Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear
Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return
On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
Seahawks announce a changed game time for Sunday if Mariners host playoff Game 4 that day
The Seahawks to offset their kickoff against Arizona if the Mariners are playing a playoff game next door Sunday after afternoon.
Seahawks have 7 DNPs in first injury report of Week 6
The Seattle Seahawks held their first practice of Week 6 as they prepare for the Arizona Cardinals and released their first injury report of the week. They had seven players who did not participate. The details of the injury report are below. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess...
NFL Week 6 picks against the spread: Dolphins topple Vikings, Chiefs take down Bills, shootout in Seattle
These two primetime games are a reward for our penance on Thursday night. Two elite divisional matchups on Sunday and Monday plus a bunch of eyebrow-raising chaos bombs lingering in the early window. The two non Chiefs-Bills games in the late window are extremely "meh" at first glance. But a...
Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is far more interesting than almost anyone thought it would be. The Seahawks entered the 2022-2023 NFL season with most people believing it was a rebuilding year. After all, they traded away their former All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson for Drew Lock, a couple other pieces and a ton of draft capital. As it turns out, the Seahawks might have robbed the Denver Broncos in the trade.
Just what Seahawks’ so-far awful defense doesn’t need: Al Woods missing from its middle
The big nose tackle co-captain has been ine of the few positives in what’s been a truly bad unit. He’s doubtful to play vs. Arizona.
Seattle Seahawks offense gets spark from tight ends
The Seattle Seahawks are getting great production from their group of tight ends this season. They contribute more to the offense than anyone expected. The Seattle Seahawks are making headlines for their surprising offense. Quarterback Geno Smith is the Cinderella Man story of the NFL. He doesn’t do it by...
Comparing Russell Wilson vs Geno Smith stats and performance thus far in 2022 NFL season
When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and then announced Geno Smith as their starting quarterback,
Enter to win Seahawks vs Giants Tickets from Seattle’s Morning News
KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win tickets to see the Seahawks host the New York Giants on October 30th!. On Monday, October 17th, be sure to listen to Seattle’s Morning News (6 a.m. – 9 a.m.) on KIRO Newsradio when a special Seahawks code word will be announced. Then, take that code word and complete the registration form below, and you are entered to win. This code word will be active until 11:59 p.m. on Monday October 17th.
Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
Seahawks Place RB Rashaad Penny On Injured Reserve
Last week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media confirmed that Penny suffered a fractured fibula in Week 5. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said after the game that he’s heartbroken for Penny and that the running back is “crushed.”. Penny, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back...
Gabe Jackson, Al Woods doubtful for Seahawks; Tyler Lockett good to go
The Seattle Seahawks wrapped up their week of practice on Friday and released their final injury report for their Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. After having an appearance on the injury report Thursday, wide receiver Tyler Lockett is good to go. However, one player has been ruled out,...
