Moments before kickoff Friday, an animated balloon of an index finger pointed upward — the universal sign for No. 1 — was released from the home stands at Gallagher Stadium. It might have been premature, but it foreshadowed what was to come: a 42-0 victory for Central Catholic over Fremont Ross, clinching at least a share of the Fighting Irish’s fifth-consecutive Three Rivers Athletic Conference championship in the league’s final season of existence. “It feels good for all the seniors,” said running back Chris Edmonds, who had 163 yards and two touchdowns. “It feels good for everybody. This is the last year, and we want to make it a big one.” Friday’s matchup pitted the TRAC’s top two offenses against each other, but it was a one-sided night from the get-go. Fremont, which was averaging more than 40 points per game, was shut out for the first time since September of 2019, a span of 36 games.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 21 MINUTES AGO