Apple’s upcoming VR headset will be able to scan people’s eyes, according to a new report.It will use the technology to verify who was wearing the headset. That would allow it to switch between profiles as well as ensuring that payments can only be made by the owner of a certain account, for instance.As such, it would function in a similar way to the biometric technology built in to existing Apple devices, such as the TouchID fingerprint sensor and FaceID facial recognition tools. But obviously neither of those would work within a headset that people wear on their face.The technology...

ELECTRONICS ・ 12 HOURS AGO