neusenews.com
North Carolina Community Foundation completes grantmaking from COVID relief fund; nearly $5.5 million provided to NC nonprofits
The North Carolina Community Foundation has completed its 2022 round of grantmaking from its COVID-19 relief fund, with another $1.25 million distributed to assist nonprofit organizations that were impacted by revenue loss and increased demand for services because of the pandemic. Thirty-three grants were issued to nonprofits recently through the...
Feral swine trap loan program set up in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (WFXR) — Some North Carolina counties are experiencing a feral swine problem. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is working with the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to find a solution. Trapping the animals is one possible answer, and a trap loan program has been established for some counties. Feral […]
Federal assistance brings more local produce to NC schools
DURHAM — State and federal representatives and local educators gathered at Bethesda Elementary Tuesday morning to announce two new partnerships between North Carolina and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
foxwilmington.com
North Carolina receives $1.4 billion in transportation funding
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – North Carolina has been awarded $1.4 billion for transportation work throughout the state from the U.S. Department of Transportation Federal Highway Administration. Senator Thom Tillis announced the funding in a release on Thursday, October 13. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act awarded the funds; a...
spectrumlocalnews.com
'Farm Family of the Day': Multigenerational farm honored at North Carolina State Fair
LEE COUNTY, N.C. — While many people flock to the North Carolina State Fair for the fried food and entertainment, one of the main purposes of the fair is to educate fairgoers about the connection between farming and food. What You Need To Know. The North Carolina State Fair...
NC State Fair vendors, booth operators hope attendance uptick can offset rising costs
The 154th North Carolina State Fair kicked off at noon Thursday, as organizers felt confident in an uptick in turnout following a decline in 2021.
cbs17
Career fair in Johnston County helping 8th graders prepare for the future
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Thousands of Johnston County middle school students are taking part in the “JoCo Works” career fair to get an idea of what kind of job they might like in the future. Eighth-grade students are spending a couple of hours walking around the Johnston...
cbs17
NC State Fair taking proactive steps for security including metal detectors and bag checks
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following Thursday’s horrific events in east Raleigh, security and safety are on just about everyone’s mind in Raleigh. Safety and security are also of top of mind for the North Carolina State Fair Police Chief Tony Prignano. “We’ve implemented several new security-type programs...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC State Fair announces winners of giant pumpkin, watermelon competition
RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina State Fair kicks off Thursday afternoon and runs through October 23rd. If you plan to attend, you have the opportunity to see some of the largest pumpkins and watermelons in the state. The winners of a giant pumpkin and watermelon competition were...
Here for the food: Take your lunch break at the NC State Fair
If food is all you want at the North Carolina State Fair, this special may be for you. You can pay $10 to enter the N.C. State Fair at Gate 9 (Trinity Road) or Gate 1 (Hillsborough Street) between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on weekdays. Purchase your lunch card...
cbs17
Garner school students, families hit the pavement to promote ‘Safer School Routes’ initiative
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — On Wednesday, more than 2,500 schools across the nation and 133 in North Carolina took part in the “Safer School Routes” initiative to “Walk, Ride and Roll to School.”. Several parents and students in Garner tied up their shoe laces and decided...
WECT
‘The North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters’: Oyster expert talks about importance of the shellfish in our environment
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) Like a fine Napa Valley wine, oysters take time to grow, nurture, and harvest. “I have heard that the North Carolina coast is the Napa Valley of oysters. We have some of the most delicious juicy oysters around,” said Bonnie Mitchell, Coastal Education Coordinator with the North Carolina Coastal Federation.
North Carolina school district discussing ‘furry’ ban amid hoax calls about students dressing as animals
“We’re trying to address it before it becomes a major problem,” said District 1 Board Member Bryan Shoemaker.
WRAL
North Carolina State Fair taste test: Rattlesnake corn dog
Maybe it was because of all the snakes in the news this year or maybe it was just our odd fasciation with exotic meat. (I did eat a tarantula a few years ago)
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
cbs17
Why easy access to guns for teens can be such a ‘toxic mix,’ Duke professor says
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A high school was locked down after a gun reportedly was fired in a restroom. A mass shooting in Raleigh left five people dead, including a teenager. Two separate incidents this week connected by a single common thread: Both, according to the authorities investigating each, involved teens and guns.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina contractors barred from doing business after scamming residents for hurricane work
(The Center Square) — Two contractors have been banned from doing business in North Carolina after Attorney General Josh Stein won judgements against them for scamming vulnerable residents. Stein won a default judgements against Dennis Daugherty, Jr., his Illinois-based business Green Lantern Services LLC, and his North Carolina-based company...
publicradioeast.org
N.C. solar energy company under investigation files for liquidation bankruptcy
The solar energy company under investigation by North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein and AGs in three other states has filed for bankruptcy. Pink Energy serves 5,700 homes in North Carolina, and tens of thousands more in 15 other states. The company shut down and laid off 500 workers about a week ago.
cbs17
NC treasurer: Not paying for Spring Lake to hire fired Kenly town manager
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — State Treasurer Dale Folwell says he will not approve the funds for Spring Lake to hire as its town manager a woman recently fired from the same job in Kenly. In a statement issued Thursday, Folwell cited statutory authority and the local government commission’s financial...
cbs17
President Biden, NC officials react after Raleigh mass shooting
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WNCN) — President Joe Biden released a statement Friday in response to Thursday’s mass shooting in Raleigh, calling once again for Congress to ban assault weapons. He said he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, are grieving with the Raleigh families whose loved ones were killed.
