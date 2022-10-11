Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
Natchez Democrat
CWD Update: Additional positives detected, Louisiana receives DNA results
NATCHEZ — The first positives of the 2022-2023 deer season have been detected in North Mississippi right in the heart of the CWD hot zone and taken with Deer Management Assistance Program CWD tags. Louisiana received long awaited news with the return of DNA results from their first positive deer.
Four-Day School Weeks Could Be Coming To Acadia Parish Schools
A growing trend in parts of the country - including some parishes in Louisiana - is a shift to shortened work weeks. Avoyelles Parish was one of the first in the state to make the shift back in 2019. Their school board voted to eliminate classes on Mondays. Caldwell and Franklin Parishes have adopted the new 4-day model, and others have considered it.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Our Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour Adventure
Gibson, Louisiana — BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Our second stop on The Louisiana Weekend On The Road series is in Gibson, Louisiana for the Cajun Man’s Swamp Tour through the Atchafalaya Basin. On this tour, we saw Louisiana wildlife including, alligators, bald eagles, many more fish and birds. We experienced the marsh as well as the swamp. Also on this tour, we had a chance to feed the alligators.
Louisiana High Schools could soon be graded differently
How high schools are graded in Louisiana could be changing
10 Fast Facts You May Have Forgot About from Louisiana Studies
I took Louisiana Studies in 8th grade like most folks around my age did. In Junior High School... NOT Middle School! Now I don't want to just give my age away, but I graduated high school in 1992 if that helps you any. Ah yes, Louisiana Studies, an 8th grader's...
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana. New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament. Then there’s inflation. It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business. Jade Myers...
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A game from the Louisiana Lottery has been in circulation for a little over three weeks and one person has already won $100,000. Someone purchased an All About The Bens scratch-off ticket for $5 at the Circle K located at 4851 O’Neal Ln. The ticket was claimed on Friday, October […]
NOLA.com
South Louisiana could get rain for the 1st time in a month: See timing, forecast
South Louisiana could get rain this week for the first time in about a month, thanks to a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. The disturbance, which is expected to become a tropical depression, is in the southern Gulf by Mexico and will not hit Louisiana, forecasters said Tuesday.
New Photos Appears to Show ‘Chloe’ Ghost at the Most Haunted Home in Louisiana
On a recent tour of the Myrtles Plantation in Louisiana, a Lafayette woman captured the most incredible, spine-tingling photo of what appears to be Chloe that you'll ever see. Lafayette Realestate Agent Denise Stutes Kidder was recently on a tour at the Myrtles Plantation and may have snapped one of, if not the best picture of Chloe's ghost that anyone has ever seen.
wbrz.com
Louisiana man ticketed for illegal possession and release of invasive snails
ST. LANDRY PARISH - Wildlife and Fisheries agents cited a man for the alleged possession and release of invasive apple snails into his neighborhood pond. The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said it had received a call from a concerned homeowner who believed a man had released the snails into the pond. Agents investigated and found several egg bundles around the banks of the Townsouth Neighborhood community pond.
‘Katt Williams: 2023 And Me’ Tour Comes To Louisiana
You will get two opportunities to catch the comedy legend Katt Williams live in Louisiana. The iconic comedian/ Emmy Award-Winning actor has taken his new 17-city tour "Katt Williams: 2023 and Me" on the road! The best part? He is making two stops in the Bayou State! Fresh off the success of his "World War III" Tour( available on Netflix), the hilarious entertainer is back with an all-new show! Warning - video features explicit language.
Banned by Some Louisiana Schools, How Hot is the Paqui Chip?
The Paqui "one chip challenge" is the latest social media endeavor that is sweeping the nation and apparently filling up emergency rooms and walk-in clinics too. The "challenge" requires that an individual eat a Paqui chip that boasts a season made with Carolina Reaper peppers and Scorpion Peppers. And yes, it's extremely hot.
The 11 Scariest Sounding Town Names In Louisiana
There are some spooky things in Louisiana...like kale in gumbo, potholes on I-20, and politicians. But there are also some spooky sounding cities in the state too. But these aren't cities that people think are spooky, or scary. Cities like New Orleans and Shreveport are known for their hauntings. There are also cities that seem to attract natural disasters more than others (sorry Lake Charles), which is pretty scary too.
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption & St. James guilty pleas 10/3 to 10/7
During the week of October 3 – October 7, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Leroy LeBlanc, 910 Monroe St. Donaldsonville, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Possession...
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Announce $7,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in June Homicide Case
Authorities in Louisiana Announce $7,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in June Homicide Case. On October 10, 2022, the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that a $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 41-year-old Trevor Sanders of LaPlace, Louisiana.
Certain crimes not included in Louisiana’s new mugshot law cause some confusion
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people were wondering why law enforcement could not release the mugshot for the young man who hit and killed someone walking across Ben Hur Road this past weekend. It’s all because of a new law legislators passed earlier this year. WAFB has done...
$5,000 Reward Offered by Louisiana Authorities for Information in October 9 Shooting Death Case
$5,000 Reward Offered by Louisiana Authorities for Information in October 9 Shooting Death Case. On October 12, 2022, the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of Yasmine Halum, 19, of LaPlace, Louisiana. Deputies responded...
