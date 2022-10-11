This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. OK, so we knew there was going to be an ending. We just didn’t know there'd be, like, six endings. Honestly, after a while I stopped keeping count of each time I thought “Halloween Ends,” ballyhooed as the final, no-really-we-mean-it-final installment of the “Halloween” saga that began with John Carpenter’s 1978 classic — or at least for star and producer Jamie Lee Curtis — was finished. Was it when she does this? When he does that? When that other person comes in? In my notebook I kept writing, “It ends with…” But then some other crazy thing happened.

MOVIES ・ 1 HOUR AGO