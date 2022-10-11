ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Halloween Trick or Treat Returns to The Breakers

By Christian Winthrop
 3 days ago
For the third straight year, The Preservation Society of Newport County will host a spooky evening for costumed visitors as Halloween at The Breakers returns on Friday, October 28.

Featuring plenty of treats and surprises for guests of all ages, this family-friendly event has quickly become one of the highlights of the fall.

Visitors walking through The Breakers will enjoy Halloween decorations in 10 rooms, including the Great Hall, Dining Room, Library, Billiard Room and Morning Room. Toys and treats will be handed out at six stations throughout the house, and there will be a photo station where families can commemorate the evening.

Tickets will sell out quickly, so don’t wait. Choose between two entry times, 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 each for adults and children; kids younger than 2 are admitted free. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Protective face coverings are optional but not required.

Visitors are asked to bring a non-perishable food item for the local Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center food pantry.

Go to https://www.newportmansions.org/events/events-calendar/halloween-trick-or-treat-at-the-breakers for tickets.

