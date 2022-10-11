Sisters Jennifer & Jessie Clavin are back with their first new Bleached single since the pandemic. "Flip It" is a super-catchy, big riff poppy rocker about turning lemons into lemonade. “I heard this quote on Euphoria," Jennifer says, "‘Every day you get out of bed is an act of courage.' I really related that to the lyrics. During the time of writing this song, I felt like I had to find my inner warrior to make it through another day in LA.”

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO