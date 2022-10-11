Read full article on original website
bogalusadailynews.com
Bowling Green falls to Oak Forest Academy, 42-13
Bowling Green’s Buccaneers fell behind by 21 points early and never got any closer as they fell to visiting Oak Forest Academy, 42-13, Friday night in Franklinton. The loss dropped Bowling Green’s record to 3-6 this season. Oak Forest (5-3) went three-and-out on its first possession but scored...
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton goes 2-3 in recent games
Franklinton’s volleyball team posted a 2-3 record in matches held between Sept. 29 and Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, Franklinton defeated Christ Episcopal School at home, 25-20, 25-23, 10-25, 25-17. The Oct. 5 match was a 25-10, 25-12, 25-9 loss to Lakeshore at home. The next day’s contest was...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa volleyball defeated by Archbishop Hannan
Bogalusa was defeated by Archbishop Hannan in two matches on Oct. 6. The first match was 25-3, 25-2, 25-1 and the second was 25-0, 25-2, 25-1. Archbishop Hannan is the two-time Division III state champion and began this week as the fourth ranked team in powerpoints in the unofficial Division III LHSAA ratings.
bogalusadailynews.com
Football power points rankings
Below are the powerpoint ratings for football teams in Washington Parish. All local teams in LHSAA are non-select schools and are unofficial.
bogalusadailynews.com
Pine splits matches with Doyle, Sarah T. Reed
Pine went 1-1 in volleyball matches that were held on Monday and Tuesday at home. Monday’s match was a 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 loss to Doyle. Samantha Thomas downed 17 kills, blocked 10 shots and served an ace. Mia Strahan posted six kills, three blocks and two digs. Gabby Ladner...
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa competed in cross country meet on Oct. 1
Two Bogalusa runners competed in the 2022 Country Day Cajun Classic on Oct. 1 in City Park in New Orleans. Chiqueria Jefferson came in 80th with a time of 33 minutes, 40 seconds. Cierra Gibson was 83rd in 37:13. Ursuline Academy’s Sophia Freeze won the meet after running the race...
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish fair returns Wednesday
The Washington Parish Fair will return, starting Wednesday in Franklinton. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the fair parade. The official opening ceremony will be held at noon. This year’s fair will include a variety of live entertainment, including country superstars Brantley Gilbert and Jon Langston, and Poplarville,...
bogalusadailynews.com
Community Calendar for Oct. 15-16, 2022
If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The 18th annual YMCA Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, after weather forced the event to be postponed in August. Registration will start at 8 a.m. with tee time set for 9 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. For more information, call YMCA Chief Executive Officer Toni St. Philip at 985-732-3741 or email ymca823toni@att.net.
Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite
NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
wbrz.com
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: At Parish Line, Metairie gets a rooftop lounge with a menu aiming high
Perspective is everything. Driving along Metairie Road, the sight of the railroad gates closing as another train approaches can seem like a major hassle, with traffic stacking up for who knows how long. But change the view to a perch up on the new rooftop deck overlooking the same crossing...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
NOLA.com
More than three days after fatal hit-and-run near LSU, a Mandeville man surrenders
Baton Rouge police have arrested a Mandeville man following a deadly hit-and-run near the LSU campus, officials said Wednesday. Walter Andrew Brister IV, 21, surrendered Wednesday, more than three days after fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run on Ben Hur Road that killed 44-year-old Jude Jarreau, according to police spokesman Lt. Don Coppola Jr.
5 People Injured In A Multi-Car Crash In Livingston Parish (Livingston Parish, LA)
Louisiana State Police reported a high-speed pursuit that resulted in a multi-car crash on Tuesday afternoon near the southern end of Livingston Parish. According to Justin Cox, a spokesperson for Acadian [..]
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship
More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
wgno.com
You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause
HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
Picayune Item
Picayune man dies in Hancock County collision
On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry Margerum received fatal injuries from the crash.
bogalusadailynews.com
Church Notes for Oct. 15-16, 2022
If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Kingdom of God Church, located at 814 Union Ave. in Bogalusa, will have its sixth year church anniversary celebration on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be pastor Brandon Marshall of Restoration Church. Founders are Apostle Kendon and Lady Arica Grant. The event will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.
PHOTOS: Neighbors suspect arson after Slidell horse ranch barely escapes fire
According to the Humane Society of Louisiana, a fire started on Saturday, Oct. 6, several hundred yards behind the Wind Dancer Rescue Ranch on West Drive in Slidell. The ranch is home to 14 rescue horses and 26 donkeys.
bogalusadailynews.com
Lillian Wilson
Lillian Jones Wilson, 82, passed away peacefully at her residence in Angie on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. She was a native of Buras for 65 years. She was a wonderful mother, wife and homemaker. She loved cooking and her ministry work as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was preceded...
