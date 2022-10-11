ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

‘Atlanta’ Writer Stephen Glover on Creating a Soulja Boy-Inspired Serial Killer to Honor the ‘Crank Dat’ Era

In 2006 and 2007, Atlanta was experiencing a renaissance. A renaissance of snap music, to be specific. The city was already producing hits like Dem Franchise Boyz’s “Lean Wit It, Rock Wit It” and D4L’s “Laffy Taffy.” Then, Soulja Boy released his debut single Crank That (Soulja Boy)” just as the concept of YouTube virality was coming into existence, prompting thousands of Atlantans to create their own versions — from “Crank Dat Yank” to “Crank Dat Roosevelt” to a “Super Mario” version — while the rest of the country watched.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Rupaul
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Usher
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Beetlejuice
SFGate

Review: Does 'Halloween Ends' finally mean it's over?

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. OK, so we knew there was going to be an ending. We just didn’t know there'd be, like, six endings. Honestly, after a while I stopped keeping count of each time I thought “Halloween Ends,” ballyhooed as the final, no-really-we-mean-it-final installment of the “Halloween” saga that began with John Carpenter’s 1978 classic — or at least for star and producer Jamie Lee Curtis — was finished. Was it when she does this? When he does that? When that other person comes in? In my notebook I kept writing, “It ends with…” But then some other crazy thing happened.
MOVIES
SFGate

Scarlett Johansson: Being ‘Hypersexualized’ and ‘Objectified’ Led Me to Believe My Career Was Over

Scarlett Johansson revealed on a recent episode of Dax Shepard’s “Armchair Expert” podcast that she felt her career would end early on because she was “hypersexualized” by the industry at a young age. The actor said she became so “objectified” and “pigeonholed” as a young actor that she didn’t think it was possible she’d be able to diversify her characters.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Emma D’Arcy’s Stunning Negroni Sbagliato (With Prosecco in it) Breaks Her Silence

An innocuous press clip promoting a prestige fantasy drama about dragons has brought us here.“Us” is me and the now infamous boisson au choix of one Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra Targaryen on HBO’s House of the Dragon. “Here” is a cocktail bar tucked away on a cobblestone street, where I’m perched atop a slightly uncomfortable stool. I’m positioned directly across from the spirits world’s newest “it girl,” the Negroni Sbagliato (with Prosecco in it). Confident and elusive, she wields a maturity that suggests she knows dark, unknowable things, but that mystique is cleverly hidden behind that wide-eyed ennui that...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway Musical#A Strange Loop#Performing#Musical Theater#Great American Musical#Th

Comments / 0

Community Policy