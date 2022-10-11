ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

richmondobserver

OBITUARY: LaWanda Jean Stevens Brigman

HAMLET — LaWanda Jean Stevens Brigman, 56, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. She was born Oct. 22, 1965 in Richmond County, daughter of the late William Benny Stevens and Louise Hinson Stevens. LaWanda attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church when she...
HAMLET, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

35 years of service and sisterhood

WADESBORO — Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated held their thirty-fifth year anniversary celebration themed, “A Royal Celebration of Service and Sisterhood” at the Twin Valley Country Club in Wadesboro on Oct. 1. Winnie Bennett is the organizer and founder of the charter chapter in Morven, sponsored...
WADESBORO, NC
Hoffman, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

School board sets precedence in education over tourism

The Moore County School Board unanimously approved a motion on a plan to change the school calendar at its regular meeting Oct. 11. School board member David Hensley made the motion to send conglomerate-designed and signed letters to government officials and House and Senate educational committees stating that it was the board’s duty to ensure the best education possible, and therefore, in 2024, the board will base the school calendar on educational needs and not the tourism trade.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

After unexpected triple bypass, Rockingham man emphasizes proactive heart health

In mid-May 2022, Jeff and Tammy Benson from Rockingham were walking near Tammy’s sister’s beach home when Jeff felt an unusual pressure in his chest. He didn’t think much about it but still reached out to his doctor for guidance. Good thing he did because staying quiet could have cost him his life. To help others understand the importance of being proactive about their heart health, Jeff told his story.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
Christ
Leon Jenkins
#Volunteers
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
The Richmond Observer

Hamlet, Rockingham to accept online payments

Two Richmond County municipalities are giving residents another option to pay their bills. Hamlet officials announced Tuesday that city water customers can now make their utility payments online. City taxes can also be paid via the internet. Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump also said Tuesday night that customers in the...
HAMLET, NC
beckersasc.com

60K-square-foot North Carolina medical office building acquired

A 60,000-square-foot medical office building in Kannapolis, N.C., has been acquired, REBusiness Online reported Oct. 12. The property was acquired by Insite Properties and its partner BentallGreenOak. At the time of the transaction, the property was 65 percent leased, and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health was one of the building's tenants.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
jocoreport.com

Potential Juror Jailed For Contempt Over Mask

HARNETT COUNTY – A member of a Harnett County jury pool was jailed for contempt of court on Monday after refusing to wear a mask in a courtroom. Gregory Hahn, 47, of Angier, was booked without bond after telling Senior Resident Judge Charles Winston Gilchrist he wouldn’t wear a mask.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC

