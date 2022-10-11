Read full article on original website
Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Is Spoiling His Own Movie
Dwayne Johnson has been telling us for months about how the "hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," ahead of his upcoming movie Black Adam. But it turns out that he's also changing the hierarchy of spoilers. Instead of some rando on Twitter, Johnson himself is the one dropping spoilers for the movie. Spoilers follow for the post-credits scene of Black Adam.
She-Hulk Director On Who Came Up With The Show's Daredevil Costume
When Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) finally appeared in She-Hulk this season, he had a surprising new look not seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While on-screen we've primarily seen Daredevil in his iconic red leathers and, in some cases, a homemade black suit, he appeared on She-Hulk in a red and gold version of his costume, which nods back to the character's comic book origins from his first appearance in 1964.
Michelle Yeoh And Pete Davidson Join Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Movie
Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson are joining the cast of the next Transformers movie. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Yeoh and Davidson will star in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, with Yeoh voicing the character and Airazor and Davidson voicing Mirage. They join previously announced stars including Anthony Ramos and...
Halloween Ends Could Be Biggest Box Office Smash Since Thor: Love And Thunder, Opens With $5 Million In Previews
Halloween Ends releases in theaters and on Peacock this Friday, October 14, and it's expected to bring in a lot of money at the box office despite releasing simultaneously for streaming on Peacock. The film got off to a strong start, banking $5.4 million in Thursday night previews, according to Variety.
M3GAN Trailer Has James Wan Toying With Killer Robots
James Wan turned the horror genre backward with his sleeper hit Malignant in 2021 and now plans to do the same with his follow-up in the robot toy-turned-killer film M3GAN. An acronym for model three generative android, M3GAN is about a young girl who loses her parents and roboticist aunt who takes care of her. On a whim, the aunt (played by Girls' Allison Williams) takes her niece (Violet McGraw) to work and introduces her to a prototype of a new toy that's designed specifically for a child to never feel lonely.
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Features Trailer I PC Games
After the events of Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, teenage Miles Morales is adjusting to his new home while following in the footsteps of his mentor, Peter Parker, as a new Spider-Man. When a fierce power struggle threatens to destroy his home, Miles must take up the mantle of Spider-Man and own it.
She-Hulk's Season Finale Has A Pretty Cool Cameo That You Missed
Now that She-Hulk's first and potentially only season has come to a close on Disney+, we've seen just how massively the series wanted to break the fourth wall. While there were moments of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) breaking the fourth wall in each episode, it all paled in comparison to the season finale.
The Penguin Star Colin Farrell Reveals Batman Spinoff Show's Opening Scene
For as much drama going on over at Warner Bros. Discovery, some projects are still in the works. Among them is Colin Farrell's The Batman spinoff centered on the Penguin. In an interview with ExtraTV, he offered up a few tidbits of information about the upcoming series. Beware spoilers for The Batman.
Brendan Fraser Is Up For Mummy 4, Comments On Why Tom Cruise's Reboot Didn't Work
One of actor Brendan Fraser's most iconic roles was that of Rick O'Connell in The Mummy franchise. He played the role three times, most recently in 2008's The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. In a new interview with Variety, Fraser said he is open to the possibility of coming back for a fourth film, while he also commented on why the Mummy reboot starring Tom Cruise may have fallen short.
Scarlett Johansson Feared Being "Hypersexualized" And "Pigeonholed" As An Actor Earlier In Her Career
Scarlett Johansson, 37, said in a recent interview that despite having an acting career that started at age seven and has earned her two Oscar nominations, she was "pigeonholed" as a young actor and once felt it'd be impossible to diversify her onscreen roles. Johansson opened up about her career on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.
Hulu Orders Taika Waititi-Directed Interior Chinatown Adaptation With Jimmy O. Yang
Hulu has ordered 10 episodes of Interior Chinatown, a series adapting the National Book Award-winning 2020 Charles Yu novel with the same name. Deadline was the first to report. Jimmy O. Yang (Crazy Rich Asians, Silicon Valley) will reportedly star as Willis Wu, a background actor in a procedural cop...
Mario Movie's Keegan-Michael Key Says Toad Will Sing, Describes His Voice
New details have come to light about the Mario movie, as actor Keegan-Michael Key--who voices Toad--has announced that his character will sing in the animated film. He confirmed this after Jack Black, who plays Bowser, announced that his character will sing, too, which has prompted some to wonder just how much of a musical the film will be. That remains to be seen.
LOTR: Rings Of Power Season 1 Finale Reveals Who Sauron Is, Will Become Like Walter White In Season 2
Amazon's The Rings of Power has concluded its first season, and the show went out with a bang. There was a big reveal during the episode and it could have big implications for Season 2. This story contains spoilers for The Rings of Power, so only read on if you've seen the episode or don't care about being spoiled.
Superman: Son of Kal-El #16 - KAL-EL RETURNS, PART 2: REUNION
Father and son are at last reunited after the Warworld Saga ripped them apart…and you don’t need to have super-senses to know that this is a reunion well earned. As planet Earth becomes reacquainted with the rise of two Supermen, one man stands in their way. Lex Luthor sets his deadly machinations in motion as the march toward Action Comics #1050 continues!
LOTR: Rings Of Power's Sauron Actor Didn't Know He Was Sauron Until Episode 3, Reveals Season 2 Details
The season finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally reveals that Sauron has been hiding in plain sight the whole time. The actor who plays Sauron on the Amazon Studios show has now shared more details about the character and what to expect in the upcoming second season.
George R.R. Martin Says House Of The Dragon Needs Four Seasons, Discusses Show's Many Time Jumps
Author George R.R. Martin has said the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon needs to run for four seasons to tell its story properly, while he also discussed the show's many time jumps. This story contains spoilers for House of the Dragon. Posting on his blog, Martin--who...
How An Immersive Shakespeare Experience In NYC Wound Up Feeling Like Real-Life Elden Ring
There's a moment relatively early on in Elden Ring where you have the chance to stumble upon an elevator which, if you decide to hop on it, will take you on what feels like a journey to the center of the earth. The ride is minutes long. The further you get, the more it starts to feel like you probably made a mistake--especially as the elevator shaft opens up to reveal a whole night sky and sprawling ruins in the distance. It's beautiful. It's terrifying. If you're anything like me, you probably chanced upon this part of the game on your first day with it and were immediately consumed with the feeling of "I shouldn't be here, I did something wrong."
