The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
ctbites.com
Strega Restaurant Owners Open Strega Market In Milford
Chef Danilo Mongillo continues to bring his vision of Italy to Milford with the newly opened Strega Market. On the same block as the Strega restaurant he opened after the pandemic had closed his original location in Branford, the Market showcases the same sauces and ingredients used just two doors down, as well as sought-after tastes of home for Italian expats, like Mongillo himself.
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
NewsTimes
The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
darientimes.com
Woog's World: Staples High enters 'golden age'
The 1970s were a difficult time in America – and at Staples High School. With nine separate buildings connected only by open-air walkways, a restive student body and an administration struggling with competing town demands for fiscal and educational accountability, academic excellence and adaptation to a changing world, there was a constant feeling of flux.
NewsTimes
Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull
A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
Lucky Dogs, Beer, and Live Music This Weekend at Mill River Park in Stamford
Before it gets too cold, we need to squeeze in as much outside time as we possibly can and while we are at it, how about a little fundraiser for a good cause?. When I lived in Kansas, I adopted a pit-bull mix named "Kermit" and he was one of the most amazing dogs I have been around. He is a success story behind a "no-kill" shelter in Southeast Kansas called ACARF, Allen County Animal Rescue Facility.
manhattanexpressnews.nyc
Shonda Rhimes snaps up $15M Connecticut mansion
Shonda Rhimes has closed on a sprawling mansion in Westport, Connecticut for a staggering $15.17 million, The Post can exclusively reveal. The “Grey’s Anatomy” creator purchased the 11-bedroom New England Colonial home from the married founders of the Melissa & Doug toy company, Doug and Melissa Bernstein, in a private sale, a local source said on Thursday.
Nyberg: Soul Tasty brings Southern comfort food to Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jean Gabriel, Jr.’s cooking roots trace back to childhood. As the third of four boys, and with parents who worked both jobs, he learned his way around a kitchen early. Now, Gabriel is the executive chef at Soul Tasty, a soul food restaurant in Stamford. “We bring smiles to people’s faces,” […]
darientimes.com
Community news: Family therapist and author of book on parenting tweens speaks at Darien Library and more
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Family therapist hosts workshops on parenting tweens. The Darien Library invites tweens and their parents to attend a three-part series on improving family connections. Local family therapist and author of "Who Are You and What Have You Done With...
Pizza Marketplace
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to open 1st Florida location
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana will open its first Florida location on Oct. 24 in Plantation, Florida, according to a press release. The company is a legacy brand in New Haven, Connecticut and was founded by Frank Pepe in 1925, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1909 at the age of 16. Pepe's Pizza is the originator of New Have-style "apizza," characterized by its crispy yet chewy, slightly charred crust.
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.
Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
darientimes.com
25+ things to do in CT this weekend, Oct. 14 - Oct. 16
The 2022 Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival will be bringing local taquerías like Little Pub, Crispy Melty, Liberty Rock Tavern and Tasty Yolk, as well as margaritas to the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater on Saturday. More information about the Connecticut Taco and Margarita Festival here. The Great Pumpkin Festival. Putnam.
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
trumbulltimes.com
New Haven's Long Wharf Theatre will say goodbye to Sargent Drive location at block party Saturday
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. In celebration of 57 years on Sargent Drive, New Haven’s Long Wharf Theatre staff will host a block party on Saturday marking the start of its next chapter. The regional theater announced in February that it will leave...
wiltonbulletin.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest Says Nice Things About Connecticut In Interview
They have been rocking for the past 50 years and are still going strong, it's Judas Priest and they are kicking off their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour right here in Connecticut this week. Rob Halford and the boys will be in Wallingford at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday, October 13th.
darientimes.com
Darien actress makes directorial debut with short film ‘Cutter’ premiering in NYC
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Eden Wright comes from five generations of family involved in the film industry. Her great-great-grandfather worked on Rudolph Valentino films as early as 1919, and her dad, Travis Wright, is a well-known prop man who has been working in the business since his first film, “Wall Street,” in 1987.
WTNH.com
Pet of the Week: Hobbes!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a 10-month-old orange, flashy coated Tabby named Hobbes. While Hobbes is not a tiger like his namesake in the popular cartoon ‘Calvin and Hobbes,’ he is known to have a lot of jungle in his personality.
'We Are Sincerely Grateful': CT Store To Close After 102 Years In Business
A Connecticut store will soon permanently close its doors after 102 years in business. Melzen Pet Supply, located in the Hartford County town of Glastonbury, will have its last day of business on Saturday, Nov. 12, the owners announced on Monday, Oct. 10. The owners said their grandfather, Stanley Melzen,...
