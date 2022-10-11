Read full article on original website
Who Owns the Most Land in Montana? The Answer Might Surprise You
Montana has quite a bit of land, which makes a lot of sense considering it's the fourth-largest state in the United States. It's either used as farmland, public land, or it's privately owned. Someone has to own that land, but there's a lot of land that is owned by corporations as well. So, who owns the most land in the Treasure State? Well, it's not any one single person.
Word Up! Mark Wants To Know Why Street Names Are Complicated
This morning while the farmer was taking down addresses for folks who were getting qualified to win the Flakes trip, I noticed an abundance of long street names. we had folks on Sailfish, Autumn Springs, and Horse Thief. Whoever is in charge of naming streets could you do everybody a...
Planning a Winter Escape? These Montana Towns Are Great
Never too early to start planning some winter vacations, and if you are going to stay in Montana, you should check out these spots. Winter is a big part of the Montana lifestyle. Winters here in Big Sky Country tend to start earlier than normal in other states and can last long into the spring. Winter is a part of your life in Montana whether you like it or not. So why not enjoy yourself and check out these places?
Wide Open Stations? Billings Fire Puts on Open Houses In Person
This week, the Billings Fire Department is welcoming one and all back to the Fire Stations across Billings for Fire Prevention Week!. Grab the family, and visit your local fire station. These open houses have been virtual for the last few years, and now with COVID subsided, they are finally able to return to in-person events.
Frost? Ha! We’re in the Bonus Round of Nice Fall Weather in Billings
Bonus Round weather in the Billings area. It feels like we’re into the bonus round this fall with gorgeous weather. Other than cooler temps today (10/11), we should bounce back to daytime highs in the mid-60s and low 70s for the forecastable future. Weather.com predicts we won’t drop into the 50s until October 25th, which is pretty awesome in my book. Overnight lows will remain in the upper 30s and low 40s.
Girl Scouts Celebrate International Day of the Girl in Montana
Each year, the Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming recognize a member for their Gold Award Scholarship. This scholarship is awarded to 3,500 members of the Girl Scouts across the US!. This year, Rebekah Schoen is honored with this achievement. The class of 2022's world-changers invested over 300,000 hours in...
It’s Huge. Update on Massive Building on Billings’ Frontage Rd
If you never drive between the King Ave West Exit and the Zoo Drive Exit, there’s a chance you haven’t noticed the gigantic facility being built on the corner of Harnish Boulevard and Frontage Road. I make the drive twice daily between Laurel and Billings and have been watching the construction progress over the past few months.
Rarest Mammal in North America Lives in Montana, and it Weighs 2 Pounds
Montana has some weird people and even weirder animals that call it home. Who would have guessed that the rarest mammal in all of North America lives in Montana?. Even cooler, there are a few species of animals that live nowhere else but right here in Montana. This state is packed with interesting animal facts and we're going to break some of those down. (We'll get to the rarest in just a minute. What's a polecat, BTW?)
From the Milk to the Missouri, Canada to Great Falls
I got to catch up with a number of great Montana lawmakers this week as I travelled from Billings, to Great Falls, to Whitefish, Columbia Falls, and Kalispell. In Great Falls alone we caught up with lawmakers from HD 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26- maybe more. Before we kicked...
Join the Fun. Billings’ Pack the Mall in Pink is Saturday 10/15
After a COVID-induced hiatus, the popular Pack the Mall in Pink event is back for 2022 at Rimrock Mall! The fundraiser is part fashion show, part celebration, and a wonderful experience for breast cancer survivors and supporters. Pack the Mall is Pink, in conjunction with Billings Clinic helps raise money...
Flathead Conservatives Are United for the November Election
If you would've asked me a month ago for my thoughts on the newly created Western Congressional District in Montana, I would have told you I was concerned. I was concerned that Democrats basically used their control on the redistricting commission to gerrymander a seat to benefit the Democrats. I would have told you that I was concerned that the conservatives would spend too much time infighting instead of uniting to win this important race.
Enviro Activists Deflating Truck Tires? I Wouldn’t Try it in Montana
Environmental activism is not new. Montanans can recall when Earth First was busy spiking trees in national forest land, handcuffing themselves into human gates on logging roads, and vandalizing logging equipment. In recent years, extreme environmental activism is often labeled as "eco-terrorism", which... I guess sounds scarier?. I'm not a...
Sweet and Shy With a Face You’ll Love! Bonsai Visits For Wet Nose
Today, Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter stopped up to the Townsquare Tower with Bonsai! A 7-year-young "border collie" that is shy and the absolute sweetest. After a few minutes of hiding, and plenty of pets, Bonsai was hopping around our studio enjoying his visit!. About Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. Yellowstone Valley...
Is Your Last Name One of the Most Common in Montana? Find Out!
Some folks have a last name that nobody has ever heard of besides their family. I once knew someone who didn't even have a last name. Of course, they weren't born without it, they changed it later in life. But, regardless, there has to be a last name that's much more common than others, and every state is different. So, what's the most common last name in Montana?
Full Show from Montana Equipment Dealers in Whitefish
Last year we discussed the "Right to Repair" when it comes to farm and ranch equipment. This year, we followed up on that conversation, and the supply chain impacts that have hampered our economy. Even if you get someone to repair your equipment, or you can fix it yourself- will...
The Woke Army? General Vallely Sounds Off From Montana
The country is so starkly divided under Joe Biden. The Biden Administration is weaponizing federal law enforcement against their political opponents. One commenter asked if we as a nation are close to a civil war. "We're in a civil war now." That's how retired US Army Major General Paul Vallely...
Defending Your Castle in Montana
Learning a new state’s laws can be a somewhat difficult thing to learn. Each state has its own identity with the laws and regulations put into place. It’s only when something happens that you tend to look it up… and I didn’t want to be a statistic.
3 Mouth-Watering Wild Game Recipes Everyone Will Love in Montana
Don’t Suffer through Gamey Tasting Dinners Anymore. In Montana, hunting is a way of life. It’s in our blood, our DNA, it’s just what we do here. While there are a plethora of deer, elk, antelope and other game animals to hunt, there’s a big drawback for many people: they can’t stomach the taste.
Is it Legal to Take Fall Photos on a Railroad Track in Montana?
Fall is here. That means there's a lot of demand for excellent photo shoots. Earlier this week, Michael wrote about some amazing places in Billings to take photos in the Fall. However, one place you may want to reconsider taking photos is the railroad track. While it may seem absolutely gorgeous if the photos work out, going out to take photos there may cost your wallet or your life.
Best Places in Billings for Last Minute Fall Photos
Family photos are always so stressful. Taking selfies is easy and fun. You can snap a million different do-overs until you're happy with a perfect portrait of yourself doing something awesome. On the other hand, herding a family of six (and one dog!) to a fall photoshoot is typically a giant ball of stress. This portrait studio offers some great suggestions to make the photo session less crazy.
