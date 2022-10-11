ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Marshawn Lynch Makes His Thoughts On Russell Wilson Very Clear

Russell Wilson is currently going through a serious career decline through the first five games of his 2022 season. In his first year with the Denver Broncos — and his first year away from the Seattle Seahawks — the star quarterback isn't performing even close to the level we've come to expect from him.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Bruce Irvin’s 4-word message on Seahawks return

On Tuesday, the Seattle Seahawks signed veteran defensive end Bruce Irvin to their practice squad. Irvin was drafted by the Seahawks with their first round pick back in 2012. He spent the first four years of his career there, which were some of the best seasons of his career. Tuesday...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
ClutchPoints

Seattle Seahawks: 4 bold predictions for Week 6 vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks Week 6 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals is far more interesting than almost anyone thought it would be. The Seahawks entered the 2022-2023 NFL season with most people believing it was a rebuilding year. After all, they traded away their former All-Pro quarterback Russell Wilson for Drew Lock, a couple other pieces and a ton of draft capital. As it turns out, the Seahawks might have robbed the Denver Broncos in the trade.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seattle Seahawks offense gets spark from tight ends

The Seattle Seahawks are getting great production from their group of tight ends this season. They contribute more to the offense than anyone expected. The Seattle Seahawks are making headlines for their surprising offense. Quarterback Geno Smith is the Cinderella Man story of the NFL. He doesn’t do it by...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Tyler Lockett
MyNorthwest.com

Enter to win Seahawks vs Giants Tickets from Seattle’s Morning News

KIRO Newsradio has your chance to win tickets to see the Seahawks host the New York Giants on October 30th!. On Monday, October 17th, be sure to listen to Seattle’s Morning News (6 a.m. – 9 a.m.) on KIRO Newsradio when a special Seahawks code word will be announced. Then, take that code word and complete the registration form below, and you are entered to win. This code word will be active until 11:59 p.m. on Monday October 17th.
SEATTLE, WA
numberfire.com

Seahawks' Tyler Lockett (hamstring) available for Week 6

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (hamstring) is available for Week 6's game against the Arizona Cardinals. Lockett was upgraded to full on Friday and will not carry an injury designation into Sunday's clash with the Cardinals. After a surprise mid-week downgrade on Thursday, this is the best-case scenario for Lockett. Our models expect him to see 8.2 targets against Arizona.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Place RB Rashaad Penny On Injured Reserve

Last week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media confirmed that Penny suffered a fractured fibula in Week 5. Seahawks HC Pete Carroll said after the game that he’s heartbroken for Penny and that the running back is “crushed.”. Penny, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Seahawks back...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nest#Qbr
FanSided

FanSided

291K+
Followers
551K+
Post
146M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy