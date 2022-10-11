Read full article on original website
Related
pdjnews.com
2023 Teacher of the Year finalists announced
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister today revealed the 12 finalists for Oklahoma’s next Teacher of the Year. “These finalists represent some of the top teaching talent in Oklahoma,” Hofmeister said. “They are exceptional individuals who have a tremendous heart for their students and an unwavering dedication to the teaching profession.” The 2023 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year…
pdjnews.com
Home Grown:
Fall is finally here. Hopefully, we will start seeing some rain and cooler temperatures. My good friend Keith Reed said the fall color is gorgeous in Colorado right now. We are starting to see a little color change, keep in mind, brown is a color. Here are a few gardening tips for October: • Turfgrass You can continue to replant or establish cool-season lawns like fescue. The mowing height…
pdjnews.com
Mirriors of yesterday
10 Years Ago The Cherokee Strip Historical Society is hosting its annual banquet and meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2012, at the Methodist Church fellowship hall. This year begins the 25th anniversary of the program, “A Day at Rose Hill School.” Kathy Dickson, project director for the program will be speaker. 25 Years Ago A man out on bail for one murder charge has been arrested in…
Comments / 0