benitolink.com
COMMUNITY OPINION: Examples of ordinances that were rushed
This community opinion was contributed by Mia Casey, Hollister Mayor candidate. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
benitolink.com
BenitoLink hosts Nov. 8 election forum
Congressional District 18 candidates at the BenitoLink 2022 general election forum. Photo by Leila Sadeghian. Over 200 people attended the BenitoLink general election candidate forum Oct. 11 at the Granada Theater in Hollister. The two-hour event featured seven races, along with Measures Q and R, and covered topics such as transportation, housing, mental health, agriculture and economic development.
montereycountyweekly.com
Salinas City Council will decide on an exemption for affordable housing requirements downtown.
Downtown Salinas is blooming. Construction on Main Street turned the road from a one-way to two ways; iconic buildings are under renovation; outdoor seating is flourishing and a fourth location for Alvarado Street Brewery opens soon in the Rabobank building. New residential units in the upstairs of that building, plus the Dick Bruhn building, will add 69 apartments to the Oldtown housing stock.
benitolink.com
Elections Department alerts of scammers
Information provided by the San Benito County Elections Department. The San Benito County Elections Department announced individuals wearing yellow vests are going door-to-door collecting personal voter information. The alert said these individuals are not affiliated with the Elections Department. “In San Benito County elections officials do not go door-to-door collecting...
About 'money, revenge': Dutra, supporters fire back against what they say are 'false, untrue accusations'
Watsonville City Council member and 4th District Santa Cruz County Supervisor candidate Jimmy Dutra says a civil lawsuit claiming he molested a 12-year-old when he was 30 is related to a six-year estate battle he recently finalized with his late father's "disgruntled girlfriend."
Reader Panel: Silicon Valley voters fed up by jargon
With the November election less than a month away, San Jose voters are paying close attention to the words and actions of candidates as they try to decide who they’ll support. Locally, voters are choosing who San Jose’s next mayor will be, who should fill three city council seats,...
losgatan.com
Referendum throws wrench into Los Gatos’ housing plans
Despite Town Council having already decided on how much housing to plan for when it passed the 2040 General Plan earlier this year, an organization pushing for slow growth had managed to get a couple key parts of it put on hold. But the group behind the referendum drive that...
Survey of Santa Clara County doctors finds majority plan to quit in next three years
SANTA CLARA COUNTY’S health care system could face a mass exodus of doctors due to poor working conditions and lack of respect from management. More than 200 out of 288 county-employed doctors don’t plan to stay at Santa Clara Valley Medical Care (VMC) — nearly 69 percent of whom plan to exit the system in the next three years, a survey conducted by Valley Physician Group shows. The group is a union representing more than 450 county-employed physicians.
gilroylife.com
Breaking news: Gilroy city clerk received petition documents for recall of Councilmember Armendariz
Today, October 12, 2022, at 4:37 PM, the City received a petition for the recall of Council Member Rebeca Armendariz. Starting tomorrow, Thursday, October 13, 2022, the Election Official, in accordance with Election Code, will conduct a prima facie count to determine if the petition has the minimum required number of signatures for filing. The minimum number of signatures needed for filing a petition for the City of Gilroy is 6,217.
Prop 30: Why mayors of SJ, Oakland and Newsom are on opposite sides of the EV ballot measure
San Jose's Mayor Sam Liccardo is the latest local politician to speak out on in favor of Proposition 30, measure aimed to raise taxes on the wealthy in order to fund wildfire management and electric vehicle infrastructure. The move - pitting many others in the Democratic Party against Governor Newsom who opposes it.
KSBW.com
Santa Cruz city service workers plan to strike after rejecting contract agreement
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — More than 400 Santa Cruz city service workers plan to move forward with their strike next week. The announcement comes after Service Employees International Union 521 and the city came to an agreement just hours before a work stoppage was scheduled on Oct. 3. The...
This California City Spends The Most On Bills Each Month
Doxo put together a list of cities with the most and least expensive monthly bills in each state.
Santa Clara candidate attacked with slurs, death threats
The Santa Clara mayoral race is turning ugly and life threatening for one candidate. Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city’s first openly gay policymaker. He said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor Lisa Gillmor, to speak out and stop the discriminatory behavior against him and the LGBTQ community.
NBC Bay Area
City Offers Cash for Unhoused Residents to Move Out of San Jose Encampment
The city of San Jose has offered $500 to residents of a San Jose homeless encampment near the airport to tow away their RV, trailer or vehicle. Some living at the encampment at Columbus Park, near Mineta San Jose International Airport, have taken up the offer, and crews began removing items Tuesday morning. By the city's count, 97 RVs, trailers and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About 15 others also expressed interest.
KSBW.com
Commitment 2022: Hollister Mayoral Race
HOLLISTER, Calif. — We are now less than a month away from deciding several key races. In Hollister, voters will choose who their mayor will be for the next two years. Ignacio Velazquez is the current mayor of Hollister and is looking to keep his seat. This year, he’s going up against political newcomer, Mia Casey.
hoodline.com
San Jose is paying $500 to homeless people willing to leave airport-adjacent encampment
The city of San Jose is trying a new tactic to help clear out a large homeless encampment near Mineta San Jose International Airport that is filled with old RVs, trailers, and cars. City Officials are now handing out $500 to anyone that is willing to relocate or have their vehicle towed away. The city started cleaning up the encampment at Columbus Park on October 11th. According to NBC Bay Area, “97 RVs, trailers, and vehicles were still at the site. Fifteen owners of those vehicles were ready to take the $500. About fifteen others also expressed interest.”
benitolink.com
Nenette Marie Corotto
Nenette Marie Corotto passed away on October 8, 2022 at the age of 86 years, in Hollister California, at her home peacefully with family by her side after a long illness. Nenette was born in Hollister, CA to Marie Louise Rondy and Leon J. Latapie on July 17, 1936. Nenette spent her early life living in Hollister where she helped with the family business, the Model French Laundry. She attended Fremont and R.O. Hardin Grammar Schools. Her favorite pet was her horse “Rusty” that her parents gave her for her 88th grade graduation. She loved horses and riding her whole life. She was also a Jobs Daughter and member of the Episcopal Church. She was a Cheerleader for the San Benito Joint Union High School. She left to attend the University of California, Davis pursuing her B.A. in Home Economics with the goal of becoming a High School Teacher but chose a different path, her senior year and left to attend Heald’s Business College.
montereycountyweekly.com
Monterey Bay Rare Fruit Growers’ apple tasting reveals a fruit that contains multitudes.
Freddy Menge knows a lot about apples. To be fair, he’s been learning about this widely cultivated fruit ever since he was a kid—that’s when he remembers finding old, abandoned apple trees growing in the forest near his home by La Selva Beach. “They were weird, they...
benitolink.com
Civil Grand Jury Report criticizes Hollister police staffing levels
Hollister Police Officers Wells (left) and Pimentel (right). Photo by Hollister Police Sergeant Bo Leland. Editor’s note: This is the third article on the 2021-22 Civil Grand Jury report. The first article can be found here. The second article on Behavioral Health can be found here. The 2021-22 Civil...
These three California cities are the most unsafe, study says
Three California cities are considered some of the most dangerous in the United States, and one of them is right here in the Bay Area, according to a new study from WalletHub.
