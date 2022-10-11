ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

CBS 58

Milwaukee man killed in shooting near 34th and Vine

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man early Friday morning. According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 34th and Vine. They believe the shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 14. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal fire on Heather Avenue in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal fire that happened Friday, Oct. 14 on Heather Avenue – west of 76th Street and south of Brown Deer Road. It happened at approximately 10:22 a.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a residential fire and located a deceased victim. Police described the victim as "unrecognizable."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee pastor killed, reckless homicide charge for driver

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide after a pastor was killed in a reckless driving crash on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Prosecutors say Jose Silva, 22, was behind the wheel of a car that ran a red light at 10th and Wells – crashing into the pastor's car.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Man killed, woman injured during Milwaukee double shooting

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100th and Fond du Lac area. Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting during which a 24-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.
MILWAUKEE, WI
seehafernews.com

Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead

A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Silver Alert: West Allis missing disabled man

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department has asked the public for help to find missing 65-year-old Harold Hendrix. A Silver Alert was later issued. Hendrix was last seen near 73rd and Beloit around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. He has dementia, epilepsy and a traumatic brain injury, police said.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Police investigating fatal apartment fire

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say they are investigating a fatal fire in an apartment off of Heather Avenue. That's near 76th and Brown Deer Road. Police say they responded to the call on Friday morning around 10:15 a.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department arrived on scene and found an unrecognizable,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Police: 2 Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 52nd and Wright

MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Oct. 11. According to police, the shooting happened near 52nd and Wright around 4:10 a.m. The victims, ages 20 and 21, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police are...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISN

'Right past my head': Racine mother's close encounter with stray gunfire

RACINE, Wis. — An unidentified shooter in a parking lot outside of the Georgetown Square Apartments was caught on camera firing round after round. Thursday, the Racine Police Department shared video of the incident on Facebook, asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter. About 18 shots in...
RACINE, WI
CBS 58

Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
WISN

Family mourns 12-year-old shot to death

MILWAUKEE — Dozens of balloons were sent into the twilight sky near 37th and Rohr in Milwaukee, 24 hours after the life of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz was taken from her. “Even if you were mean to her she gave you a second chance. She never really complained about too much. She always had a smile on her face,” said her mother Celeste Wilson Tuesday evening in front of her home. The shooting took place behind their house in the alley as they unloaded groceries from their car. Still recovering from her own gunshot wound she suffered when her daughter was shot in the chest, Wilson spoke at a vigil family organized to share their pain. “My baby's gone. Now here's the thing. What are we going to do to make it different? My baby's not a statistic,” she said.
MILWAUKEE, WI

