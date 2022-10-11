Read full article on original website
19 Year-Old Manahawkin Man Killed in Motorcycle and Van Crash
An accident involving a van and a motorcycle in Southern Ocean County has resulted in the death of the 19-year-old motorcycle rider. Stafford Township Police say the accident happened just before 2:45 pm Wednesday, on Hilliard Boulevard near East Bay Avenue. Police say their investigation revealed the following:. "A Dodge...
Ocean County Woman Dies In Route 70 Head-On Crash
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman was killed after her pickup truck crashed head-on into a box truck on Route 70 in the township. Manchester Township Police said 61-year-old Sandra Wade of Toms River was behind the wheel of her Nissan Frontier when her vehicle collided with a refrigerated box truck. She was pronounced at the scene.
One Arrested, Another Man Sought for Roles at Wildwood, NJ Car Rally
The investigation into finding everyone responsible for the damage and mayhem during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally in Wildwood on Saturday, Sept 24 continues. On Wednesday, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced they had arrested a man from Hammonton for the role he played and they are seeking help from the public to identify another man wanted for assaulting a police officer and being involved in a vehicle crash with a golf cart during the rally.
One Injured In Ocean County Parkway Ramp Crash
BERKELEY – Authorities have confirmed one injury in a three-car crash on Double Trouble Road at the Garden State Parkway exit 77 ramp. The crash occurred Tuesday afternoon around 2:52 p.m. According to police, a Ford Fiesta traveling north bound on Double Trouble Road was struck by a Chevy Tahoe who was going south bound on Double Trouble Road and attempted to turn onto the parkway ramp south. After colliding, the Tahoe overturned at the intersection.
Woman dies after head-on crash on N.J. highway, police say
A head-on crash Thursday in Ocean County left a 61-year-old Toms River woman dead, authorities said. The collision happened in Manchester around 6:45 a.m. on State Highway 70 near mile marker 34, and involved a pickup truck and a commercial refrigerated box truck, according to township police. The Nissan Frontier...
South Jersey Woman Indicted After Lending Unlicensed Teen A Vehicle Before Fatal Crash: Report
A 51-year-old woman from Salem County has been indicted in connection with a fatal crash that killed a high school passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Tisha M. Gargon, of Pittsgrove Township, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child in the fatal crash, the outlet said. She gave an...
Teen Dies In Ocean County Motorcycle Crash
STAFFORD – A 19-year-old motorcyclist has died after colliding into a van on Hilliard Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, police said. Around 2:44 p.m., a Dodge Ram van driven by 28-year-old Max Serrao of Manahawkin was traveling north on Hilliard Boulevard from East Bay Avenue. According to police, 19-year-old Dylan Destefano of Manahawkin was traveling on a Honda motorcycle in the opposite direction and had entered Serrao’s lane of travel.
Police seek help locating man last seen in August
Police in Gloucester County are asking for the public’s help locating a man last seen in August. A family member reported Bernard Kanuck III, 39, of Franklinville, missing on Tuesday, according to Franklin Township Police. He was last seen Aug. 5 in Egg Harbor Township and was last heard...
N.J. man charged in fatal shooting after gun, ammunition found at his home, prosecutor says
A Trenton man has been charged with the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another on a city street last spring, authorities said Friday. Kahiree Peterson, 23, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of Ali Abdullah, 25, of Trenton, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.
DUI Charges Dropped For Defiant NJ Gym Owner: Reports
Drunk driving charges against Ian Smith, a former gym owner known for defying state COVID orders, have been dismissed, the New Jersey Globe reports. The charges had dashed Smith's chances of winning a Republican Party primary for the 3rd congressional seat. However, for the next nine months, a municipal court...
Police launch investigations after shooting threats prompt lockdowns at several South Jersey schools
VINELAND, N.J. - Police departments in multiple southern New Jersey towns are investigating threats against schools that prompted lockdowns on Friday morning. In Toms River, police said they received a call regarding a "potential shooting" at Toms River North High School. Authorities say the school was locked down, but the...
Major marijuana bust after police see people sleeping in car in Atlantic City, NJ
ATLANTIC CITY — What started as a wellness check led to the arrest of two individuals and the seizure of a cache of weapons and drugs. On Monday, Oct. 10, two officers were flagged down by a concerned citizen on South Michigan Avenue regarding two individuals inside a parked car, possibly experiencing a medical emergency.
Man leaving work killed in drive-by shooting in North Philadelphia
Police say the victim had just closed his family's variety store for the night when he was shot multiple times.
Man Fatally Shot By Police in Cherry Hill, NJ
According to NJ.com, the shooting happened at around 2 PM near the 3000 block of Chapel Avenue West. Authorities have not identified the man who died nor have they released any details. "This investigation is being conducted by the Integrity Bureau within the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and...
Swatting incidents reported at schools across New Jersey
VINELAND, N.J. (CBS) -- Several schools in South Jersey spent a lot of the day on lockdown after a series of swatting incidents. Swatting is when numerous police are called to respond to a tragic incident that turns out to be a hoax.In this case, multiple agencies were told that there were active shooter situations going on at several schools including Vineland High School and Lower Cape May High school.
Woman killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash identified
A woman was killed in a crash Tuesday morning in Vineland, New Jersey.
Well-being Check Results in 2 Arrests, 14 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Atlantic City, NJ
Officials in Atlantic City say officers checking on the well-being of two people resulted in those two being arrested along with two guns and over 14 pounds of marijuana being seized. The incident happened around 6 PM Monday, October 10th, along South Michigan Avenue near The Walk. That's when a...
Vineland, NJ, Woman Killed in Delsea Drive Crash Tuesday Morning
Police say a woman from Vineland died Tuesday morning in a crash on Delsea Drive. The accident happened around 6:15 near West Park Avenue. According to the Vineland Police Department, a pickup truck being driven by 57-year-old James Reustle of Vineland was traveling northbound on North Delsea Drive when it left the roadway and struck a car being driven by 42-year-old Diana Reyes, also of Vineland, which was stopped near the next of McDonald's.
Trenton, NJ man charged with concealing remains of dead girlfriend
TRENTON — The boyfriend of a 41-year-old woman found dead in a basement has been charged with moving and concealing her remains. Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on Oct. 12 in New York, in connection with the death of Corrine Daniels. Performing a well-being check on Park...
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
