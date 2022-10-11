73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman killed in Monday morning crash on Interstate 39 in Portage County

STEVENS POINT – A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 39.

At 10:21 a.m. Monday, the Portage County Sheriff's Office received a report about a crash in the northbound lane of Interstate 39 near mile marker 164.

The sheriff's office said that the vehicle drifted into the median of the road then the driver over-corrected, which caused the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. It then entered the east ditch and rolled several times.

The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, received non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, Rebecca M. Clasen, 73, was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She later died of her injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is under investigation.

