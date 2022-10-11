ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sara B

Scientists Discover a Lost Amazonian Settlement, Possibly The One Percy Fawcett Named ¨Z¨

In 1925, Percy Fawcett went into the Amazon for the last time. Fawcett began the Amazon expeditions after he graduated from the Royal Geographical Society's training program as an explorer, skilled in surveying, navigation, first aid, and survival skills. After graduation, he was asked to go on an expedition to Peru, Bolivia, and Brazil to map the unchartered territory of the Amazon.
Phys.org

Endangered fruit-eating animals play an outsized role in a tropical forest—losing them could have dire consequences

A new study by researchers at the University of Washington shows that losing a particular group of endangered animals—those that eat fruit and help disperse the seeds of trees and other plants—could severely disrupt seed-dispersal networks in the Atlantic Forest, a shrinking stretch of tropical forest and critical biodiversity hotspot on the coast of Brazil.
SEATTLE, WA
natureworldnews.com

Scientists Finally Reach Tallest Tree in Amazon After Three Years of Planning

A group of scientists overcame a breakthrough expedition after reaching the elusive and tallest building in the Amazon forest. The goal to reach the tallest tree began when the researchers noticed the enormous tree in the satellite images in 2019, which was part of a 3D mapping project. From that day, scientists felt the urge to find and reach the tree, which took years of planning before they finally made it.
WILDLIFE
natureworldnews.com

70% of Animal Species Around the World Has Been Wiped Out in Just 50 Years

According to a major scientific report, Earth's animal populations have declined by an average of 69% in little under 50 years as people continue to destroy forests, consume beyond the planet's limitations, and pollute on an industrial scale. According to the WWF and Zoological Society of London's (ZSL) yearly Living...
Upworthy

Researchers dumped tons of coffee waste into a forest. This is what it looks like now.

This article originally appeared on 03.29.21 One of the biggest problems with coffee production is that it generates an incredible amount of waste. Once coffee beans are separated from cherries, about 45% of the entire biomass is discarded. So for every pound of roasted coffee we enjoy, an equivalent amount of coffee pulp is discarded into massive landfills across the globe. That means that approximately 10 million tons of coffee pulp is discarded into the environment every year.
Anita Durairaj

Remains of the world's largest land animal were only found in one country

The T.rex may be one of the largest dinosaur predators but it does not hold the record for being the largest dinosaur. The Argentinosaurus may be the largest dinosaur found on Earth. Its remains have been discovered since 1987. Initially, it was thought that the fossil was just a large chunk of wood. It took until 1993 for the fossil to be identified as that of the Argentinosaurus.
howafrica.com

Archaeological Findings Reveal Africans Invented Clay Pots 11,000 Years Ago

When climatic conditions began evolving and the survival of early men came under threat some 10,000 years ago, there was a clarion need for Africans to invent ways to safeguard their existence. The warm and cold weather conditions had adversely affected the food patterns and gathering of fruits and crops had become more laborious to undertake.
natureworldnews.com

Researchers in Southern Ethiopia Deciphers of How Climate Change Affects Human Evolution in Eastern Africa

An interdisciplinary study in southern Ethiopia has permitted the decoding of eastern Africa's climatic heartbeat and demonstrated how crucial stages of climate change affected human development, dispersion, and creativity. Key stages in human evolution correspond to climatic fluctuations in eastern Africa. An examination of environmental proxies from a lake sediment...
natureworldnews.com

Fascinating Study Finds First Evidence of Lasting Social Relationships of Chimpanzees and Gorillas in Wild

Researchers discovered the first evidence of a social relationship between chimpanzees and gorillas after a long-term study. The research noted and documented the lasting social relationship between chimpanzees and gorillas that was said to persist over the years and in different contexts. Scientists from Lincoln Park Zoo in Chicago, the...
Terry Mansfield

Almost Extinct Animals

The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.
ARTnews

Volcanic Eruption Causes ‘Irreparable’ Damage to 500-Year-Old Indigenous Statues in Chile

Ancient indigenous statues on Chile’s Easter Island have been burned by fire following a volcanic eruption that started on Monday, according to local authorities. The ‘Moai’ stone-carved statues were created by a native Polynesian tribe more than 500 years ago. In addition to the ‘Moai’ statues, more than 247 square miles of land on the island has also been razed as a result of the volcano Rano Raraku’s eruption. Ariki Tepano, the director of the indigenous Ma’u Henua community which manages the protected Rapa Nui Natural Park, in a statement, described “irreparable” damage and warned that the “consequences go beyond what the...
pewtrusts.org

Study Explores New Funding Sources for Chile’s Protected Areas

Chilean Patagonia’s pristine remote parks are beloved for their majestic towering glaciers, rich biodiversity, and delicate beauty. In recent months, video media series such as “Our Great National Parks” and “Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World” have brought these stunning landscapes into living rooms around the world, raising awareness of just how precious these natural resources are.
