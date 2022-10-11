ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL, police investigate after Davante Adams caught on video shoving photographer to ground

By Nexstar Media Wire, Heidi Schmidt
KANSAS CITY, Mo. ( WDAF ) – Both the NFL and Kansas City police are investigating after video showed Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field Monday night.

It happened following a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was visibly upset as he left the field after a collision with fellow Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow snuffed out a chance to win the game. He made his way to the tunnel when the photographer walked in front of him. That’s when video showed Adams shoving the photographer.

The photographer contacted Kansas City police officers working security at the stadium around 10:30 p.m., just minutes after the game ended.

Draymond Green apologizes after leaked footage shows attack on Jordan Poole: ‘I was wrong’

According to the report filed, the photographer told officers he was injured when Adams pushed him and went to the hospital for treatment Monday night. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives with Kansas City’s assault unit will investigate the case. When they are finished with the investigation, the department says it will be forwarded to either city or county prosecutors to determine if charges are warranted.

The Chiefs said the photographer is not one of its employees.

The NFL confirmed to Nexstar’s WDAF Tuesday the league is reviewing the incident and Adams could be disciplined for his actions.

Adams later apologized for his actions on Twitter .

“He jumped in front of me coming off the field. I kind of pushed him. He ended up on the ground,” Adams said after the game. “I want to apologize to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with him really just running in front of me.”

“I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s the way I responded. I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams had three catches for 124 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He has 29 catches for 414 yards and five TDs so far in his first season with the Raiders.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

 

