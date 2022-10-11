ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklinton, LA

bogalusadailynews.com

Bowling Green falls to Oak Forest Academy, 42-13

Bowling Green’s Buccaneers fell behind by 21 points early and never got any closer as they fell to visiting Oak Forest Academy, 42-13, Friday night in Franklinton. The loss dropped Bowling Green’s record to 3-6 this season. Oak Forest (5-3) went three-and-out on its first possession but scored...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton goes 2-3 in recent games

Franklinton’s volleyball team posted a 2-3 record in matches held between Sept. 29 and Oct. 12. On Sept. 29, Franklinton defeated Christ Episcopal School at home, 25-20, 25-23, 10-25, 25-17. The Oct. 5 match was a 25-10, 25-12, 25-9 loss to Lakeshore at home. The next day’s contest was...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa volleyball defeated by Archbishop Hannan

Bogalusa was defeated by Archbishop Hannan in two matches on Oct. 6. The first match was 25-3, 25-2, 25-1 and the second was 25-0, 25-2, 25-1. Archbishop Hannan is the two-time Division III state champion and began this week as the fourth ranked team in powerpoints in the unofficial Division III LHSAA ratings.
BOGALUSA, LA
Franklinton, LA
Sports
bogalusadailynews.com

Pine splits matches with Doyle, Sarah T. Reed

Pine went 1-1 in volleyball matches that were held on Monday and Tuesday at home. Monday’s match was a 25-13, 25-13, 25-18 loss to Doyle. Samantha Thomas downed 17 kills, blocked 10 shots and served an ace. Mia Strahan posted six kills, three blocks and two digs. Gabby Ladner...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa competed in cross country meet on Oct. 1

Two Bogalusa runners competed in the 2022 Country Day Cajun Classic on Oct. 1 in City Park in New Orleans. Chiqueria Jefferson came in 80th with a time of 33 minutes, 40 seconds. Cierra Gibson was 83rd in 37:13. Ursuline Academy’s Sophia Freeze won the meet after running the race...
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Parish fair returns Wednesday

The Washington Parish Fair will return, starting Wednesday in Franklinton. The festivities kick off at 10 a.m. with the fair parade. The official opening ceremony will be held at noon. This year’s fair will include a variety of live entertainment, including country superstars Brantley Gilbert and Jon Langston, and Poplarville,...
FRANKLINTON, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Community Calendar for Oct. 15-16, 2022

If you have any information for the Community Calendar, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The 18th annual YMCA Golf Classic will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, after weather forced the event to be postponed in August. Registration will start at 8 a.m. with tee time set for 9 a.m. and lunch at 11 a.m. For more information, call YMCA Chief Executive Officer Toni St. Philip at 985-732-3741 or email ymca823toni@att.net.
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL

Train with passengers hits 18-wheeler in Amite

NEW ORLEANS — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says a train with passengers hit an 18-wheeler carrying gravel in Amite Friday afternoon. Sheriff's say the crash happened around 1:19 p.m. on McMichael Church Road. A train engineer was taken to hospital. The 208 passengers on the train were headed...
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject

Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
PONCHATOULA, LA
WWL-AMFM

More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
LOUISIANA STATE
wgno.com

You’re invited to a murder in Hammond, for fun and a good cause

HAMMOND, LA (WGNO) – Crime Stoppers of Tangipahoa Parish hopes you can help solve a murder that’s going to happen Saturday night. It’s actually a murder mystery fundraiser for a good cause. It’s called the Pine Street Wine and Crime, and it’s going to be held at...
HAMMOND, LA
Picayune Item

Picayune man dies in Hancock County collision

On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 1:20 PM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 in Hancock County. A 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Larry Margerum, 72, of Picayune, MS, was traveling North on Highway 43. The vehicle left the roadway and overturned. Larry Margerum received fatal injuries from the crash.
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Church Notes for Oct. 15-16, 2022

If you have any information for the Church Notes, please email it to justin.schuver@bogalusadailynews.com. The Kingdom of God Church, located at 814 Union Ave. in Bogalusa, will have its sixth year church anniversary celebration on Sunday, Oct. 16, at 6 p.m. The guest speaker will be pastor Brandon Marshall of Restoration Church. Founders are Apostle Kendon and Lady Arica Grant. The event will also be broadcast on Facebook Live.
BOGALUSA, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Lillian Wilson

Lillian Jones Wilson, 82, passed away peacefully at her residence in Angie on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. She was a native of Buras for 65 years. She was a wonderful mother, wife and homemaker. She loved cooking and her ministry work as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She was preceded...
ANGIE, LA

