CBS 58
Milwaukee man killed in shooting near 34th and Vine
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a deadly shooting that killed a man early Friday morning. According to police, a 27-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 34th and Vine. They believe the shooting happened around 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 14. This investigation is ongoing. Anyone with...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fatal fire on Heather Avenue in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal fire that happened Friday, Oct. 14 on Heather Avenue – west of 76th Street and south of Brown Deer Road. It happened at approximately 10:22 a.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a residential fire and located a deceased victim. Police described the victim as "unrecognizable."
27-year-old killed in shooting near 34th and Vine
The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Friday morning.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee pastor killed, reckless homicide charge for driver
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been charged with second-degree reckless homicide after a pastor was killed in a reckless driving crash on Wednesday, Oct. 12. Prosecutors say Jose Silva, 22, was behind the wheel of a car that ran a red light at 10th and Wells – crashing into the pastor's car.
WISN
Arrest made after police say Milwaukee woman's body was found in trash can
MILWAUKEE — A family is devastated, and a person of interest is in custody, after Kenita Sanders, 40, was found dead in Milwaukee on Monday. Kenya Moore cannot believe she lost her mother. "I was on the phone with her at least five to six times a day while...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
34th and Locust fatal shooting; Milwaukee man found guilty
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Wednesday, Oct. 12 found Pernail McDougle guilty of first-degree reckless homicide in the fatal shooting of a woman near 34th and Locust. According to court filings, Milwaukee police were dispatched to a residence near 34th and Locust on Thursday, July 29, 2021. When...
CBS 58
Man killed, woman injured during Milwaukee double shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A man was killed and a woman injured during a shooting on Monday night, Oct. 12 at around 11:30 p.m. in the 100th and Fond du Lac area. Milwaukee Police are investigating a double shooting during which a 24-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital. She is expected to survive.
seehafernews.com
Downtown Crash Leaves Milwaukee Pastor Dead
A Milwaukee pastor is the latest victim of a deadly reckless driving crash in Milwaukee. Police say Pastor Aaron Strong from the Grace Lutheran Church was killed when a young man crashed into his car about 9:00 a.m. yesterday on West Wells. Investigators say the suspect was speeding, but no...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Silver Alert: West Allis missing disabled man
WEST ALLIS, Wis. - The West Allis Police Department has asked the public for help to find missing 65-year-old Harold Hendrix. A Silver Alert was later issued. Hendrix was last seen near 73rd and Beloit around 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14. He has dementia, epilepsy and a traumatic brain injury, police said.
WISN
Milwaukee Police investigating fatal apartment fire
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police say they are investigating a fatal fire in an apartment off of Heather Avenue. That's near 76th and Brown Deer Road. Police say they responded to the call on Friday morning around 10:15 a.m. The Milwaukee Fire Department arrived on scene and found an unrecognizable,...
24-year-old Milwaukee man shot, killed near 25th and Burnham
A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 25th and Burnham on Wednesday. Milwaukee police say the shooting happened around 7:15 p.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Police: 2 Milwaukee men shot, wounded near 52nd and Wright
MILWAUKEE - Two Milwaukee men were shot and wounded on the city's north side Wednesday morning, Oct. 11. According to police, the shooting happened near 52nd and Wright around 4:10 a.m. The victims, ages 20 and 21, were taken to the hospital for treatment of non-fatal gunshot wounds. Police are...
WISN
'Right past my head': Racine mother's close encounter with stray gunfire
RACINE, Wis. — An unidentified shooter in a parking lot outside of the Georgetown Square Apartments was caught on camera firing round after round. Thursday, the Racine Police Department shared video of the incident on Facebook, asking for the public's help in identifying the shooter. About 18 shots in...
CBS 58
Pregnant woman, 32, fatally shot near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the homicide of a woman near Silver Spring and Lovers Lane Wednesday morning, Oct. 12. Police say the victim is a 32-year-old Milwaukee woman, who was fatally shot. The medical examiner's office says this is the 43rd time...
11-month-old boy drowns near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee
An 11-month-old boy drowned near 30th and Burnham in Milwaukee on Monday, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office.
12-year-old fatally shot while helping mom unload groceries near 38th and Rohr
A 12-year-old girl was shot and killed while helping her mom unload groceries from their car Monday evening in Milwaukee.
CBS 58
Crime Stoppers: Driver sought in hit-and-run that killed 55-year-old man
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On this week's Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, we need you to take a good look at surveillance video. Police say the car you're about to see ran over a man and kept going. Take a good look at the white vehicle. Do you recognize it? Because Milwaukee...
WISN
I-94 shut down due to shots fired investigation in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office has shut down I-94 eastbound near the Zoo Interchange due to a shots fired investigation. The incident occurred around 7 a.m. MCSO said they received credible reports of shots fired on I-94 EB at 84th Street. The closure runs from the county...
Milwaukee pastor dead after reckless driver causes crash near 10th and Wells
Milwaukee police say reckless driving contributed to a deadly crash near 10th and Wells in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday.
WISN
Family mourns 12-year-old shot to death
MILWAUKEE — Dozens of balloons were sent into the twilight sky near 37th and Rohr in Milwaukee, 24 hours after the life of 12-year-old Olivia Schultz was taken from her. “Even if you were mean to her she gave you a second chance. She never really complained about too much. She always had a smile on her face,” said her mother Celeste Wilson Tuesday evening in front of her home. The shooting took place behind their house in the alley as they unloaded groceries from their car. Still recovering from her own gunshot wound she suffered when her daughter was shot in the chest, Wilson spoke at a vigil family organized to share their pain. “My baby's gone. Now here's the thing. What are we going to do to make it different? My baby's not a statistic,” she said.
