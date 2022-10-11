The Gin Blossoms got their start in Tempe. Now the city is honoring them with a street name

Tempe is gearing up to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Gin Blossoms record "New Miserable Experience."

On Friday, Oct. 14, signs will stretch along Eighth Street from Rural Road to Una Avenue, designating a portion of it as "Allison Road Avenue," in honor of the Tempe-based rock legend's titular hit "Allison Road."

"New Miserable Experience" turned 30 on Aug. 4, selling over five million copies and becoming the band's commercial blow-up, garnering tracks such as "Allison Road," "Mrs. Rita," "Found Out About You," "Until I Fall Away" and "Hey Jealousy."

How to attend Allison Road Avenue dedication

A breakfast dedication will also be held at Four Peaks Brewery on Eighth Street; the band had previously recorded in the building that now houses a brewery. Members of the band will be in attendance alongside Tempe City Council members and Mayor Corey Woods. For $15.50, Four Peaks will offer an all-you-can-eat-buffet, and fans can purchase to-go bottles of their limited edition Allison Road Avenue beer.

Anyone is able to attend and will have the opportunity to take a photo with a giant version of the Allison Road Avenue street sign. The Tempe History Museum will also provide an exhibit of panels, band posters and photos featured from their Tempe Sound exhibition on hand.

No purchase or RSVP are required to attend.

Fans will also be able to catch the Gin Blossoms as they head out for a short tour following the event.

