookie Stout.
Batavia man wins $1,000 A Week For Life from scratch-off ticket￼
The man has elected to receive his prize as an annuity, according to lottery officials.
Recycling electronics set to become easier and cheaper in 2023
SunnKing is hosting a free e-waste dropoff and recycling event for Rochester area residents at MCC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13 WHAM
Weekend weather in WNY
Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Heading into the weekend our weather looks fairly quiet. Expect a partly cloudy sky tonight with dry weather continuing. Cloud cover will gradually increase late tonight as a cold front starts to approach WNY. The cold front will move through WNY early Saturday afternoon and that...
Greece man charged with selling $470K in stolen goods from across New York
The complaint alleges the man's eBay account posted 2,332 items for sale.
Local business leaders aim to help the next generation of Rochester entrepreneurs
The organizers of Franchise ROC said they value the tool of franchising and wish to share it with the people of Rochester.
Man hospitalized after stabbing on Central Ave. in Rochester
Investigators believe he sustained the injuries in the 400 block of Central Avenue.
Special Delivery: Free pizza, smoke alarms for Mark’s customers in Greece
Thursday evening, Mark's Pizzeria will be doing the same thing in the Chili area for select pizza orders.
13 WHAM
Bright Spot: Helping others
Hilton, N.Y. — Our Bright Spot shines on the Hilton Girls Soccer Program and their long time tradition of helping others. For more than 30 years the girls JV and varsity teams have been 'Kicking Out Breast Cancer' by raising money to support the fight against breast cancer. The...
Radio Ink
Michaels Joins Stephens in Rochester
With Mike McCoy relocating to Arizona, Stephens Media Group has named Craig Michaels as the new Operations Manager for its Rochester, NY cluster. McCoy will assist with the transition through the end of the year. Michaels has worked in Philadelphia, Ontario, Akron and with companies including Townsquare and iHeartMedai. He...
Comments / 5