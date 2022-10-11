Read full article on original website
A stinky situation broke out during Friday night's Navy vs. SMU contest, delaying the game briefly. After an SMU touchdown, the team's longtime mascot, Peruna, a black Shetland pony, charged onto the field to celebrate, as is customary. Only this time, Peruna may have gotten a tad bit too excited and left a few smelly presents behind on the field.
WHITEWATER—In its final regular-season game, Whitewater came out firing and swept Johnson Creek 3-0 in a nonconference girls volleyball match. Whitewater (21-6 overall, 8-1 Rock Valley Conference) closed out its season with a dominating victory, sweeping the Bluejays (2-8 overall, 0-1 in Trailways-South Conference) 25-14, 25-11, 25-16. The win came on Dig Pink Night, which the hosts used to raise awareness for breast cancer and those who died from the disease. ...
MADISON—Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel, junior Hattie Plenty and senior Karyssa Norland all advanced to the second day of the WIAA state girls tennis tournament Thursday. The No. 11 seed Hankel (23-5) began the tournament with a straight-sets win, 6-1, 6-0, over Morgan Weckman of Franklin. In her second round Hankel dispatched Tatum Thielman of Stevens Point 6-0, 6-0. “She is a freshman but she does not play like a...
