Wisconsin Rapids, WI

Wis. Rapids woman dead after I-39 crash

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
Wausau Pilot & Review

A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman died Monday after a single-vehicle crash on I-39, according to Portage County officials.

The crash was reported at about 10:20 a.m. at mile marker 164. Officials say the driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, drifted into the median, over corrected and caused the northbound vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle entered the east ditch and rolled several times.

Joseph C. Lamers, the driver of the vehicle, suffered injuries that were described as not life-threatening. His passenger, Rebecca M. Clasen, was removed from the vehicle by EMS personnel and transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She later died of her injuries, police said.

The Portage County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Stevens Point Police, Portage

County Ambulance, Hull Fire and EMS, and the Wisconsin State Patrol.

This crash remains under investigation.

wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
WausauPilot

Stevens Point woman dead in I-39 crash

A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Oct. 12 on I-39 at North Second Street near Stevens Point. Police say the driver was southbound on the interstate, driving a 2019...
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

One dead following Wednesday morning crash

The Wisconsin State Patrol says one person died following a Wednesday morning crash just outside of Stevens Point. A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of the family, died after a single-vehicle collision on North Second St. According to a news release from the State...
STEVENS POINT, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Wisconsin Rapids woman dead following I-39 crash

PORTAGE COUNTY – A south Wood County woman was killed and another person was injured, following an Oct. 10 traffic accident. The one-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 10:30 a.m. on northbound I-39 at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing the vehicle to cross...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WausauPilot

Victim in fatal Stevens Point crash identified

The victim in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on I-39 has been identified as 43-year-old Kelly Springer, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. on Oct. 12 in the southbound lanes of the interstate at North Second Street. A Wisconsin State Trooper was first to respond to the crash and discovered Springer trapped inside her vehicle. She died at the scene.
STEVENS POINT, WI
spmetrowire.com

One woman dies in Monday crash

One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

At least 4 injured in high speed crash in Wausau

A high speed crash Monday on Wausau’s Grand Avenue left at least four people injured, officials said. The crash was reported at about 10:50 p.m. between Sturgeon Eddy Road and McDonald Street. Two vehicles were involved, one of which was heavily damaged. Photos of the crash scene show airbags were deployed in both vehicles.
WAUSAU, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews spent the overnight hours battling a barn fire in Shawano County. The fire chief says there were pigs inside the barn at the time. At about 1 A.M., crews were called to the scene on Green Valley Rd. in the town of Angelica. The...
SHAWANO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 53 weekend crash

Police have identified the man who died Saturday on Hwy. 53 near Rice Lake as 79-year-old John Baier. Barron County Sheriff’s officials say the crash was reported at about 9 a.m. just south of Rice Lake. Police say Baier, of Arkansaw, Wis., was headed south when he lost control of his pickup, struck the guard rail and rolled his vehicle.
RICE LAKE, WI
merrillfotonews.com

Downtown Merrill scene of a small fire Monday morning

The contents of an open-top trailer being pulled behind a vehicle erupted into flames on Monday morning, Oct. 10, 2022, around 9:00 a.m. in Merrill’s downtown shopping area. Initially, the small flames were attacked with a handheld fire extinguisher while the vehicle and trailer were parked in front of the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store on E. Main St. in Merrill. That proved ineffective.
MERRILL, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
SCHOFIELD, WI
wiproud.com

Wood Co. Sheriff investigating suspicious death

WOOD COUNTY Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The Wood County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a suspected drug overdose after a body was found in the town of Cranmoor. According to information from the sheriff’s office, the body of 41-year-old Jeffery Manley was found in an outbuilding on his property.
WOOD COUNTY, WI
wiproud.com

Death of Wisconsin woman from 38 years ago solved

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Investigators say the death of a 20-year-old woman who died in 1984 has been ruled accidental. Janet Raasch, who was a student at UW Stout, was reported missing 38 years ago today. Investigators said she was hitch hiking at the time of her disappearance. Her remains...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Marathon County Felony Mugshots: Oct. 13, 2022

Wausau Pilot & Review does not publish photos of minors, except in extreme circumstances, determined on a case-by-case basis. Wisconsin treats 17-year-olds as adults in the criminal justice system. Misdemeanor charges are listed only if they are filed alongside a felony in a single case. If felony charges are verified...
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

