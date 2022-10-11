Read full article on original website
Related
WVNews
Latest Biz @ Breakfast event provides info on West Virginia's proposed amendments
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Members of the local business community received legal insight and background information Friday morning on the four proposed amendments to the West Virginia Constitution. Josh Jarrell, a member of the legal firm Spilman Thomas & Battle, provided a concise and informative overview of the...
WVNews
Barbour County (West Virginia) Chamber president to chair pair of informational events on proposed amendments
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbour County Chamber of Commerce President Hunter Mullens will chair two public informational events regarding the proposed amendments to the state constitution which are scheduled to appear on November’s General Election ballot. The chamber invites the public to an open luncheon meeting starting...
WVNews
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to discuss school improvement plans, pre-K budgets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet for two meetings on Tuesday to discuss school improvement and budgets for the county’s preschools. First, the board will hold a special meeting to discuss school improvement plans with secondary school principals.
WVNews
Meeting set to explain Amendment 2 to local voters
KINGWOOD — The Preston County Commission is sponsoring a public meeting Thursday, Oct. 20, to discuss Amendment 2. The amendment is one of four proposed constitutional amendments on the November ballot and the one that has drawn the most comment.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
West Virginia DOH: Ready for first snow, even if it comes as soon as Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in District 4 (Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor and Doddridge counties) are ready for the first snowfall of the season, officials said Friday. These counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an...
WVNews
OBIT Linda Myers.png
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Linda Rae Myers, 80, of Keyser, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 7,…
WVNews
Craft beer and food festival coming to downtown Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday will be a good day for Morgantown beer lovers as the fifth annual Hops on the Mon returns to downtown. The craft beer and food festival features the “best of the best beer available in the state of West Virginia,” said Grace Hutchens, founder of Hops on the Mon.
WVNews
Commission allocates funds for sewers, civic center, foundation
KINGWOOD — The Craig Civic Center, sewers and Your Community Foundation were awarded funding Tuesday by Preston County commissioners. The funds were a combination of American Rescue Plan Act funds and from the county’s regular budget. The vote on all was unanimous by commissioners Dave Price, Don Smith and Samantha Stone.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
USMS official: Greece has wheels in motion to pick up ex-WVU hoops player on extradition warrant
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Greek officials have yet to pick up former WVU basketball player Brian Casey Mitchell on an extradition warrant, but have started the process. That’s according to Northern West Virginia Acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore, who added that Mitchell remains in Marshals Service custody.
WVNews
Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone.
WVNews
Court filing: Children were among those in line of fire during moving shootout, police allege
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Criminal complaints against the three suspects in a moving shootout with law enforcement indicate two officers and multiple citizens narrowly escaped being shot. Sixteen charges were filed by veteran Bridgeport Detective Lt. Gary Weaver against Luis Manuel Lebron, 26, of Greenville, South Carolina, Wilber...
WVNews
Kingwood Council wants a plan for Schwab Building
KINGWOOD — We need a long-term plan. That was Kingwood Recorder Bill Robertson’s recommendation Tuesday on the Schwab Building, whose owner council has been working with for more than three years to get the building repaired.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Board overrules superintendent's recommendation to change grading policy
KINGWOOD — A divided Preston County Board of Education voted against changing the policy on how fifth graders are graded, overruling the superintendent’s recommendation. Earlier, the board overruled its administrative team on grading practices at Preston High School, voting unanimously to immediately stop using a summative grading system implemented this year.
WVNews
Betty (McVicker) Shuman
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Betty (McVicker) Shuman, 78, of Fairmont, WV, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022. She was born on August 10, 1944, in Grafton, WV, a daughter of the late Fay McVicker and Bonnie (Watson) McVicker. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, Robert Shuman.
WVNews
Krizan.png
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Author JF (Jeff) Krizan will read from his novel, “Keyser -The Fri…
WVNews
James Leo Williams
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — James Leo Williams, 98, of West Union, WV (Crystal Lake community) went home to be with His Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born on June 8, 1924 at Wilbur, WV, a son of the late Parley and...
WVNews
Walter Anthony Hatton
WESTON- Walter Anthony Hatton, 89, of Troy, WV passed away on Wednesday, September 28th , 2022, at Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital in Weston, WV. He was born on Staten Island, NY on August. 20th, 1933, to the late George Michael and Elizabeth Veronika (Singhofen) Hatton. He was married to the...
WVNews
Burke Funeral Home to close
ROWLESBURG — Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory and the owners have decided to close the Burke Funeral Home location in Rowlesburg and merge operations with Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory. In a news release, Owner/Funeral Director David W Bolyard Jr. said that the company “has looked at all options...
WVNews
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from the first public look at West Virginia's 2022-23 men's basketball team. The Mountaineers split into Gold and Blue squads for an lightly officiated scrimmage after getting their first walk down the carpet in the WVU Coliseum for introductions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
WVNews
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Baylor Bears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as an improvement goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas. There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
Comments / 0