Listen to the heartwarming voicemail Taylor Hawkins left for Miley Cyrus urging her to cover Def Leppard's Photograph

Miley was one of the stars of the show at this week's Taylor Hawkins tribute show - and it turns out the man himself was behind her decision to sing the Def Leppard classic. By far the biggest talking point in rock music this week has been the incredible Taylor Hawkins tribute show that took place at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on Tuesday night, September 27.
‘Blink-182 is back baby’: Fans overjoyed with band’s new ‘Edging’ single

Blink-182 have dropped their new single “EDGING”, much to the delight of fans.The track marks the first time Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker have been in the studio together for nearly 10 years.The song, produced by Barker, features fierce drumming and hooky punk-pop melodies that had fans in a nostalgic mood.“#Edging is so good. @blink182 is back baby. So hyped for the new album,” wrote one listener on social media after hearing the song. “I’m so happy now like I can’t stop laughing with excitement,” tweeted another.Some fans were excited about the tracks old-school feel: “Tom sounds...
Blink-182 reunite with Tom DeLonge and announce world stadium tour

Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet, along with new music coming in 2023.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years.In the UK and Ireland, the band will visit venues across London, Birmingham, Manchester, Glasgow, Belfast Dublin throughout September and October 2023. The multi-platinum, award-winning group will also play their first ever performances in Latin America, along with stops in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024.The band will also drop...
See Alanis Morissette Sing ‘You Oughta Know’ With Foo Fighters at Tribute for Her Former Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Alanis Morissette helped the Foo Fighters pay honor to Taylor Hawkins — her drummer before he joined Dave Grohl and company — Tuesday night at the Los Angeles tribute concert for Hawkins. Backed by the Foo Fighters along with Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith on drums, Morissette delivered “You Oughta Know,” which Hawkins had performed countless times during his 18-month stint as a member of Morissette’s mid-Nineties touring unit. “The second I heard ‘You Oughta Know,’ I was like, ‘I’m in that band!’” Hawkins told Rolling Stone last November of joining Morissette’s band. “I just knew.” Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a...
Phil Collins and Genesis bandmates sell the rights to their music for over $300million in hopes to 'introduce their hits to younger generations'

Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold the rights to their music for a figure over over $300million in a deal with record company Concord. The package deal includes songs from Phil's solo career as well as hits made for the band with Tony Banks and Mike Rutherford in hopes to 'introduce their music to younger generations.'
Nickelback Talks First Album in 5 Years, New Single 'San Quentin' & More!

Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake of Nickelback zoomed into the show today to preview the bands 10th studio album 'Get Rollin' which drops on November 18, 2022! This is their first album in 5 years and their rockin' new single 'San Quentin' is already climbing the charts fast. Nickelback is one of the best selling rock bands of the last 25 years so when they drop new music you know they're going to be bringing it. They gave us some insight to other songs on the new album, talked 2023 touring plans and much more! Check out the full interview below and the music video for their brand new single 'San Quentin'!
Blink-182 Drop First Song After News of Reunion

Your favorite hoodlums are back. The founding fathers of the punk rock trio, Blink-182, have reunited and they haven’t come empty-handed. Following the news that the Enema of the State legends – guitarist and co-lead vocalist Tom DeLonge, bassist and co-lead vocalist Mark Hoppus, and drummer Travis Barker – will embark on a world tour as the original Blink re-assembled, the band dropped “Edging.” It is their first single together in a nearly decade.
Babymetal announce return with new concept album The Other One and brand new shows

Babymetal will release new concept album The Other One next year and perform two shows early next year!. Babymetal have returned from their hiatus and have announced that their first new album in four years will arrive in Spring 2023. The Japanese kawaii metal duo - still formed of singers Su-metal and Moametal following the departure of original member Yuimetal in October 2018 - have been on an extended break following their most recent show at the Budokan in Tokyo, Japan in April last year.
Everything you need to know about Blink-182’s world stadium tour: Dates and where to buy tickets

Hello there, Blink-182 have announced their biggest world tour yet – along with new music coming in 2022 – and this is no small thing.The US band will return for a major tour that will see the reunion of Mark Hoppus, Tom DeLonge and Travis Barker for the first time in 10 years. And we’ll certainly be at their show, watching, waiting and only commiserating that this tour didn’t happen sooner. And you can be there, too, as we’re sharing everything you need to know about how to get your hands on tickets as soon as they go live...
