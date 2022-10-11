Read full article on original website
Mayor Scott speaks on Tyson job loss
A week after Tyson Fresh Meats announces more than 500 local jobs will move to the company's home base in Arkansas, another plea for the meat giant to reconsider its plans.
University of Arkansas chancellor search narrowed to two finalists
The search for the next University of Arkansas chancellor is down to two candidates, but names of the two finalists are not being released, according to a statement issued Friday (Oct. 14) by the University of Arkansas System. UA System President Dr. Donald Bobbitt announced Sept. 2 that four finalists...
Washington County sheriffs looking for missing woman
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Washington County Sheriffs Office is looking for a woman that was last seen Friday night. According to a social media post, Tishina Gabriel Mendenhall, 26, was last seen on October 14 by her husband in the area of Antioch Road & S. Skylight Mountain Road in Canehill. She was […]
This Stunning Arkansas Mansion Has it’s Own 1.2 Mile Race Track
This Arkansas mansion is not only absolutely gorgeous it also has its very own race track and it's for sale. So, start your engines boys and girls!. The house and race track sit on 393 acres in Fayetteville. If the race track isn't enough for you the 7,764-square-foot home is gorgeous too. Oh, there is even more on this property, including a guest house and 30,000 square feet of shop buildings. So yes, you have a place to store and work on your race cars, boats and ATVs. This property is located on the White River and it's solar-powered too. According to the listing, it is the largest privately owned solar complex in the Northwest Arkansas area.
Arkansas executive out as COO following alleged nose-biting incident
A Fayetteville executive has left his position with a high-profile food company following his involvement in an incident in a Fayetteville parking garage following an Arkansas Razorbacks football game.
Livin’ the campground life
For former Michigander, moving to Oklahoma ‘checked all the boxes’ for her family, business. Home, the well-used proverb tells us, is where the heart is. For Dawn Maust and her family, their heart is in a KOA campground. For the past nine years, Dawn and her husband Kevin...
Prosecution seeking death penalty in Fayetteville murder case
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The prosecution in the upcoming murder trial of Samuel Appling, from Fayetteville, has informed the court of its intention to seek the death penalty. Prosecuting attorney Matt Durrett filed the notice in the Circuit Court of Washington County, Seventh Division, on Oct. 10. Appling, 23, is...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arkansas
If you love going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Arkansas then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arkansas that are highly praised for the way they prepare their food, but also how they serve it, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
Fort Smith mother, daughter sentenced to 7 years for bank fraud, identity theft
FORT SMITH — A Fort Smith mother and daughter were sentenced Thursday to a combined sentencing of seven years in federal prison and ordered to pay $53,000 in restitution for bank fraud, identity theft and theft of government funds. Thirty-nine-year-old Amanda Komp was sentenced to 4 years in prison...
Matt Jones joins ESPN Arkansas
Matt Jones, former star quarterback at the University of Arkansas, is joining the on-air team at ESPN Arkansas as co-host of Halftime with Phil Elson. Matt Jones grew up in Van Buren and had a playing career at Arkansas spanning the 2001 to 2004 football seasons. He was the full-time starter at quarterback from 2002 to 2004. Jones was drafted in the 2005 NFL Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 21 st overall pick. In addition to football, Jones also played two seasons with the Razorback Basketball team, 2001-02 and 2003-04, appearing in 28 games in his career.
Benton County deputy involved in deadly Decatur shooting
A Benton County deputy was involved in a fatal shooting on Falling Springs Road in Decatur on October 15.
Fall craft fairs open in Northwest Arkansas
Craft fairs will be held all over Northwest Arkansas starting Oct. 13 and ending Oct. 15. Every October, hundreds of thousands of people visit NWA to shop for hand-made pottery, stained glass, baskets and more from local artisans. The Ozarks Regional Arts and Craft Fair will be held at the...
Location of potential new Madison county jail causing concern
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. — Madison county voters willvote for or against a new county jail in the November elections. The potential jail has two possible locations along Highway 412. One of the locations is less than two miles from Camp Noark for girl scouts. “The main thing was for...
Arkansas man dead after crash in Rogers County
ROGERS COUNTY, Okla. — A 56-year-old male from Fayetteville, Ark., is dead after a car crash that occurred Saturday morning in Rogers County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash occurred just before 7:00 a.m., on OK-88, about a quarter mile south of E 530...
Hundreds of vendors setting up for War Eagle Fair
HINDSVILLE, Ark. — The 68th annual War Eagle Fair begins this week in Northwest Arkansas. The event usually brings hundreds of thousands of people to the Hindsville area each year. This year's fair begins Thursday, Oct. 13 through Sunday, Oct. 16. You can visit the vendors from 8 a.m....
$43 million in marijuana seized in Oklahoma drug bust
An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has up to a $43 million street value, said David Dean, Ottawa County Sheriff on Thursday.
How to watch-listen to Razorbacks-Cougars on Saturday
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas (3-3, 1-3 SEC) suddenly finds itself at a crossroads halfway though the season and they have to go to Provo, Utah, to figure out the direction it goes. The Razorbacks face BYU (4-2) on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The game will...
Arkansas State Police identify man killed by Benton County deputy
BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Benton County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a deputy shot and killed a 71-year-old man on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Decatur. The shooting took place on Falling Springs Road, the sheriff's office said. The deputy involved has been placed on administrative leave. Arkansas State...
Experienced diver drowns in Roaring River near Cassville, Mo.
NEAR CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri Highway Patrol reports a diver died in Roaring River State Park near Cassville. The diver, Eric Hahn, 27, of Charlottesville, Virginia, is a group member doing weekly dives at the state park. He belonged to a group called KISS rebreather divers & explorers. We...
Train ride through the fall foliage | Adventure Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Fall is here and Adventure Arkansas ready for it! What is a better way to see the leaves than a train ride through the Ozarks? The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad winds through the the Boston Mountains of Washington and Crawford Counties, with train rides available for you and your family.
