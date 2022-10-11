ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Democratic nominee for Idaho attorney general announces long list of prominent Republicans backing his campaign

BOISE — Idaho Attorney General candidate Tom Arkoosh, who is running as a Democrat, on Tuesday announced a list of more than 50 prominent, longtime Idaho Republicans who are supporting his campaign, including such notable names as former GOP Gov. Phil Batt, current GOP Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, and former longtime GOP state Sen. Laird Noh. Arkoosh faces former four-term GOP Congressman Raul Labrador in the race to be Idaho’s next attorney general; Labrador defeated longtime GOP Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in the May primary. ...
The Stealth Story: Idaho Voters Can Change the Balance of Power in Boise

The balance of power between the Governor and Idaho Legislators is on the November ballot. It’s called SJR 102. A yes vote means you support a change to the state constitution. A no vote would mean you prefer the status quo. The measure would allow the leaders of the House and Senate to call a special session. Currently, the Governor has the power, and it became a contentious issue for some during the so-called pandemic.
No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides

No charges or fines will be levied against the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee over its participation with a publication called The People’s Pen after an investigation by the offices of the secretary of state and the attorney general. Deputy Secretary of State Chad Houck said while there was one invoice entirely paid by the […] The post No action on election-related publication, Idaho Secretary of State decides appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Voter guide: Idaho general election, Nov. 8, 2022

The entire Idaho Legislature and all seven elected statewide offices are up for election this year. All of Idaho’s statewide constitutional officers, both members of the U.S. House delegation, one U.S. Senator and the entire Idaho Legislature are up for election, or possible re-election, in the general election set for Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Why Idaho City May Not Be as Safe as You Think

When it comes to where a person lives, many things are taken into account. Many people want an affordable place, a good job market, and a good educational system for their kids, and one of the most important aspects of where you live is feeling safe. If you don't feel safe, then life will be stressful, and feeling like your family members are in danger is not a way to go through life. Some places are known to be more unsafe than others, and some are known to see little crime. When it comes to cities in the United States which are the safest and which are more dangerous, and how do cities in Idaho compare?
The race for Idaho Attorney General is causing party lines to blur

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Many well-known Republican leaders from across Idaho have announced their support for Tom Arkoosh to be Idaho’s next Attorney General and they are urging other Republicans to join them. The group, Republicans for Arkoosh, announced their support for Arkoosh at a Boise news conference today. Former Deputy Attorney General Dave High, who spoke for the group, said that “Idaho needs a competent, ethical and respected lawyer to run the largest law office in the State of Idaho. Tom Arkoosh has the right stuff to do an excellent job.”
More Bad News for Idaho’s Marijuana Crowd

Dr. Leana S. Wen is a liberal. She wouldn’t object to the description. She was once the chief architect at an abortion mill called Planned Parenthood. Her devotion to the cause of infanticide landed her a gig on the editorial pages of Pravda-on-the-Potomac. Sometimes called the Washington Post. While Dr. Wen isn’t concerned about the safety of kids in the wombs of their mothers, she is concerned about those who managed to slip by the executioner and grew into teenagers.
Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication

All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
'He went valiantly': Family of Idahoan killed in Ukraine speaks out

REXBURG, Idaho — An Idaho man died in Ukraine earlier this week while serving as a volunteer. Dane Partridge of Rexburg, who previously served in Iraq, had been fighting in Ukraine since April before he was killed on the front lines. Now, the sister of Partridge, Jenny Partridge Corry,...
Public health advisory issued for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho

The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare’s Division of Public Health has issued a health advisory for Henrys Lake in eastern Idaho after cyanobacteria was discovered in samples. According to a press release from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, officials confirmed the presence of three species of cyanobacteria, which can produce toxins that can be harmful to people, pets and livestock. Cyanobacteria occur naturally in Idaho’s waters, but...
See Idaho’s Massive Impact on Americas Food Supply

Idaho Agriculture is a massive part of what makes Idaho - Idaho. The Gem state is made up of some incredible, beautiful, wide-open, hard-working farmland. Idaho is top in the country for producing the most of three major crops and top two for quite a few other crop staples in the country.
There is Only One Reason You Can Legally Honk Your Horn in Idaho

As a runner, there are fewer things we hate more than being startled by a motorist honking their horn right behind me for apparent reason at all. Is it supposed to be a sign of encouragement? Is it because you think you recognize us? Is it because you think a girl in leggings is attractive? It doesn't matter the reason, if we're running safely down the sidewalk and are out of harm's way...these motorists shouldn't be honking their horns at us at all. What they're doing is technically illegal in Idaho.
