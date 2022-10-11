ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, CT

darientimes.com

Opinion: Vote ‘yes’ for racial justice by voting ‘yes’ for early voting

When Connecticut voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, we will see a question: “Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?” If voters vote “yes” on this question, the legislature would be allowed to pass a law to allow early voting, and early voting could be in place as soon as 2024.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Opinion: Nov. 1 debate critical for moving CT forward

Democracy is not a straight and obvious path that citizens can travel — it is the eventual outcome of rigorous debate, inside and out of the electoral process. On Nov. 1, the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities and News 8 will host the final and only televised debate between Connecticut’s three candidates for governor, honoring this long tradition in American politics. But as interested as we are in their differences — of which we’re sure there will be many — we are just as interested on where they can agree in order to help move Connecticut forward.
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Opinion: I take a more optimistic view of Stamford

I write in response to Arthur Augustyn’s op-ed (“Stamford is a cultural hellhole”). He makes a number of points — but a great deal of them miss the mark. Venting frustrations regarding the recent debate over the Glenbrook Community Center, the piece commits an unfortunate error in blaming the culture of Stamford for the outcome — taking the easy way out by laying the fault at the feet of the people of Stamford. I take a more optimistic view. It would seem to me that we are seeing the first stages of an effective government creating a plan, and a proud, engaged citizenry responding to that plan.
STAMFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Darien OKs armed security officers for elementary schools, creates director of security role

DARIEN — Darien elementary schools can expect to see armed security in their buildings as soon as January after a unanimous vote from the Board of Education. The board approved funding six school security officers, all former law enforcement officers, to protect students in Darien’s public schools and the creation of a Director of Security to oversee the officers as part of the Darien Public School administration.
DARIEN, CT
darientimes.com

Missing Bridgeport teen reunited with his family

BRIDGEPORT — A 15-year-old boy, reported missing by his mother, is back home with his family. “He is in good shape, and everything is good, thank God,” said Celeste Arias, the mother of Jael Martinez, who she said had been missing since Sept. 27. Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Bridgeport swears in 11 new police detectives

BRIDGEPORT — Police work in Connecticut's largest city is a challenge, but Mayor Joe Ganim is confident the detectives sworn in to their new roles Thursday are up to it. “The job of urban policing is a challenge every day, but our officers do an outstanding job,” said Mayor Joseph Ganim during a promotion ceremony in his conference room.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
darientimes.com

Letter: Norwalk Library guest 'rejuvenates' audience during National Hispanic Heritage Month

We were honored to have author Magdalena Gómez with us last Saturday to commemorate National Hispanic Heritage Month. Magdalena took her painful story and, with her exuberant personality, turned the time into healing for some people (you never know what people are enduring) and the reviving dreams for others. Hans, our security guard, has a book inside of him and no one knew. The audience felt comfortable sharing vulnerabilities with her as she signed their books. People left genuinely rejuvenated. I could both hear it and see it during the program and as they were leaving. Don't get me wrong. This was not a simple, gloomy program. Magdalena is unapologetically loud, though she knows when to whisper, and there was lots of laughter. The atmosphere was just ripe for the healing after Magdalena told the story of her mother who had been sexually trafficked, the union of her parents, and how she was conceived and reared.
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Editorial: Drivers are often distracted, but so are pedestrians

Experts studying trends in pedestrian fatalities point to some factors that reflect changing times. New vehicles are getting heavier. Some, notably electric models, accelerate faster than ever. “Distracted driving” is a nothing less than a public health crisis. At the risk of blaming the victims, we also need...
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Fix 'inhumane' conditions at Hartford apartments, tenants tell city officials

HARTFORD — Cockroaches. Rats. Black mold. Piles of trash. Broken appliances. Tenants brought testimony, photos and cries for help about the living conditions at their apartment complexes owned by Maple Management in Hartford to the City Council Tuesday night. In a statement on Wednesday, Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin said...
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Bloomfield town manager's future uncertain as rift among officials grows

BLOOMFIELD — Town Manager Stanley Hawthorne is not headed to Florida. Hawthorne, who is one year into his three-year contract with Bloomfield, was among four finalists for a county administrator job in Florida's Citrus County. In his public interview process, Hawthorne told Citrus County commissioners he hoped to move...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
darientimes.com

Woog's World: Staples High enters 'golden age'

The 1970s were a difficult time in America – and at Staples High School. With nine separate buildings connected only by open-air walkways, a restive student body and an administration struggling with competing town demands for fiscal and educational accountability, academic excellence and adaptation to a changing world, there was a constant feeling of flux.
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 14 - Oct. 16

The 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival will be bringing local taquerías like Little Pub, Crispy Melty, Liberty Rock Tavern and Tasty Yolk, as well as margaritas to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Saturday. More information about the Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival here. The Great Pumpkin Festival. Putnam.
CONNECTICUT STATE

