Portage County, WI

73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman killed in Monday morning crash on Interstate 39 in Portage County

By Melissa Siegler, Stevens Point Journal
 3 days ago
STEVENS POINT – A 73-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash Monday morning on Interstate 39.

At 10:21 a.m. Monday, the Portage County Sheriff's Office received a report about a crash in the northbound lane of Interstate 39 near mile marker 164.

The sheriff's office said that the vehicle drifted into the median of the road then the driver over-corrected, which caused the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. It then entered the east ditch and rolled several times.

The driver of the vehicle, a 39-year-old Appleton man, received non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger, Rebecca M. Clasen, 73, was transported to Aspirus Wausau Hospital. She later died of her injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

The crash is under investigation.

Contact USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin reporter Melissa Siegler at msiegler@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @Marie2Melissa.

