Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph
Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
‘Blink-182 is back baby’: Fans overjoyed with band’s new ‘Edging’ single
Blink-182 have dropped their new single “EDGING”, much to the delight of fans.The track marks the first time Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together for nearly 10 years.The song, produced by Barker, features fierce drumming and hooky punk-pop melodies that had fans in a nostalgic mood.“#Edging is so good. @blink182 is back baby. So hyped for the new album,” wrote one listener on social media after hearing the song. “I’m so happy now like I can’t stop laughing with excitement,” tweeted another.Some fans were excited about the tracks old-school feel: “Tom sounds...
Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge and announce world stadium tour
Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast Dublin throughout September and October 2023. The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.The band will also drop...
Robert Plant Once Said John Bonham’s Drumming on 1 Led Zeppelin Song Didn’t Sound Human, and He’s Got a Point
John Bonham's drumming on one Led Zeppelin song didn't sound human according to singer Robert Plant.
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins
Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
Led Zeppelin Singer Robert Plant Once Explained How ‘Fortunate’ He Was to Stop Using Drugs
Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant said he was fortunate to stop using drugs after having a frank conversation with himself.
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Jimmy Page Called 1 Led Zeppelin Song His ‘Baby’
He gave the world several memorable songs, but Jimmy Page once called one Led Zeppelin song his “baby.”
Nickelback Talks First Album in 5 Years, New Single 'San Quentin' & More!
Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback zoomed into the show today to preview the bands 10th studio album 'Get Rollin' which drops on November 18, 2022! This is their first album in 5 years and their rockin' new single 'San Quentin' is already climbing the charts fast. Nickelback is one of the best selling rock bands of the last 25 years so when they drop new music you know they're going to be bringing it. They gave us some insight to other songs on the new album, talked 2023 touring plans and much more! Check out the full interview below and the music video for their brand new single 'San Quentin'!
Blink-182 Reunite As Original Trio With New Song 'Edging'
Blink-182 have welcomed back Tom DeLonge and released their new song!
Blink-182 Drop First Song After News of Reunion
Your favorite hoodlums are back. The founding fathers of the punk rock trio, Blink-182, have reunited and they haven’t come empty-handed. Following the news that the Enema of the State legends – guitarist and co-lead vocalist Tom DeLonge, bassist and co-lead vocalist Mark Hoppus, and drummer Travis Barker – will embark on a world tour as the original Blink re-assembled, the band dropped “Edging.” It is their first single together in a nearly decade.
A punk rock museum is opening in 2023, funded by members of NOFX, Bad Religion, Foo Fighters... but not Green Day
The Punk Rock Museum will open its doors on January 13, 2023
Led Zeppelin’s Airplane Didn’t Belong to Them and Cost $2,500 an Hour to Rent
Led Zeppelin’s airplane actually belonged to someone else and set the band back $2,500 an hour.
Joe Satriani hails Wolfgang Van Halen's Taylor Hawkins tribute gig performances as "the most natural, beautiful thing I’d seen in a long time"
Joe Satriani salutes Wolfgang Van Halen for his guest spot at the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in London and LA
Babymetal announce return with new concept album The Other One and brand new shows
Babymetal will release new concept album The Other One next year and perform two shows early next year!. Babymetal have returned from their hiatus and have announced that their first new album in four years will arrive in Spring 2023. The Japanese kawaii metal duo - still formed of singers Su-metal and Moametal following the departure of original member Yuimetal in October 2018 - have been on an extended break following their most recent show at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan in April last year.
Robert Plant Blew Jimmy Page Away Playing at a Strange Venue and Became Led Zeppelin’s Singer Almost Immediately
Robert Plant impressed Jimmy Page so much he offer Plant the job of Led Zeppelin's singer within days.
Everything you need to know about Blink-182’s world stadium tour: Dates and where to buy tickets
Hello there, Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet – along with new music coming in 2022 – and this is no small thing.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years. And we’ll certainly be at their show, watching, waiting and only commiserating that this tour didn’t happen sooner. And you can be there, too, as we’re sharing everything you need to know about how to get your hands on tickets as soon as they go live...
Tom DeLonge sends message to Matt Skiba thanking him for his time with Blink-182
“To be honest, the band would not even be here today if it were not for your ability to jump in and save the day,” Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge tells fill-in member Matt Skiba. “So from my heart to yours, thank you for being part of our band.”
Green Day Reissue Fifth Album ‘Nimrod’ for 25th Anniversary, Share Demo Circa 1997
Originally released on Oct. 14, 1997, Green Day’s Nimrod followed the band’s Insomniac and found the band experimenting with ska, folk, surfer rock, and crossing other genres, and birthed one of their biggest hits, “Good Riddance (Time of Your Life).”. To mark the 25th anniversary of the...
