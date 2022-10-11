Read full article on original website
Long-Time WHTC Staffer Margie Boerman Passes Away
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 13, 2022) – A long-time figure behind the scenes at Midwest Communications of Holland has passed away. Marjorie DeKam Boerman, who spent 42 years at WHTC, passed away last Saturday, October 8th, at the age of 69, in Tinton Falls, New Jersey. The Kalamazoo native...
Merchant Henry Brown, Jr
Merchant Henry Brown, Jr. was born to the union of Merchant Brown And Winnie Roane on August 7, 1925, in King William, Virginia. He was the youngest child and only boy. As a child, Merchant attended school in King William, Virginia. He attended King William High School for two to three years and then began working on his family’s farm as this was customary during this time. Merchant and his family attended the Third Union Baptist Church where he was also baptized as a child.
Compassionate Heart Ministries Receives A Major Donation
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 13, 2022) – F45 Training’s North Holland location reached the $2,500 benchmark of their first-ever Charity Challenge, which will be donated to Compassionate Heart Ministries in Zeeland, MI. Compassionate Heart Ministries is a local organization that builds inclusive relationships in Christ for families and...
Whitmer, Dixon Verbally Spar in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The first debate between incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and challenger Tudor Dixon was held on Thursday night in Grand Rapids. The one-hour session before WOOD-TV political reporter Rick Albin was lively, with the two differing on various topics. Discussing Michigan’s roads...
Zeeland Hospital to be Rebranded
ZEELAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 12, 2022) – The “Community” is leaving Zeeland Hospital. Yesterday, officials of Beaumont Health-Spectrum Health announced a name change to Corewell Health, nine months after the two health care entities merged into the state’s largest medical service provider. Along with the switch is the rebranding of facilities operated by and/or affiliated with the system, which includes dropping the word “community” from Zeeland Hospital. The new name, which will be phased in over a two-year period on signage and digital properties, will be “Corewell Health Zeeland Hospital.” ZCH was merged under the Spectrum Health umbrella 11 years ago.
Holland Police Log October 13-14, 2022
HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: (800) 249-0911.
City of Holland 2-5 Restrictions Returning
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – Effective October 15th. 2022 at 2:00 am, overnight Holland on-street parking restrictions are in place. Beginning October 15th, vehicles are no longer be permitted to park on city streets during the hours of 2:00 am – 5:00 am until May 15th, 2023.
Free Home Energy Efficiency Program For Holland Residents
HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 12, 2022) – The Holland Energy Fund launched a new residential energy-efficiency education program, Home Energy 101. Home Energy 101 is free and open to all City of Holland residents, whether they own or rent. The program offers residents a one-time session with a trained, non-profit Energy Adviser. The Adviser will conduct a walk-through of the resident’s home, giving them tips and recommendations for home energy savings. In addition, all participants will receive up to $300 in free energy-saving measures. The goal of the program is threefold for residents:
Allegan County Health Department Launches New FREE Program
ALLEGAN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Oct. 14, 2022) – The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) is launching a FREE, voluntary pilot program “Allegan County Community Links” that will work to connect individuals to communities, health, and social service systems through a referral program with Community Health Workers (CHWs). This pilot program is available now through May 31, 2023, unless funding opportunities continue. Allegan County Community Links is designed to be an extension of existing community services and bridge gaps for individuals to help the community thrive. The goal of this program is to address social determinants of health, such as housing, access to care, or food security that affect individual health outcomes. The CHWs will also work with local agencies to help meet individuals’ needs.
