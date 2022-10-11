ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New London, CT

Register Citizen

NY man seriously hurt in Plainfield crash near Amazon facility, police say

PLAINFIELD — A New York man was seriously injured in a crash on Lathrop Road Wednesday night, police said. Officers, along with Plainfield firefighters and local EMTs, were dispatched to the crash around 9:35 p.m., Plainfield police said. A 25-year-old man from Bronx, N.Y., had lost control while driving...
PLAINFIELD, CT
WTNH

Ellington man dies in South Windsor head-on collision

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man was killed in a crash in South Windsor Tuesday, according to police. South Windsor police stated that just after 4:30 p.m., officers responded to a head-on motor vehicle collision involving three cars near Sullivan Avenue and Schwier Road. The crash resulted in a road closure and activation […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
Register Citizen

What we know about Bristol brothers in fatal police shooting in CT

BRISTOL — The 911 call came at 10:29 p.m. Wednesday. When Bristol police arrived, they "immediately" came under fire from Nicholas Brutcher, who shot and killed Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, during the shootout, state police said. A third officer, Alec Iurato, 26, was wounded and has since been released from the hospital.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Fatal Bristol police shooting similar to last CT cop killing 18 years ago

BRISTOL — Before Wednesday, the last shooting that killed an on-duty Connecticut police officer was 18 years ago, and like this week's Bristol officer slayings, it involved a report of domestic violence followed by a large amount of gunfire. Master Police Officer Peter Lavery was shot 15 to 20...
BRISTOL, CT
New London, CT
Register Citizen

Crowds gather in Bristol to say farewells to officer slain in shooting

BRISTOL — Crowds of mourners clutching candles and some holding signs of support for police gathered in the chill October air Friday evening to say goodbye to Alex Hamzy. The 34-year-old Bristol police officer was shot and killed earlier this week along with 35-year-old Bristol police Sgt. Dustin DeMonte.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

State police identify suspect in Bristol police shooting

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - State police identified the man they say lured officers to the scene. A look at his social media shows Nicholas Brutcher was an avid hunter, and often posed with guns. Sources tell Eyewitness News Brutcher was waiting for police to arrive, dressed in camouflage. Here’s a...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Suspect in July XtraMart robbery arrested, Ansonia police say

ANSONIA — Police say a New Haven man was arrested earlier this month for his alleged role in an armed robbery of a local store. Christian Borrero, 18, of New Haven, has been charged with first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and sixth-degree larceny for allegedly robbing a Wakelee Avenue Xtra Mart July 7, according to Ansonia police. Borrero was arraigned at state Superior Court in Derby, police said. He was held on a $1,000,000 bond and is next scheduled to appear in court Oct. 27.
ANSONIA, CT
Register Citizen

Monroe woman, 66, dies in Fox Run fire early Thursday, police say

MONROE — A woman was found dead after a fire on Fox Run in Monroe early Thursday morning, according to police. Officers and firefighters with the Stepney Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a house fire at approximately 12:47 a.m., Lt. Michael Sweeney said in an email.
MONROE, CT
Eyewitness News

Officers killed in Bristol were ambushed, state police say

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. Community remembers fallen officers. Updated: 6 hours ago. A vigil was held for two...
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Details from the scene in Bristol where 3 officers were shot

CT State Police Troop H say they are responding to the Redstone Hill Road area in Bristol for reports of an officer involved shooting. After Bristol police officers were killed in an ambush last night, Dr. James O'Dea with Hartford HealthCare talks about how to cope with sad news. Updated:...
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Man in critical condition after Park Street shooting, Hartford police say

HARTFORD — Police say a man is in critical condition after sustaining injuries in a shooting Thursday afternoon. Hartford officers responded to an area hospital around 1:09 p.m. Thursday for a report of a shooting victim arriving for treatment, according to police. Police identified the victim as a man in his 30s. He is in critical condition, police said.
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

New Haven school bus carrying students pulled over for 'driving erratically,' officials say

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating after a bus carrying school children was pulled over after the driver was seen "driving erratically" on Thursday, officials said. Around 20 students were onboard the bus and heading home from Ross Woodward School, a pre-K through eighth-grade magnet school in the Quinnipiac Meadows section of New Haven, school officials said in a message Thursday.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Register Citizen

Police ID Bridgeport man, 29, killed in triple shooting

BRIDGEPORT — Police identified the local man who was killed in a triple shooting early Saturday as Dominique Jones. The other two victims, a 27-year-old Bridgeport man and a 24-year-old Derby man, were both treated for their injuries and released from the hospital, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said Tuesday.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

