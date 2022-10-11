ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle, OK

Comments / 1

Related
KOCO

Fight between 2 young girls ends in deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. — A fight between two young girls ended in a deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer. It started out as a physical fight between a 10-year-old and a 17-year-old in a Spencer neighborhood. When the parents of the children got involved, the 10-year-old’s parent somehow brought out a kitchen knife, killing 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade.
SPENCER, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Del City, OK
City
Newcastle, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOCO

Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County

MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
MCCLAIN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse

A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy