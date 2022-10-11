WHITEWATER—In its final regular-season game, Whitewater came out firing and swept Johnson Creek 3-0 in a nonconference girls volleyball match. Whitewater (21-6 overall, 8-1 Rock Valley Conference) closed out its season with a dominating victory, sweeping the Bluejays (2-8 overall, 0-1 in Trailways-South Conference) 25-14, 25-11, 25-16. The win came on Dig Pink Night, which the hosts used to raise awareness for breast cancer and those who died from the disease. ...

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 18 MINUTES AGO