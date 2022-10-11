Southwest Florida Symphony’s MiniMasterworks at Gulf Theater will be Hurricane Ian fundraiser

They call them “mini” masterworks, but each chamber piece kicking off Southwest Florida Symphony’s 2022-2023 season is its own kind of giant.

The symphony’s MiniMasterworks are intimate performances which, like the symphony’s TinyPops and Brave New Pops concerts, travel to multiple venues in Lee, Charlotte and Collier counties.

They feature a variety of guest artists and ensembles of no more than nine of the orchestra’s exceptional professional musicians, delivering the vibe of concerts in your own living room.

This season’s MiniMasterworks concert presents two equally powerful yet unique chamber works. Mozart’s "String Quartet No. 19 in C Major" and Mendelssohn’s "Octet in E-flat Major" are both roughly half-hour, classical four-movement works, each with its own special history.

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s "String Quartet No. 19 in C Major, K. 465," gained the moniker “Dissonance” because of an introduction so brooding, indeed menacing, that it is said publishers at first returned it to the composer claiming it couldn’t be correct. Its first listeners might well have been shocked by what today’s audience would imagine was a bit of dark Beethoven.

The chamber work for four strings was the sixth of a two-year series of quartets that Mozart dedicated to his mentor and colleague Joseph Hayden, who supposedly told critics, "If Mozart wrote it, he knew what he was doing."

According to Earsense founder, musicologist and self-described chamber music fanatic Kai Christiansen, “Despite history's worship of Mozart's later string quintets, his six ‘Haydn’ quartets, particularly when regarded as a whole, far surpass the quintets in technique, variety, depth of expression and sheer musical genius ... (and) the sixth and final quartet is arguably the most noteworthy.”

Felix Mendelssohn’s "Octet in E-flat Major, Op. 20," was written when the composer was only 16, but that wasn’t its only distinction.

The teenager created a whole new chamber music genre when he penned this rich eight-instrument work for four violins, two violas and two cellos.

Though there are chamber symphonies for as many as 15 instruments, of which Mendelssohn wrote some, the octet is among the largest gatherings for a chamber ensemble. And this one was the first of its kind.

According to Christiansen, “The entire 'Octet' is a miracle of scoring using just about every imaginable permutation of voices provided by the eight string players.”

The Southwest Florida Symphony made its debut as a community orchestra on April 15, 1961, playing in schools and community centers with a roster of only 24 volunteer musicians. Today, the symphony boasts 70 world-class musicians and is Lee County’s only fully professional orchestra, the fourth oldest in the state.

The Southwest Florida Symphony’s 62nd year continues the orchestra’s tradition of artistic excellence, as newly appointed Music Director Maestro Radu Paponiu leads his inaugural season of spectacular performances. Maestro Paponiu, the sixth music director in the organization’s history, also serves as the associate conductor and youth orchestra director for the Naples Philharmonic, in addition to guest-conducting with orchestras throughout the United States and Europe.