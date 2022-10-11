Read full article on original website
Related
The Jan. 6 Committee has voted to subpoena Trump. Here's what else happened
The House Select Committee investigating the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, held its ninth — and possible final — hearing on its investigation on Thursday. Unlike previous hearings that lasered in on particular pieces of former President Donald Trump and his allies' scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, Thursday's hearing put the committee's findings into a broader context.
Jan. 6 committee member Rep. Pete Aguilar on Thursday's hearing
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Democratic Rep. Pete Aguilar of the House Jan. 6th committee about the panel's unanimous decision to subpoena former President Trump to testify. Megan Lim. Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant...
Former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard says she is leaving the Democratic Party
Former congresswoman and 2020 presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has announced she is leaving the Democratic party. "I can no longer remain in today's Democratic party," she said on an episode of her podcast. "It's now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers, driven by cowardly wokeness..." Gabbard...
Rep. Ro Khanna argues unequal access to technology creates unequal access to wealth
Editor's note: This episode originally aired on March 3, 2022. When the internet was first growing, experts made grandiose predictions. Some believed it would make “democracy finally possible.” At the very least, many expected the internet would be used “for the purpose of serving humanity.”. But in...
RELATED PEOPLE
Jan. 6 committee hearing highlights how Trump's election denial led to the attack
After hours of dramatic testimony across multiple hearings, here is where the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the Capitol landed today - a unanimous vote to subpoena former President Donald Trump. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED PERSON: Mr. Chairman, on this vote, there are nine ayes...
The process of giving $2.2 billion to farmers who faced discrimination begins soon
The Agriculture Department on Thursday announced it is beginning the process of creating a program that will ultimately dole out $2.2 billion to farmers who have faced discrimination from the agency in the past. Beginning Friday, the department is seeking public comment on how it should design, implement and administer...
Jan. 6 panel is back to present evidence in a final investigative hearing
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol holds its ninth public hearing Thursday, potentially the final one ahead of the release of its report. "This one is going to look a little bit different," a select committee aide said. The blockbuster Jan. 6 hearings from...
How the White House plans to handle a winter COVID surge
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Dr. Ashish Jha, White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator, about the administration's strategy to prevent a winter surge.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jan. 6 committee hearing focuses on Trump's actions during the attack
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol focused its Thursday hearing on what Trump was doing during the siege. The panel is due to release a report by the end of the year.
WFAE
8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.https://www.wfae.org
Comments / 0