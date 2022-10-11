Read full article on original website
These Las Vegas Resorts Have The Best Pools on The StripPool MagazineLas Vegas, NV
The new XFL & IFL partnership is good for football fans in Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
This Is What Whales Are Betting On Affirm Holdings
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Affirm Holdings. Looking at options history for Affirm Holdings AFRM we detected 16 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened...
Looking At Exact Sciences's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Exact Sciences EXAS. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Beyond Meat Whale Trades For October 14
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Beyond Meat. Looking at options history for Beyond Meat BYND we detected 50 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 16% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84% with bearish.
What's Going On With Wells Fargo Stock Rebounding Higher Today?
Wells Fargo & Co WFC shares are reversing higher Thursday afternoon, up by 4.68% to $42.39. Shares of several banks and financial services companies are trading higher as stocks rebound following weakness earlier in the session. September CPI data came in better-than-expected, which could negatively impact lending as it dims the outlook for a Fed policy pivot.
Dow Surges 950 Points; S&P 500 Rises 3%
U.S. stocks traded higher toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones jumping around 950 points on Thursday. The Dow traded up 3.27% to 30,164.64 while the NASDAQ rose 2.61% to 10,688.73. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 3% to 3,684.45. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped by...
Dow Dips 375 Points; S&P 500 Down Over 2%
U.S. stocks traded lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 375 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 1.25% to 29,662.76 while the NASDAQ fell 2.68% to 10,363.83. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.10% to 3,592.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care shares fell...
How Is The Market Feeling About QuantumScape?
QuantumScape's QS short percent of float has risen 5.86% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 51.97 million shares sold short, which is 19.14% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 8.9 days to cover their short positions on average.
14 Stocks 'About To Pop' According To Jim Cramer: Yum! Brands, Domino's, Bank Of America And More
CNBC host and financial television personality Jim Cramer is known for his stock-picking capabilities — or to some, a lack thereof. With the market down in 2022, Cramer found several stocks trading at 52-week lows he thinks could be set to bounce. What Happened: Love him or hate him,...
Expert Ratings for iQIYI
Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on iQIYI IQ stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Travelers Companies
Within the last quarter, Travelers Companies TRV has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Travelers Companies has an average price target of $172.17 with a high of $185.00 and a low of $164.00.
Expert Ratings for KnowBe4
Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on KnowBe4 KNBE stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish.
Benzinga
A Preview Of Bank of America's Earnings
Bank of America BAC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-10-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Bank of America will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.77. Bank of America bulls will hope to hear the company...
Where Generac Hldgs Stands With Analysts
Generac Hldgs GNRC has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 10 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Generac Hldgs has an average price target of $332.3 with a high of $461.00 and a low of $190.00.
Why Microsoft Shares Are Diving
Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares are trading lower by 2.16% to $229.18 during Friday's session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology sector, including Microsoft, are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields, which has pressured growth stocks. U.S. indices are also lower for the session as stocks give up gains following yesterday's rally as investors continue to weigh concerns over inflation.
Will Apple Stock Reverse Course Or Continue In This Pattern? Here's What's Happening
Apple Inc. AAPL was leading the market higher at the open Wednesday, rising about 0.7% toward the median line of a descending channel pattern. The tech giant has been trading in descending channel patterns on the daily chart, making lower lows and lower highs between two parallel trendlines. The pattern is bearish for the short term but can be bullish down the road.
Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Hold Stable Despite Market Volatility: What To Watch This Weekend
Bitcoin, Ethereum and Dogecoin have been trading in sideways patterns for a number of weeks. Traders and investors can watch for an eventual break from the horizontal patterns on higher-than-average volume. Bitcoin BTC/USD popped up almost 3% higher on Friday morning but was dragged down by the general market shortly...
Recent Laser IPO Nearly Triples After Timed Announcements: Here's The Bull And Bear Case
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE gapped up for the second day in a row Friday before falling to fill most of the second empty trading range. The stock also gapped up to open the Oct. 11 session. The higher open on Oct. 11 came after Laser Photonics announced it received an...
Historic S&P 500 Comeback Runs Out Of Steam: What Are The Market Catalysts Ahead?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY made new 2022 lows this week, but staged a historic intraday recovery following another disappointing batch of inflation data. On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 8.2% in September, exceeding economist estimates of 8.1%. Core CPI inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, was up 6.6% compared to economist estimates of 6.5%.
This Multibagger Semiconductor Stock Has Sharp Upside Despite Capex Headwinds and US Embargo, Analyst Writes
ACM Research (Shanghai), Inc posted preliminary revenue for the September 30, 2022 quarter between $119 million and $131 million, representing growth of 84% - 101% Y/Y, above the consensus of $110.9 million. With over 90% of its business going to Chinese customers, mainly DRAM manufacturers, ACM’s shares have been under...
