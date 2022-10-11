Read full article on original website
Richmond County births in September 2022
The following parent/s has authorized the release of the births of their children at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst:. Emily Byrd and William Riggins, Rockingham, a daughter, Malayah Joy Zanique Riggins.
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Farm Family of the Day': Multigenerational farm honored at North Carolina State Fair
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — While many people flock to the North Carolina State Fair for the fried food and entertainment, one of the main purposes of the fair is to educate fairgoers about the connection between farming and food. What You Need To Know. The North Carolina State Fair...
richmondobserver
OBITUARY: LaWanda Jean Stevens Brigman
HAMLET — LaWanda Jean Stevens Brigman, 56, of Hamlet, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. She was born Oct. 22, 1965 in Richmond County, daughter of the late William Benny Stevens and Louise Hinson Stevens. LaWanda attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church when she...
35 years of service and sisterhood
WADESBORO — Morven Chapter of Las Amigas, Incorporated held their thirty-fifth year anniversary celebration themed, “A Royal Celebration of Service and Sisterhood” at the Twin Valley Country Club in Wadesboro on Oct. 1. Winnie Bennett is the organizer and founder of the charter chapter in Morven, sponsored...
sandhillssentinel.com
School board sets precedence in education over tourism
The Moore County School Board unanimously approved a motion on a plan to change the school calendar at its regular meeting Oct. 11. School board member David Hensley made the motion to send conglomerate-designed and signed letters to government officials and House and Senate educational committees stating that it was the board’s duty to ensure the best education possible, and therefore, in 2024, the board will base the school calendar on educational needs and not the tourism trade.
Parent angered by Fayetteville school assignment to emulate colonizers
The parent of a Cumberland County Schools student is speaking out against a class assignment she says is inappropriate and racially insensitive.
Treasurer warns NC towns on financial watchlist to clean books or lose charters
This year the town of East Laurinburg ceased to exist as an incorporated municipality after years of fiscal distress, fraud and, in the end, an inability to operate itself. More than 140 municipalities are on the state treasurer’s latest financial watch list, with a handful facing increased pressure to clean their books.
After unexpected triple bypass, Rockingham man emphasizes proactive heart health
In mid-May 2022, Jeff and Tammy Benson from Rockingham were walking near Tammy’s sister’s beach home when Jeff felt an unusual pressure in his chest. He didn’t think much about it but still reached out to his doctor for guidance. Good thing he did because staying quiet could have cost him his life. To help others understand the importance of being proactive about their heart health, Jeff told his story.
wpde.com
'Not going to let violence stop education:' Scotland Co. teachers urge for help from board
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Several teachers in Scotland County Schools attended Monday night's school board meeting to talk about issues regarding their safety. Some teachers said the escalating violence at Scotland High School and a couple of middle schools is alarming. According to Laurinburg Police Chief Mitch Johnson,...
Parents, teachers confront Scotland County Board of Education about school violence
LAURINBURG — Parents and teachers filled the Scotland County School Board meeting Monday evening to discuss fights at Scotland High Scho
Rockingham accepts land donation; re-bids for resurfacing project
ROCKINGHAM — The city is expanding its property along Hitchcock Creek thanks to a donation by the family of a deceased resident. The Rockingham City Council on Tuesday accepted the gifting of 1.8 acres of land off of Spivey Street from the estate of the late Fred D. Taylor.
carolinajournal.com
N.C. Treasurer puts the brakes on hiring of new Spring Lake town manager
N.C. State Treasurer Dale Folwell will not approve payment for Spring Lake's newly hired town manager Justine Jones. Based on her previous experiences with Kenly and Richland County, S.C., Folwell doesn't believe she is the right fit for the town. Spring Lake has faced two audits in 10 years that...
State board that controls Spring Lake finances won't pay to hire new town manager; choice 'does not generate confidence'
SPRING LAKE, N.C. — The state Local Government Commission, which controls the finances for the troubled town of Spring Lake, will not approve funds to pay for the hire of a new town manager. On Monday night, the Spring Lake Board of Aldermen voted 3-2 to hire Justine Jones,...
Martin, Musi headed to The Rock for ‘No Prep Kings’
ROCKINGHAM — “No Prep Kings,” one of the most popular series in the Discovery Channel’s “Street Outlaws” TV franchise, makes its Rockingham Dragway debut tomorrow and Saturday, Oct. 14-15 with Oklahoma’s Ryan Martin still dominating the driver points at the wheel of his twin-turbo “Fireball” Camaro.
wkml.com
Hey Fayetteville, Would You Follow a Recipe You Found on a Gravestone?
Cruising around TikTok can be quite an adventure, and I never expected it to take me into the art of the gravestone recipe. I was scrolling through the other and Rosie Grant caught my eye. She’s made a social media presence her hobby of collecting recipes off of people’s headstones,...
Ex-NC town manager ousted after police force quit has a new job. But vote was close.
Justine Jones will officially begin her new local government post on Oct. 24
Hamlet, Rockingham to accept online payments
Two Richmond County municipalities are giving residents another option to pay their bills. Hamlet officials announced Tuesday that city water customers can now make their utility payments online. City taxes can also be paid via the internet. Rockingham City Manager Monty Crump also said Tuesday night that customers in the...
WAVY News 10
‘I heard her screaming’: Neighbors shocked after learning about N.C. woman found dead in closet
RANDLEMAN, N.C. (WGHP) — Police in Randleman, North Carolina say a man charged with murder is accused of stabbing and beating his roommate to death. Before the deadly attack, officers say the suspect, identified as 26-year-old David James Alexandro Rosales, rammed his roommate’s car into a car occupied by his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend.
beckersasc.com
60K-square-foot North Carolina medical office building acquired
A 60,000-square-foot medical office building in Kannapolis, N.C., has been acquired, REBusiness Online reported Oct. 12. The property was acquired by Insite Properties and its partner BentallGreenOak. At the time of the transaction, the property was 65 percent leased, and Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health was one of the building's tenants.
jocoreport.com
Potential Juror Jailed For Contempt Over Mask
HARNETT COUNTY – A member of a Harnett County jury pool was jailed for contempt of court on Monday after refusing to wear a mask in a courtroom. Gregory Hahn, 47, of Angier, was booked without bond after telling Senior Resident Judge Charles Winston Gilchrist he wouldn’t wear a mask.
