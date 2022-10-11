Read full article on original website
Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨
In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
Phys.org
Stone projectile skills helped foragers occupy rainforests during southern Asia migration
Griffith University has played a key role in new research that shows hunter-gatherers used miniaturized stone tools and bone projectile points to consistently hunt a range of animals in the Sri Lankan rainforests over the past 45,000 years. Professor Michael Petraglia, Director of Griffith's Australian Research Center for Human Evolution...
Phys.org
Endangered fruit-eating animals play an outsized role in a tropical forest—losing them could have dire consequences
A new study by researchers at the University of Washington shows that losing a particular group of endangered animals—those that eat fruit and help disperse the seeds of trees and other plants—could severely disrupt seed-dispersal networks in the Atlantic Forest, a shrinking stretch of tropical forest and critical biodiversity hotspot on the coast of Brazil.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Finally Reach Tallest Tree in Amazon After Three Years of Planning
A group of scientists overcame a breakthrough expedition after reaching the elusive and tallest building in the Amazon forest. The goal to reach the tallest tree began when the researchers noticed the enormous tree in the satellite images in 2019, which was part of a 3D mapping project. From that day, scientists felt the urge to find and reach the tree, which took years of planning before they finally made it.
natureworldnews.com
70% of Animal Species Around the World Has Been Wiped Out in Just 50 Years
According to a major scientific report, Earth's animal populations have declined by an average of 69% in little under 50 years as people continue to destroy forests, consume beyond the planet's limitations, and pollute on an industrial scale. According to the WWF and Zoological Society of London's (ZSL) yearly Living...
Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.
This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
Skeleton DNA Proves That The People Who Called Themselves English Originated From Germany, Denmark, & the Netherlands
Recently, ancient DNA was "extracted from skeletons in burial sites across England." As a result, archeologists and researchers believe these burial sites provide insight into "where the first people to call themselves English originally came from." [i]
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Found Sediments in North Carolina Lakes That Shows Decades of Coal Ash Contamination
Since mid-August, about thirty African penguins have perished from the avian flu at Boulders Beach, a prominent breeding location in South Africa, which is closer to Cape Town. Penguins are infected with bird flu. According to Dr. David Roberts of the Southern African Foundation for the Conservation of Coastal Birds...
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country
The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur. The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.
These rare living fossils provide clues to what the Earth looked like 3.5 million years ago
Stromatolites growing in Hamelin PoolCredit: Paul Harrison with GFDL permission; CC-BY-SA-3.0 Stromatolites are layered sedimentary formations that are created by microorganisms. The stromatolites resemble rocks.
howafrica.com
Archaeological Findings Reveal Africans Invented Clay Pots 11,000 Years Ago
When climatic conditions began evolving and the survival of early men came under threat some 10,000 years ago, there was a clarion need for Africans to invent ways to safeguard their existence. The warm and cold weather conditions had adversely affected the food patterns and gathering of fruits and crops had become more laborious to undertake.
natureworldnews.com
Researchers in Southern Ethiopia Deciphers of How Climate Change Affects Human Evolution in Eastern Africa
An interdisciplinary study in southern Ethiopia has permitted the decoding of eastern Africa's climatic heartbeat and demonstrated how crucial stages of climate change affected human development, dispersion, and creativity. Key stages in human evolution correspond to climatic fluctuations in eastern Africa. An examination of environmental proxies from a lake sediment...
natureworldnews.com
Fascinating Study Finds First Evidence of Lasting Social Relationships of Chimpanzees and Gorillas in Wild
Researchers discovered the first evidence of a social relationship between chimpanzees and gorillas after a long-term study. The research noted and documented the lasting social relationship between chimpanzees and gorillas that was said to persist over the years and in different contexts. Scientists from Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, the...
WWF report says wildlife populations have decreased by 69% since 1970
The WWF released a report on Thursday detailing an increase in the decline of wildlife populations around the globe. The report details which types of animals are currently going extinct, at risk for extinction and executives of the WWF-US are calling on everyone to help make changes to combat this issue.
Almost Extinct Animals
The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.
Collecting ancient geomyths could give scientists new insights on climate change
“These stories are anecdotes, but enough anecdotes makes for data.". Deposit PhotosAccording to researchers, some stories capture historical sea level rise that happened thousands of years ago.
Volcanic Eruption Causes ‘Irreparable’ Damage to 500-Year-Old Indigenous Statues in Chile
Ancient indigenous statues on Chile’s Easter Island have been burned by fire following a volcanic eruption that started on Monday, according to local authorities. The ‘Moai’ stone-carved statues were created by a native Polynesian tribe more than 500 years ago. In addition to the ‘Moai’ statues, more than 247 square miles of land on the island has also been razed as a result of the volcano Rano Raraku’s eruption. Ariki Tepano, the director of the indigenous Ma’u Henua community which manages the protected Rapa Nui Natural Park, in a statement, described “irreparable” damage and warned that the “consequences go beyond what the...
pewtrusts.org
Study Explores New Funding Sources for Chile’s Protected Areas
Chilean Patagonia’s pristine remote parks are beloved for their majestic towering glaciers, rich biodiversity, and delicate beauty. In recent months, video media series such as “Our Great National Parks” and “Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World” have brought these stunning landscapes into living rooms around the world, raising awareness of just how precious these natural resources are.
