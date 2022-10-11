ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

neusenews.com

North Carolina Community Foundation completes grantmaking from COVID relief fund; nearly $5.5 million provided to NC nonprofits

The North Carolina Community Foundation has completed its 2022 round of grantmaking from its COVID-19 relief fund, with another $1.25 million distributed to assist nonprofit organizations that were impacted by revenue loss and increased demand for services because of the pandemic. Thirty-three grants were issued to nonprofits recently through the...
CHARITIES
WFXR

Feral swine trap loan program set up in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXR) — Some North Carolina counties are experiencing a feral swine problem. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to find a solution. Trapping the animals is one possible answer, and a trap loan program has been established for some counties. Feral […]
ANIMALS
foxwilmington.com

North Carolina receives $1.4 billion in transportation funding

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – North Carolina has been awarded $1.4 billion for transportation work throughout the state from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. Senator Thom Tillis announced the funding in a release on Thursday, October 13. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act awarded the funds; a...
POLITICS
WECT

‘The North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters’: Oyster expert talks about importance of the shellfish in our environment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) Like a fine Napa Valley wine, oysters take time to grow, nurture, and harvest. “I have heard that the North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters. We have some of the most delicious juicy oysters around,” said Bonnie Mitchell, Coastal Education Coordinator with the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
#School Lunches#Federal Grants#Fresh Food#Durham School
cbs17

President Biden, NC officials react after Raleigh mass shooting

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden released a statement Friday in response to Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh, calling once again for Congress to ban assault weapons. He said he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are grieving with the Raleigh families whose loved ones were killed.
RALEIGH, NC

