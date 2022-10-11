Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback zoomed into the show today to preview the bands 10th studio album 'Get Rollin' which drops on November 18, 2022! This is their first album in 5 years and their rockin' new single 'San Quentin' is already climbing the charts fast. Nickelback is one of the best selling rock bands of the last 25 years so when they drop new music you know they're going to be bringing it. They gave us some insight to other songs on the new album, talked 2023 touring plans and much more! Check out the full interview below and the music video for their brand new single 'San Quentin'!

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO