Creepy cornbread! The spooky skulls taste great with a bowl of chili

Creepy Southern Cornbread Skulls are easy to make and the perfect complement to your haunted Halloween festivities. Crispy on the outside and moist on the inside, these spooky cornbread skulls are sure to wow young and old alike.

Southern Versus Northern Cornbread

Both Southern and Northern cornbread are made with cornmeal. Other than that, the two types of cornbread tend to be different depending on whether or not flour and sugar are added to the batter.

Southern cornbread is typically made with a smaller amount of flour compared to cornmeal. Northern cornbread generally is made with equal parts of cornmeal and flour. This gives northern cornbread more of a cake-like texture.

In addition, southern cornbread generally contains little or no sugar. This allows the corn taste to shine through. On the other hand, Northern cornbread tends to include a fair amount of sugar, resulting in a much sweeter cornbread.

The preference between southern and northern cornbread often boils down to personal taste.

A pan for your plan

To make these Creepy Southern Cornbread Skulls, you’ll need a skull pan and a handful of ingredients. I ordered my Skull Cakelet Halloween Haunted pan online.

The dry ingredients for the cornbread consist of yellow cornmeal, all-purpose flour, salt, baking soda, and cayenne pepper. Added to the dry ingredients are buttermilk, melted butter, and eggs.

I like to serve the Creepy Southern Cornbread Skulls with steaming bowls of chili or tomato soup.

However you serve them, be prepared for spooktacular compliments this Halloween.

Creepy Southern Cornbread Skulls

Makes 12 Creepy Southern Cornbread Skulls

Special Equipment

Haunted Skull Cakelet Pan (ordered online)

Ingredients

½ cup (4 ounces,1 stick) unsalted butter, melted and cooled

2 1/2 cups (20 ounces) buttermilk

2 large eggs, room temperature

2 cups (11 ounces) yellow cornmeal

1 cup (5 ounces) all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons Kosher salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Nonstick baking spray

Directions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Spray the interior of the skull pan with nonstick spray. Set aside.

Whisk together the buttermilk, melted butter, and eggs. Set aside.

Whisk together the cornmeal, flour, salt, baking soda, and cayenne pepper in a large bowl. Add the buttermilk mixture. Stir just until combined. Do not overmix.

Add about ⅓ cup of the cornbread batter to each of the skull wells.

Bake in preheated 400°F oven for 20 to 22 minutes or until golden brown and the skulls begin to pull away from the sides of the pan.

Remove from oven. Allow to cool in pan for five minutes before removing from the pan.

Yield: 12 Creepy Southern Cornbread Skulls.

Chula's Tips

If you don’t have buttermilk, you can easily make your own. Add 2 1/2 tablespoons of white vinegar to a measuring cup. Add enough milk to equal 2 1/2 cups. Allow to sit for five minutes.

I used regular yellow cornmeal that is readily available in the grocery store. There is no need to use the more expensive stone-ground cornmeal in this recipe although stone-ground cornmeal would also work.

I like to add a small amount of cayenne pepper to the batter for taste. However, you can omit the cayenne pepper or even increase the quantity for more of a taste.

Be careful not to spray too much of the nonstick spray in the skull pan. The first time I made the cornbread skulls, I did spray too much nonstick spray. The cornbread skulls came out with very much of a blotched look.

It’s likely that when the melted butter is added to the buttermilk, small pieces will solidify. Don’t worry about that. The butter will melt again when the cornbread skulls are baked.

I used an extra-large ice cream scoop (about ⅓ cup) to add the batter to the pan. You can also spoon in the batter slightly above the indentations of the mouth. You don’t want to overfill the pan.

If you’re not sure that the cornbread skulls are fully cooked, stick a toothpick in the middle. If the toothpick comes out clean, the skulls are ready.

The Creepy Southern Cornbread Skulls can be easily reheated in a 350°F oven for about 10 minutes. They should keep for several days in an airtight container. They can also be frozen in an airtight container.

Chula King is the blogger behind PudgeFactor.com.

