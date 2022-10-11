Read full article on original website
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
BJ's Wholesale Club opens in White Plains, NY.Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
I Still Dream About the Aqua Turf’s Prime Rib
I just missed my 35th high school reunion, and the opportunity to ask my fellow classmates if they still dreamed about the prime rib at the Aqua Turf Club in Southington like me. Have you ever been to an event at the Aqua Turf? It's a gorgeous, 35-acre banquet facility...
ctbites.com
Strega Restaurant Owners Open Strega Market In Milford
Chef Danilo Mongillo continues to bring his vision of Italy to Milford with the newly opened Strega Market. On the same block as the Strega restaurant he opened after the pandemic had closed his original location in Branford, the Market showcases the same sauces and ingredients used just two doors down, as well as sought-after tastes of home for Italian expats, like Mongillo himself.
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — We're inching closer and closer to Halloween, and this weekend there are plenty of things to do around the state to keep that spooky spirit going!. Looking for some classic ghost stories, head to Nathan Hale Homestead starting Thursday for their Things That Go Bump in the Night tour! Special candlelit tours will take you around the property and into the house, all the way up to the dark, shadowy attic as you hear traditional, long-standing Homestead ghost stories and staff members’ spooky encounters! The Nathan Hale Homestead ghost stories were even featured on the TV show Ghost Hunters. Tours run Thursdays and Fridays from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. until Oct. 28. Learn more here.
NewsTimes
The Norwalk area is expanding with new stores and restaurants. Here are 6 of them.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Norwalk has seen several new restaurant and business openings in the area since the start of the summer. From sports complexes to family-owned Italian restaurants, the Norwalk scene is expanding. Here are six new business that have opened in the Norwalk area since June 2022.
Road Trip: Explore the haunted history of Connecticut's Long Island Sound coastline
Haunted ships, pirate treasure, and wild and abandoned buildings all make up the landscape of Connecticut's haunted history along the Long Island Sound coastline.
nehomemag.com
A Connecticut Home Designed for Entertaining and Family Fun
A nearly 11,000-square-foot residence runs the risk of feeling overwhelming and cold, but this Fairfield County home decorated by Chauncey Boothby is anything but. It helped that Boothby was already quite familiar with the clients, having grown up with the wife in Maine and then, later, working with them on a ground-up project there. “I knew their tastes well, which made for a smooth process,” explains Boothby. “The goal was to create an environment that’s warm, cozy, and family friendly. They have four young children, so everything has to be bulletproof.”
Is it Illegal to Dumpster Dive in Connecticut?
It's happens all the time, I spot something of perceived value in someone's garbage and think wow, why would they throw that out? I'd take it. Some enjoy dumpster diving, and we all know the old saying "One man's trash is another man's treasure." What is it? According the the omnipotent Wikipedia - "Dumpster Diving (AKA Totting, Skipping, Skip Salvage) is salvaging from large commercial, residential, industrial, or construction containers for unused items discarded by their owners, but deemed useful to the picker." Some do it out of necessity, others as a hobby, or for profit. I started looking into dumpster diving in Connecticut.
NewsTimes
Derby online framing player moving to bigger campus in Trumbull
A Derby success story is relocating to Trumbull next year, with hundreds of corporations using the growing company to frame pictures for offices, along with thousands of artists and photographers for their works. Frame It Easy is leasing 65,000 square feet of space in the Trumbull Corporate Park East campus,...
Register Citizen
Washington Art Association opens new show Oct. 15
WASHINGTON — The Washington Art Association will present an exhibition featuring four artists whose work is connected by their in-depth explorations of specific materials. The show opens Saturday with a reception from 4-6 p.m.; the public is welcome. The artists participating in this exhibition are Constance Kilgore, David Licata,...
Pizza Marketplace
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana to open 1st Florida location
Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana will open its first Florida location on Oct. 24 in Plantation, Florida, according to a press release. The company is a legacy brand in New Haven, Connecticut and was founded by Frank Pepe in 1925, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1909 at the age of 16. Pepe's Pizza is the originator of New Have-style "apizza," characterized by its crispy yet chewy, slightly charred crust.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Upcoming Week in New Haven-Milford, CT
Every week, Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford shares five things to do with your kids in New Haven-Milford, CT over the coming week. Here are Macaroni KID New Haven-Milford's picks for the five things to do in the New Haven-Milford with kids this week. Click on the links for all the details!
Register Citizen
Three Blue State Coffee locations close in New Haven
New Haven coffee staple, Blue State Coffee, is closing three of its four locations in the Elm City. According to Yale Daily News, the college newspaper of Yale University, Connecticut coffee chain Common Grounds has bought the three shuttered locations. The storefronts on York Street, Wall Street and Congress Avenue...
120-Yr-Old Haberdashery Finds New Home On Elm St.
Back in 1902, Richard Press’s Latvian immigrant grandfather Jacobi knocked on the doors of Yale dorm rooms to sell the students custom-made clothing. Word spread about the stylish jackets with their unpadded shoulders and snazzy vents. J. Press was born. On Thursday afternoon, a mere 120 years of button-down...
NBC Connecticut
These Are The Best Places for Leaf Peeping in CT
Fall foliage is in full swing and if you enjoy seasonable experiences, now is the time. Most of Connecticut will have moderate to peak fall foliage by Sunday. In the northern portion of the state, you'll see those vibrant colors in full force. This includes areas such as Litchfield Hills,...
PhillyBite
Best All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Connecticut
- There are many places to enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet in Connecticut. Some of these are considered upscale with quality food. However, you'll also find all-you-can-eat buffets that aren't all-inclusive. Osaka Hibachi Buffet in Stratford. This contemporary spot offers a wide array of grilled fare, sushi, and other Asian and...
Register Citizen
Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
MILFORD — Six years is a long time to wait for pizza, even if it is from a successful local place known for serving pies from a vintage firetruck. But the wait appears to be nearing an end. Martin McCarthy and his business partner Phil Segneri have received a...
Nyberg: Soul Tasty brings Southern comfort food to Stamford
STAMFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Jean Gabriel, Jr.’s cooking roots trace back to childhood. As the third of four boys, and with parents who worked both jobs, he learned his way around a kitchen early. Now, Gabriel is the executive chef at Soul Tasty, a soul food restaurant in Stamford. “We bring smiles to people’s faces,” […]
Close Call: Annabelle is NOT Being Stored in a Roadside Box in New Milford
For a second, I actually thought Annabelle was being stored in a roadside box in New Milford. I was on the way back from my doctor's appointment in New Milford on Tuesday (10/11/22) when I passed the infamous annual Halloween display on Grove Street. I pulled into Addis Park and decided to walk over, get a close look and snap some photos.
wiltonbulletin.com
‘Haunted’ Annabelle doll is traveling around CT this Halloween: Here’s what to know
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After being locked within the Warrens' Occult Museum in Monroe, making very few trips in recent years, the real "haunted" Annabelle doll will be visible to public this Halloween at two different events. The first is Oct. 29 at The Warrens' Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon at Mohegan Sun, and the second is Oct. 30 as part of a special "Mischief Night" presentation in New Milford. In addition to the famous doll, which has spawned it own series of movies, a number of other items from the Warrens' collection will be present at these events.
Bassist Ian Hill of Judas Priest Says Nice Things About Connecticut In Interview
They have been rocking for the past 50 years and are still going strong, it's Judas Priest and they are kicking off their "50 Heavy Metal Years" Tour right here in Connecticut this week. Rob Halford and the boys will be in Wallingford at the Toyota Oakdale Theatre on Thursday, October 13th.
