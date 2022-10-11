Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
QC music school partners with cafe on benefit
Music feeds our soul and food keeps us alive. These two necessities will combine in a special fundraiser next Thursday, Oct. 20 at Sound Conservatory, 1600 2nd Ave., Rock Island. Andrzej Kozlowski — who owns the seven-month-old music school and store — is playing his part to help bring an...
ourquadcities.com
Warm up to Frieze talks for Rock Island library’s 150th
To kick off the 150th anniversary year of the Rock Island Public Library, the 25th-annual Frieze Lecture series focuses on ideas that had a profound impact in their own times – much like the opening of the Rock Island library, the first tax-supported public library to open in Illinois.
ourquadcities.com
New Festival chief having a sugar plum ball
It’s not Halloween yet, but since back to May, Kim Van Scyoc has had Christmas on the brain. That’s when the super friendly Park View woman took on the formidable task as Festival of Trees (FOT) administrator for Quad City Arts. That beloved holiday tradition (coming up Nov. 19-27 at the Davenport RiverCenter) is the largest fundraiser of the year for the nonprofit, which serves six counties in the region.
ourquadcities.com
Big band, burlesque back at Speakeasy
The totally renovated Circa ’21 Speakeasy reopens in a big way tonight with the return of the Manny Lopez Big Band at 7 p.m. Admission is $18, at 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Bottoms Up Quad City Burlesque will return on Saturday, Oct. 15 with an 8 p.m. show. You must be 18 or older to attend. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 day of show.
ourquadcities.com
Changes ahead for Rock Island, thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding
Big changes are ahead for the City of Rock Island, thanks to help from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Samantha Gange, project manager for ARPA funds for Rock Island, dropped by Local 4 to tell us all about planned investments for changing the community for the better. For more...
ourquadcities.com
WIU composer to premiere new vibraphone work tonight
Percussionist Tony Oliver will be performing composer James Romig’s new 77-minute vibraphone solo “Spaces” tonight at the Figge Art Museum (225 W. 2nd St., Davenport) starting at 6 p.m. “Tony Oliver is a marvelous percussionist whose performances are both musically sensitive and technically accurate — exactly the...
ourquadcities.com
QC city selected to be part of North America Marine Litter Project
There is a problem of litter in our water ways. Davenport is one of only three cities in North America to be selected to participate in a Marine Litter Project. Local 4 News spoke with Lauren Roy, the leader of the project from Commission of Environmental Cooperation. Roy says Davenport was selected because of the focus the Quad Cities has on pollution.
ourquadcities.com
Reception planned for retiring WVIK boss
Jay Pearce, chief executive officer and general manager of Quad Cities NPR affiliate WVIK, will retire Oct. 28 after 11 years at the station. WVIK will host a reception in his honor from 4-7 p.m. on Oct. 25 at the station, 815 38th St., Rock Island. Listeners and admirers can...
ourquadcities.com
New stars honor Hero Street legacy: John Deere creates rededicated tribute
Major General Jeffrey Jurasek describes Hero Street in Silvis as shaped by heartbreak and tragedy, but also a place of reverence and celebration. Those gathered Wednesday for the re-dedication of Hero Street could feel all of those emotions. New, permanent gold stars now sit in front of each of the homes of the Hero Street 8.
ourquadcities.com
German American center director to become new Putnam VP
A familiar face will be joining the Putnam Museum and Science Center as just its second vice president of museum experiences. Kelly Lao, executive director of Davenport’s German American Heritage Center and Museum, will start that new job full-time on Oct. 24. The commute won’t be much farther — the Putnam is just 1.6 miles away, up the hill, and she’s already splitting her time between the two jobs.
wvik.org
A Food Pantry, 'NOW' On Wheels
On Wednesday, the community action agency launched its first "Pop-up Food Pantry" at its office in Rock Island. Volunteers out more than 400 boxes of food from Project NOW's new food truck. And the River Bend Food Bank is a partner in the new program. Dwight Ford is the Executive...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf family says goodbye to 18-year-old angel
Nineteen days before her 19th birthday, Bettendorf’s Charly Erpelding departed this earth, Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. “Andy and I got to see her off to heaven in our arms reassuring her and letting her know how much we love her, and the unending pride we have in her,” Charly’s mom Tara Erpelding posted on Facebook. “She was brave and courageous as she’s always been. Our hearts are shattered, but we do take comfort in the many stories you’ve shared of how she’s touched your lives, just as she has touched ours.”
KWQC
Gary Metivier’s movie is a finalist at Cannes Film Festival
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Gary Metivier comes back to the show with great news about his movie, God’s Not Here. It is a finalist at the Cannes World Film Festival in France to be held in May, 2023. Gary is joined by Noah Richardson, a local photographer who shot the...
KWQC
Save big during the 11th annual anniversary sale at Stuff Etc.
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -There’s nothing like finding the “just the right thing” in a local shop--especially at a great price. It happens all the time at a place called “Stuff, Etc.” which is a consignment and thrift shop that offers so many different types of items/products that the owners had to call it Stuff, Etc.
ourquadcities.com
QC labor Hall of Fame inducts new members
The 31st-annual East Central Iowa Northwestern Illinois AFL-CIO Hall of Fame Banquet will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Isle Casino Hotel, 1888 Isle Parkway, Bettendorf. Hosted by the Quad City Federation of Labor, the event cocktail hour with a cash bar will be from 5:30 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. and the Vietnam Veterans Honor Guard 669 Rock Island Chapter will begin the banquet at 7 p.m.
ourquadcities.com
Couture and Canines Runway Show, more, set for downtown
Immerse yourself in art, fashion and culture in Downtown Muscatine at the first Couture and Canines Runway Show in downtown Muscatine on Saturday. Events begin with a Pop-Up Art Show, featuring local artists from 2-4 p.m. at KeDough Bakery, 201 W. 2nd St. After the art show, visitors can go...
Tommy’s Express Car Wash Brings Back Tunnel of Terror For 2022
Your favorite car wash in Davenport just got spooky! Get ready to experience the best haunted car wash you've ever seen... to be honest, I don't think I've ever seen a haunted car wash in real life. If you're like me and love this idea make sure you mark your...
ourquadcities.com
Golden Rule to visit QC in river journey to create awareness of nuclear threat
The Golden Rule, a 30-foot wooden-hull boat, will dock at the Oneida Landing on Friday evening as part of a campaign by Veterans for Peace, an organization in opposition of nuclear weapons. People can come to see the boat. A mayoral proclamation and brief ceremony will be held at 10:30...
wvik.org
Stone, Sand & Gravel Company Offers Land to Rock Island for $1.00
Tonight, the city council will consider a staff recommendation to accept the offer from the company which has been mining the land for decades. It's located in the southwest part of Rock Island, near Bally's Quad Cities Casino and Hotel. Miles Brainard, Community and Economic Development Director, says it's essentially...
Davenport Holding Its Final Family Fun Day Of 2022 This Saturday
You can definitely tell the colder weather is approaching because we are enjoying our final days of outdoor activities in the Quad Cities before we get stuck inside for the winter. This Saturday, you can enjoy the final Family Fun Day event of the year at a park in Davenport. This final event is free for everyone and has a harvest theme.
