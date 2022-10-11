ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Fantasy Football Week 6 Rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BU4aa_0iUjCQ8E00

As has been a theme through this first month-and-change of the fantasy football season, the NFL schedule makers have been blessing us with some elite matchups. Few are as good or highly anticipated as the one we're getting this Monday night in Week 6, however. A rematch of one of the greatest playoff games in NFL history, and the next installment in what is shaping up to be a super exciting rivalry between two of the best young quarterbacks in the game

Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Buffalo Bills.

It gets no better than that!

I'm sure we haven't forgotten about that aforementioned playoff game. The Bills ultimately fell, 42-36, but man, what a game it was. Allen threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns — all four of which went to Gabe Davis (that was when his legend was born and when his fantasy draft hype train really took off).

Of course, not to be outdone, Mahomes threw for 378 yards and three touchdowns himself in that legendary playoff game, and he's been back to his old tricks this season. Mahomes leads the league in passing touchdowns with 15, with Allen a close second at 14. Allen leads the league in passing yardage; Mahomes is currently fourth on the list.

So, yeah — you could say this matchup is set to have some fireworks. Here's to hoping all the major fantasy stars produce this coming Monday night!

As you look to bolster those lineups with waiver wire pickups, whether you're trying to figure out your flex spot or figure out which tight end or defense to stream — whatever your lineup woes for this game and all the other games ahead, our expert rankings below can help.

Check them out and good luck with your fantasy football matchups in Week 6!

powered by FantasyProsECR ™ -

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

AP source: Brady fined $11K for attempted kick of Jarrett

Tom Brady was fined by the NFL on Friday for trying to kick Atlanta's Grady Jarrett following the play in which the Falcons defensive tackle was flagged for a disputed roughing-the-passer penalty, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback was fined $11,139,...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Buffalo Bills#Figur
Yardbarker

Watch: Horse manure delays Navy vs. SMU contest for 15 minutes

A stinky situation broke out during Friday night's Navy vs. SMU contest, delaying the game briefly. After an SMU touchdown, the team's longtime mascot, Peruna, a black Shetland pony, charged onto the field to celebrate, as is customary. Only this time, Peruna may have gotten a tad bit too excited and left a few smelly presents behind on the field.
UNIVERSITY PARK, TX
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
112K+
Followers
128K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy