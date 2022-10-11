ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Is Spoiling His Own Movie

Dwayne Johnson has been telling us for months about how the "hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," ahead of his upcoming movie Black Adam. But it turns out that he's also changing the hierarchy of spoilers. Instead of some rando on Twitter, Johnson himself is the one dropping spoilers for the movie. Spoilers follow for the post-credits scene of Black Adam.
She-Hulk Director On Who Came Up With The Show's Daredevil Costume

When Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) finally appeared in She-Hulk this season, he had a surprising new look not seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While on-screen we've primarily seen Daredevil in his iconic red leathers and, in some cases, a homemade black suit, he appeared on She-Hulk in a red and gold version of his costume, which nods back to the character's comic book origins from his first appearance in 1964.
Michelle Yeoh And Pete Davidson Join Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Movie

Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are joining the cast of the next Transformers movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yeoh and Davidson will star in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, with Yeoh voicing the character and Airazor and Davidson voicing Mirage. They join previously announced stars including Anthony Ramos and...
M3GAN Trailer Has James Wan Toying With Killer Robots

James Wan turned the horror genre backward with his sleeper hit Malignant in 2021 and now plans to do the same with his follow-up in the robot toy-turned-killer film M3GAN. An acronym for model three generative android, M3GAN is about a young girl who loses her parents and roboticist aunt who takes care of her. On a whim, the aunt (played by Girls' Allison Williams) takes her niece (Violet McGraw) to work and introduces her to a prototype of a new toy that's designed specifically for a child to never feel lonely.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Features Trailer I PC Games

After the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenage Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. When a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his home, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.
She-Hulk's Season Finale Has A Pretty Cool Cameo That You Missed

Now that She-Hulk's first and potentially only season has come to a close on Disney+, we've seen just how massively the series wanted to break the fourth wall. While there were moments of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaking the fourth wall in each episode, it all paled in comparison to the season finale.
The Penguin Star Colin Farrell Reveals Batman Spinoff Show's Opening Scene

For as much drama going on over at Warner Bros. Discovery, some projects are still in the works. Among them is Colin Farrell's The Batman spinoff centered on the Penguin. In an interview with ExtraTV, he offered up a few tidbits of information about the upcoming series. Beware spoilers for The Batman.
Brendan Fraser Is Up For Mummy 4, Comments On Why Tom Cruise's Reboot Didn't Work

One of actor Brendan Fraser's most iconic roles was that of Rick O'Connell in The Mummy franchise. He played the role three times, most recently in 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. In a new interview with Variety, Fraser said he is open to the possibility of coming back for a fourth film, while he also commented on why the Mummy reboot starring Tom Cruise may have fallen short.
Mario Movie's Keegan-Michael Key Says Toad Will Sing, Describes His Voice

New details have come to light about the Mario movie, as actor Keegan-Michael Key--who voices Toad--has announced that his character will sing in the animated film. He confirmed this after Jack Black, who plays Bowser, announced that his character will sing, too, which has prompted some to wonder just how much of a musical the film will be. That remains to be seen.
Superman: Son of Kal-El #16 - KAL-EL RETURNS, PART 2: REUNION

Father and son are at last reunited after the Warworld Saga ripped them apart…and you don’t need to have super-senses to know that this is a reunion well earned. As planet Earth becomes reacquainted with the rise of two Supermen, one man stands in their way. Lex Luthor sets his deadly machinations in motion as the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues!
Gamespot

How An Immersive Shakespeare Experience In NYC Wound Up Feeling Like Real-Life Elden Ring

There's a moment relatively early on in Elden Ring where you have the chance to stumble upon an elevator which, if you decide to hop on it, will take you on what feels like a journey to the center of the earth. The ride is minutes long. The further you get, the more it starts to feel like you probably made a mistake--especially as the elevator shaft opens up to reveal a whole night sky and sprawling ruins in the distance. It's beautiful. It's terrifying. If you're anything like me, you probably chanced upon this part of the game on your first day with it and were immediately consumed with the feeling of "I shouldn't be here, I did something wrong."
