ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
SoJO 104.9

19 Year-Old Manahawkin Man Killed in Motorcycle and Van Crash

An accident involving a van and a motorcycle in Southern Ocean County has resulted in the death of the 19-year-old motorcycle rider. Stafford Township Police say the accident happened just before 2:45 pm Wednesday, on Hilliard Boulevard near East Bay Avenue. Police say their investigation revealed the following:. "A Dodge...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash

MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
SoJO 104.9

One Arrested, Another Man Sought for Roles at Wildwood, NJ Car Rally

The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept 24 continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

One Injured In Ocean County Parkway Ramp Crash

BERKELEY – Authorities have confirmed one injury in a three-car crash on Double Trouble Road at the Garden State Parkway exit 77 ramp. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon around 2:52 p.m. According to police, a Ford Fiesta traveling north bound on Double Trouble Road was struck by a Chevy Tahoe who was going south bound on Double Trouble Road and attempted to turn onto the parkway ramp south. After colliding, the Tahoe overturned at the intersection.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Camden County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Chesilhurst, NJ
City
Monroe Township, NJ
County
Camden County, NJ
Camden County, NJ
Accidents
City
Atco, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Teen Dies In Ocean County Motorcycle Crash

STAFFORD – A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding into a van on Hilliard Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 2:44 p.m., a Dodge Ram van driven by 28-year-old Max Serrao of Manahawkin was traveling north on Hilliard Boulevard from East Bay Avenue. According to police, 19-year-old Dylan Destefano of Manahawkin was traveling on a Honda motorcycle in the opposite direction and had entered Serrao’s lane of travel.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Police seek help locating man last seen in August

Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in August. A family member reported Bernard Kanuck III, 39, of Franklinville, missing on Tuesday, according to Franklin Township Police. He was last seen Aug. 5 in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dump Truck#Traffic Accident#Fries Mill Roads#Kenworth#Kia Forte
Daily Voice

DUI Charges Dropped For Defiant NJ Gym Owner: Reports

Drunk driving charges against Ian Smith, a former gym owner known for defying state COVID orders, have been dismissed, the New Jersey Globe reports. The charges had dashed Smith's chances of winning a Republican Party primary for the 3rd congressional seat. However, for the next nine months, a municipal court...
BELLMAWR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
Rock 104.1

Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ

According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey

VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
VINELAND, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Vineland, NJ, Woman Killed in Delsea Drive Crash Tuesday Morning

Police say a woman from Vineland died Tuesday morning in a crash on Delsea Drive. The accident happened around 6:15 near West Park Avenue. According to the Vineland Police Department, a pickup truck being driven by 57-year-old James Reustle of Vineland was traveling northbound on North Delsea Drive when it left the roadway and struck a car being driven by 42-year-old Diana Reyes, also of Vineland, which was stopped near the next of McDonald's.
VINELAND, NJ
SoJO 104.9

SoJO 104.9

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

SoJO 104.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy