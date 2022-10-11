Election 2022: Everything you need to know about voting, registering and tracking your ballot

Voting in the November midterm elections has officially kicked off in California. All active registered California voters are being sent a vote-by-mail ballot with a prepaid, first-class postage return envelope for the Nov. 8, 2022, midterm election this week. In-person early voting is also now available at every county election office, the Secretary of State’s Office announced.

How to register to vote

Voters can register to vote or change party affiliation online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov.

If you are registering or re-registering less than 15 days before an election you need to complete the Same-Day Voter Registration process and request your ballot in person at your county elections office or polling location.

Update your status: Voters should update their status if they have moved their residence or have changed their name or party affiliation, or they wish to change their language preference. If you’re not sure of your registration status, visit the Secretary of State’s My Voter Status tool at: VoterStatus.sos.ca.gov.

Tips for returning your ballot

Mail: Every vote-by-mail ballot comes with a first-class prepaid postage return envelope.

Before returning your ballot, you must remember to sign and date the return envelope provided with your vote-by-mail ballot.

Ballots that are returned by mail must be postmarked on or before Nov. 8, 2022, Election Day, and received by county elections officials no later than 7 days after the election, the Secretary of State’s Office says.

Secure drop boxes: All counties offer secure drop boxes to return vote-by-mail ballots. You can drop off your ballot at any polling place, vote center, or your county elections office through Election Day. Find drop box locations at sos.ca.gov.

In-person: Voting locations will offer voter registration, replacement ballots, accessible voting machines, and language assistance. One or more voting locations in many counties will be open prior to Election Day. Voters can find a nearby drop box or early voting location at sos.ca.gov.

What to know before casting a ballot:A guide to voter rights in California

Tracking your vote-by-mail ballot

The Secretary of State’s “Where’s My Ballot?” tracking tool is available statewide. All California voters can now sign-up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive automated notifications about their vote-by-mail ballots by email, text (SMS), or voice call.

Official voter information guide

The Voter Information Guide can help you make decisions about the candidates and issues on the statewide ballot for the Nov. 8, 2022, general election. In addition to information about how to cast your ballot, this guide includes statewide candidate statements, information about state propositions, and your rights as a California voter. The guide is published in Chinese, English, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Spanish, Tagalog, Thai and Vietnamese.

For more information, visit https://www.sos.ca.gov/elections.

Key dates to remember