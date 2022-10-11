Read full article on original website
Related
OK AG investigating former metro pool construction owner for allegedly conning then-clients out of $1000s
A former metro pool construction owner is now being investigated after several then-clients came forward saying they lost tens of thousands of dollars to an unfinished pool project.
Metro Father-Son Allegedly Involved In Hiding Evidence Connected To Plaza Inn Murder
Oklahoma City police uncovered a plot to hide evidence involved in the murder of 41-year-old Kentrell Kindred. The victim was found shot to death on Monday at the Plaza Inn motel in southeast Oklahoma City. New court documents revealed a father and son were the main suspects. A 19-year-old was...
KOCO
Fight between 2 young girls ends in deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer
SPENCER, Okla. — A fight between two young girls ended in a deadly stabbing between their moms in Spencer. It started out as a physical fight between a 10-year-old and a 17-year-old in a Spencer neighborhood. When the parents of the children got involved, the 10-year-old’s parent somehow brought out a kitchen knife, killing 29-year-old Vaneesa Wade.
KOCO
Family, police need help finding Oklahoma 17-year-old girl missing for nearly two months
OKLAHOMA CITY — Family and police need help to find an Oklahoma 17-year-old girl who has been missing for nearly two months. The report said 17-year-old Madisyn Riffe went missing on Aug. 22 after running away with her boyfriend. Now, the boyfriend is back home but she is nowhere to be found.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOCO
Suspect on loose after man brutally assaulted, nearly killed in OKC parking lot
OKLAHOMA CITY — The suspect is still on the loose after a man was brutally assaulted and nearly killed in an Oklahoma City parking lot. Now, police are asking for help in identifying who may have done this. The report says a man was found beaten so badly in a parking lot that the people who found him didn’t think he was alive.
KOCO
Court documents reveal suspect admits to killing her girlfriend at OKC apartment
OKLAHOMA CITY — A woman arrested in connection with a suspicious death at an Oklahoma City apartment admitted to police that she killed her girlfriend, according to court documents. Around 1:20 a.m. on Oct. 7, police responded to a report of a domestic-related shooting at an apartment complex near...
KOCO
Person in custody after barricading themselves inside Cleveland County home
CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement took a person into custody after they barricaded themselves inside a home in Cleveland County. The incident was first reported around 8 a.m. Friday at a home near Noble. The person was later taken into custody. Authorities did not say why the person...
OCSO Identifies Suspect, Victim In Deadly Spencer Stabbing
The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office has identified the suspect and victim in connection to a deadly Spencer stabbing. Deputies responded to the scene just before 4 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of North Post Road and Northeast 32nd Street. Deputies said the victim, Vanessa Wade, 29, was transported to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man allegedly randomly attacks person with window down stopped at red light in Southeast Oklahoma City
What appears to be a random, unprovoked knife attack in Southeast Oklahoma City has sent one man to the hospital.
KOCO
Police release name of suspect sought in connection with OKC motel homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City Police Department officials released the name of a suspect sought in connection with a deadly shooting at a motel. Around 8:45 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots being fired at the Plaza Inn near Southeast 29th Street and Interstate 35. Officers arrived and found a 41-year-old man shot to death.
KOCO
Oklahoma oil rig worker killed on job in McClain County
MCCLAIN COUNTY, Okla. — Another Oklahoma oil rig worker was killed on the job in McClain County. KOCO 5 spoke with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, and they said in 2021, they reported the percentage of worker fatalities in the oil industry was 13%. For this year, it has increased.
OKCPD: Man violently attacked in bar parking lot, most facial bones broken
Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating a case of aggravated assault after a man was viciously attacked in a bar parking lot early Sunday morning.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘I’m Extremely Let Down’: Oklahoma County Sheriff Speaks Out On Former Deputy Accused Of Abuse
A suspended Oklahoma County deputy was terminated Wednesday following domestic abuse allegations. Recent court documents show that Anthony Jackson allegedly beat his pregnant girlfriend, spat in her face, elbowed her stomach and said he hoped their unborn baby would die. Jackson used his badge as a fear tactic, allegedly telling...
The Village PD searching for man accused of road rage
The Village Police Department is looking for a man accused of road rage.
Witness In Car Dealership Fraud Scheme Missing
A federal defendant has vanished six months after she and two of her former colleagues were embroiled in a scandal involving a car dealership in Norman. The three co-owners for Big Red Dealerships were convicted in November of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. A missing person's report was filed with...
One arrested, one wanted for murder at Oklahoma City motel
Officials say one person is in custody and another man is wanted for a murder at an Oklahoma City motel.
KOCO
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seized record number of fentanyl
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office seized a record amount of fentanyl. The office said the increasing amount of the deadly drug is worrisome. Now, they hope to raise awareness of the dangers. "This substance has completely permeated our entire state," said Sheriff Tommie Johnson...
Highlighting an act of kindness: OKC man helps elderly woman in dire situation
An Oklahoma City man and the elderly woman with health issues that he helped described their encounter Thursday as her husband was in the hospital clinging to life.
KOCO
Police searching for runaway 17-year-old OKC girl who's been missing for almost 2 months
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 17-year-old girl. Police said Madisyn Riffe has been missing from her southwest Oklahoma City home. Investigators do not believe foul play was involved, but police said they want to locate her and make sure she's OK.
OCPD Arrest Man Accused Of Hitting Son Multiple Times
Oklahoma City Police have arrested a man on child abuse complaints. Donald Davis has been accused of hitting his teenage son in the face multiple times after officers said Davis found the teen smoking marijuana in his car.. Davis was booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center.
Comments / 1