Las Vegas, NV

Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Affirm Holdings

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Affirm Holdings. Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings AFRM we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened...
Benzinga

Looking At Exact Sciences's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Exact Sciences EXAS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Beyond Meat Whale Trades For October 14

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Beyond Meat. Looking at options history for Beyond Meat BYND we detected 50 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.
Benzinga

What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?

Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Benzinga

Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%

U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Benzinga

Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%

U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
Benzinga

How Is The Market Feeling About QuantumScape?

QuantumScape's QS short percent of float has risen 5.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 51.97 million shares sold short, which is 19.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 8.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for iQIYI

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on iQIYI IQ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Travelers Companies

Within the last quarter, Travelers Companies TRV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Travelers Companies has an average price target of $172.17 with a high of $185.00 and a low of $164.00.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for KnowBe4

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on KnowBe4 KNBE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga

A Preview Of Bank of America's Earnings

Bank of America BAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bank of America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77. Bank of America bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Where Generac Hldgs Stands With Analysts

Generac Hldgs GNRC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Generac Hldgs has an average price target of $332.3 with a high of $461.00 and a low of $190.00.
Benzinga

Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving

Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $229.18 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
Benzinga

Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening

Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
Benzinga

Historic S&P 500 Comeback Runs Out Of Steam: What Are The Market Catalysts Ahead?

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY made new 2022 lows this week, but staged a historic intraday recovery following another disappointing batch of inflation data. On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 6.6% compared to economist estimates of 6.5%.
