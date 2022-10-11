ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Meeting set to explain Amendment 2 to local voters

KINGWOOD — The Preston County Commission is sponsoring a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, to discuss Amendment 2. The amendment is one of four proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot and the one that has drawn the most comment.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morgantown, WV
Government
State
West Virginia State
City
Morgantown, WV
WVNews

OBIT Linda Myers.png

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Linda Rae Myers, 80, of Keyser, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7,…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Commission allocates funds for sewers, civic center, foundation

KINGWOOD — The Craig Civic Center, sewers and Your Community Foundation were awarded funding Tuesday by Preston County commissioners. The funds were a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and from the county’s regular budget. The vote on all was unanimous by commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Civil Rights#Politics Courts#Politics State#Wv News#Americans
WVNews

Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Kingwood Council wants a plan for Schwab Building

KINGWOOD — We need a long-term plan. That was Kingwood Recorder Bill Robertson’s recommendation Tuesday on the Schwab Building, whose owner council has been working with for more than three years to get the building repaired.
KINGWOOD, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
WVNews

Board overrules superintendent's recommendation to change grading policy

KINGWOOD — A divided Preston County Board of Education voted against changing the policy on how fifth graders are graded, overruling the superintendent’s recommendation. Earlier, the board overruled its administrative team on grading practices at Preston High School, voting unanimously to immediately stop using a summative grading system implemented this year.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Betty (McVicker) Shuman

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty (McVicker) Shuman, 78, of Fairmont, WV, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born on August 10, 1944, in Grafton, WV, a daughter of the late Fay McVicker and Bonnie (Watson) McVicker. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert Shuman.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Krizan.png

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Author JF (Jeff) Krizan will read from his novel, “Keyser -The Fri…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

James Leo Williams

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — James Leo Williams, 98, of West Union, WV (Crystal Lake community) went home to be with His Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born on June 8, 1924 at Wilbur, WV, a son of the late Parley and...
WEST UNION, WV
WVNews

Walter Anthony Hatton

WESTON- Walter Anthony Hatton, 89, of Troy, WV passed away on Wednesday, September 28th , 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston, WV. He was born on Staten Island, NY on August. 20th, 1933, to the late George Michael and Elizabeth Veronika (Singhofen) Hatton. He was married to the...
TROY, WV
WVNews

Burke Funeral Home to close

ROWLESBURG — Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory and the owners have decided to close the Burke Funeral Home location in Rowlesburg and merge operations with Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory. In a news release, Owner/Funeral Director David W Bolyard Jr. said that the company “has looked at all options...
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from the first public look at West Virginia's 2022-23 men's basketball team. The Mountaineers split into Gold and Blue squads for an lightly officiated scrimmage after getting their first walk down the carpet in the WVU Coliseum for introductions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Baylor Bears

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as an improvement goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas. There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
MORGANTOWN, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy