The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Daughter of Sandy Hook principal: Alex Jones verdict ‘empowered me to become the person I once was’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Erica Lafferty lost that part of herself which would console the outcast and stand up to the bully when harassers who denied that her mother died in the Sandy Hook massacre became so numerous that they “swallowed her whole.”
Opinion: Vote ‘yes’ for racial justice by voting ‘yes’ for early voting
When Connecticut voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, we will see a question: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?” If voters vote “yes” on this question, the legislature would be allowed to pass a law to allow early voting, and early voting could be in place as soon as 2024.
Opinion: Nov. 1 debate critical for moving CT forward
Democracy is not a straight and obvious path that citizens can travel — it is the eventual outcome of rigorous debate, inside and out of the electoral process. On Nov. 1, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and News 8 will host the final and only televised debate between Connecticut’s three candidates for governor, honoring this long tradition in American politics. But as interested as we are in their differences — of which we’re sure there will be many — we are just as interested on where they can agree in order to help move Connecticut forward.
Sandy Hook families react to Alex Jones' $965M bill: 'I just wish I could call my mom and tell her'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Connecticut jurors returned a verdict awarding eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent $965 million in defamation damages from Alex Jones. Over nearly four weeks in state Superior Court in Waterbury, the jury heard testimony from family members...
Opinion: I take a more optimistic view of Stamford
I write in response to Arthur Augustyn’s op-ed (“Stamford is a cultural hellhole”). He makes a number of points — but a great deal of them miss the mark. Venting frustrations regarding the recent debate over the Glenbrook Community Center, the piece commits an unfortunate error in blaming the culture of Stamford for the outcome — taking the easy way out by laying the fault at the feet of the people of Stamford. I take a more optimistic view. It would seem to me that we are seeing the first stages of an effective government creating a plan, and a proud, engaged citizenry responding to that plan.
Darien OKs armed security officers for elementary schools, creates director of security role
DARIEN — Darien elementary schools can expect to see armed security in their buildings as soon as January after a unanimous vote from the Board of Education. The board approved funding six school security officers, all former law enforcement officers, to protect students in Darien’s public schools and the creation of a Director of Security to oversee the officers as part of the Darien Public School administration.
Windsor Locks woman wanted to help man before he allegedly attacked her, daughter says
WINDSOR LOCKS — Minutes before a blind-sided punch ripped a gash in her head, a local woman saw the man police have named as her attacker and thought she should help him, the victim's daughter said. Mary Jane Dustin, 70, a retiree and twice-weekly volunteer at an East Windsor...
Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family
BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
Bridgeport swears in 11 new police detectives
BRIDGEPORT — Police work in Connecticut's largest city is a challenge, but Mayor Joe Ganim is confident the detectives sworn in to their new roles Thursday are up to it. “The job of urban policing is a challenge every day, but our officers do an outstanding job,” said Mayor Joseph Ganim during a promotion ceremony in his conference room.
Opinion: Stamford Mayor Simmons must move forward from Glenbrook housing controversy with honesty
Stamford Mayor Caroline Simmons’ withdrawal of her affordable housing plan is good for the Glenbrook Community Center, but ultimately not a cause for celebration. It further reveals a disconnect between the administration and residents who feel they’re neither being heard nor respected. It’s now the mayor’s job to mend those fences.
Bristol police officers may have been lured to deadly ambush, officials say
BRISTOL — State police say law enforcement may have been lured to a Redstone Hill Road home Wednesday night where two local officers were killed and another was wounded in an apparent ambush. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed in the shooting, which happened...
Letter: Norwalk Library guest 'rejuvenates' audience during National Hispanic Heritage Month
We were honored to have author Magdalena Gómez with us last Saturday to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Magdalena took her painful story and, with her exuberant personality, turned the time into healing for some people (you never know what people are enduring) and the reviving dreams for others. Hans, our security guard, has a book inside of him and no one knew. The audience felt comfortable sharing vulnerabilities with her as she signed their books. People left genuinely rejuvenated. I could both hear it and see it during the program and as they were leaving. Don't get me wrong. This was not a simple, gloomy program. Magdalena is unapologetically loud, though she knows when to whisper, and there was lots of laughter. The atmosphere was just ripe for the healing after Magdalena told the story of her mother who had been sexually trafficked, the union of her parents, and how she was conceived and reared.
Editorial: Drivers are often distracted, but so are pedestrians
Experts studying trends in pedestrian fatalities point to some factors that reflect changing times. New vehicles are getting heavier. Some, notably electric models, accelerate faster than ever. “Distracted driving” is a nothing less than a public health crisis. At the risk of blaming the victims, we also need...
Fix 'inhumane' conditions at Hartford apartments, tenants tell city officials
HARTFORD — Cockroaches. Rats. Black mold. Piles of trash. Broken appliances. Tenants brought testimony, photos and cries for help about the living conditions at their apartment complexes owned by Maple Management in Hartford to the City Council Tuesday night. In a statement on Wednesday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said...
Community news: Family therapist and author of book on parenting tweens speaks at Darien Library and more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Family therapist hosts workshops on parenting tweens. The Darien Library invites tweens and their parents to attend a three-part series on improving family connections. Local family therapist and author of "Who Are You and What Have You Done With...
Police: Man followed woman home in Darien and robbed money she withdrew from bank
DARIEN — Police say a man followed a woman home on Thursday and robbed her of money she had just withdrawn from a bank in town. Officers responded to a Maywood Road residence for a reported strong-arm robbery that occurred in the woman's garage around 3:20 p.m. Thursday, Darien Police Sgt. Dan Skoumbros said.
Bloomfield town manager's future uncertain as rift among officials grows
BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne is not headed to Florida. Hawthorne, who is one year into his three-year contract with Bloomfield, was among four finalists for a county administrator job in Florida's Citrus County. In his public interview process, Hawthorne told Citrus County commissioners he hoped to move...
Woog's World: Staples High enters 'golden age'
The 1970s were a difficult time in America – and at Staples High School. With nine separate buildings connected only by open-air walkways, a restive student body and an administration struggling with competing town demands for fiscal and educational accountability, academic excellence and adaptation to a changing world, there was a constant feeling of flux.
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 14 - Oct. 16
The 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival will be bringing local taquerías like Little Pub, Crispy Melty, Liberty Rock Tavern and Tasty Yolk, as well as margaritas to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Saturday. More information about the Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival here. The Great Pumpkin Festival. Putnam.
State seeks to remove attorney in Jennifer Dulos case over sweatshirt he found with worker's DNA
STAMFORD — Prosecutors have asked a judge to prohibit attorney Jon Schoenhorn from representing Michelle Troconis since he may be a potential witness after refusing to say where he obtained a sweatshirt that may be connected to the murder of Jennifer Dulos, according to court documents filed Tuesday. In...
