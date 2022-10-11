Read full article on original website
Commercial Dispatch
Now at EMCC, former Mississippi State linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. reflects on costly penalty
SCOOBA — Less than five months ago, Rodney Groce Jr. could wake up and watch the sun rising over the desert. Now, his view is much different. “You can’t look out and see Tempe, Arizona, and the beautiful city no more,” Groce said. “It’s trees and woods.”
Mississippi State Bulldogs Reveal Uniforms Ahead of Saturday Matchup Against Kentucky
Mississippi State is coming into this weekend's game against the Kentucky Wildcats icy.
Commercial Dispatch
Three takeaways from Mississippi State women’s basketball media availability
Basketball is nearly back. The 2022-23 season is less than a month away, and the Mississippi State women’s team is back in the swing of things, preparing for its first season under new head coach Sam Purcell. Here are three takeaways from the Bulldogs’ preseason preparation after speaking with...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Flora native flies antique plane over MSU game
Flora native Karl Holcomb said getting to fly an antique AT6 Texan World War II trainer plane over Mississippi State University’s Davis Wade Stadium on Saturday was fun, challenging and patriotic. Holcomb flew his plane alongside three other pilots, Eric Hollingsworth of Brandon, Frank Kimmel of Greenwood, and Daniel...
wtva.com
Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
wcbi.com
Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died
LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
Commercial Dispatch
Four blocks of third street named for legendary boxer
“I saw some films of him,” said Oliver Miller, standing on the sidewalk in front of the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center on Wednesday afternoon. “He was on time. He knew how to fight.”. Miller, along with about 20 other onlookers, was on hand to watch the unveiling of...
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
Commercial Dispatch
4-County’s FASTnet installation going faster than planned
Installation of fiber broadband services in rural areas of nine counties, including Lowndes, Oktibbeha, Clay and Noxubee, is running a year ahead of schedule. 4-County Electric Power Association CEO Brian Clark provided updates Tuesday on its FASTnet broadband service to the Rotary Club of Columbus at Lion Hills Center. Clark...
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
kicks96news.com
More DUI Arrests in Neshoba
KINNARD LEE KING, 30, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. JAMES GARRETT MCKINNEY, 32, Contempt of Court, NCSO. Bond $2,420. DANIEL MCMILLIAN, 28, of Philadelphia, Serving Sentence, NCSO. Bond $0. CYLAS C MINGO, 20, of Choctaw, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. BYRON DURAN MORRIS, 36, of Philadelphia,...
deltadailynews.com
Three SWAT officers shot, injured in Philadelphia; police call level of gun violence ‘ridiculous’
(PHILADELPHIA) — Three members of a Philadelphia SWAT team were shot while serving a warrant Wednesday morning, according to police, who again pleaded for an end to the city’s gun violence. It appears all the injured officers will be OK, Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said. This shooting occurred...
Six people face death penalty in 2021 robbery death of Mississippi man. Officials say crime was ‘very organized’ and ‘calculated’
Six people will face the death penalty in the 2021 robbery death of a Mississippi man. The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports that six defendants — five men and one woman — have been indicted on capital murder charges. Peyton Bogan, 22, of Tupelo; Christopher Scott Clayton, 21,...
wcbi.com
18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
Former Lincoln County teacher charged with embezzlement
LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A retired school teacher was arrested for embezzlement in Lincoln County. The Daily Leader reported Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested on October 7 and charged with felony embezzlement. Chief Deputy Johnny Hall said Butler was accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund. She retired in May […]
Mississippi man sentenced in 2018 murder of victim found dead in field. It wasn’t first time bodies were found near his property.
A Mississippi man was found guilty and sentenced for the 2018 murder of a victim found dead in a field. Bogue Chitto resident Troy Galarza, 54, has been sentenced to life plus 10 years for first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, enhanced as habitual. Galarza was...
wtva.com
West Point police department facing staffing issues
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) -- The West Point Police Department is facing staffing issues like many job industries in America and they are looking to fill those openings fast, especially as the number of emergency calls continues to increase. Chief of Police Avery Cook says the department used to get...
wtva.com
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
kicks96news.com
Felony Possession and Many DUIs in Neshoba Arrests
JOHN ROBERT ANDERSON, 35, of Conehatta, DUI – 1st, Improper Equipment, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Seat Belt Violation, Disorderly Conduct, Probation Violation, Hold for Other Agency, MHP. Bond $1,500, $300, $300, $800, $200, $600, $0, $0. CHARLES COTTON, 25, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0.
wcbi.com
Brooksville woman faces charges for cyberstalking
NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The case against a Brooksville woman moves forward after she’s indicted. Ashley McCoy is facing a cyberstalking charge. A Noxubee County grand jury recently returned that indictment. Prosecutors say the alleged crime happened between March and June of this year. A trial date...
