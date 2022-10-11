Read full article on original website
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Dolphins Announce Official Decision On Tua Tagovailoa For Vikings Game
Earlier this Wednesday morning, it was reported that Tua Tagovailoa will throw during practice. However, it's unlikely he'll suit up for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Well, moments ago, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel announced that Tagovailoa will not play this weekend. McDaniel added that Tagovailoa has not...
thecomeback.com
Bill Belichick offers shocking comments on Patriots’ QB situation
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe started his first NFL game last week while starting quarterback Mac Jones was nursing a high-ankle sprain. Zappe performed admirably, helping the New England Patriots get a dominant 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions. Now there are some questions surrounding the team’s quarterback situation for long-time...
NFL Analysis Network
Patriots Receive Awful Injury News About Offensive Playmaker
The New England Patriots have shown signs of life over the past two weeks. After going right down to the wire against the Green Bay Packers in Lambeau Field in Week 4, losing on a game-winning field goal at the buzzer, the team bounced back with a decisive victory in Week 5.
Patriots Players Reveal What Makes Bill Belichick Great Coach
FOXBORO, Mass. — Bill Belichick has been a successful coach in the NFL for over two decades. Sunday’s Week 5 win over the Detroit Lions not only marked Belichick’s 400th with the New England Patriots, it also marked his 323rd win, which puts him one behind George Halas to tie for second place for all-time wins.
How Little-Known Patriots Staffer Has Helped Rookie Bailey Zappe
FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe was thrown into the fire for his first NFL game action. But he hasn’t been alone in his development, leaning on one team staffer that has drawn high praise around the building. In just under two full games...
Ex-Celtics All-Star Likely To Be Cut Before NBA Season Opener
A former Boston Celtics guard is set to hit the market before the season tips off next Tuesday. Kemba Walker likely will not play a minute for the Pistons, as Detroit is expected to waive the four-time All-Star to bring its roster to 15 guaranteed spots, as reported Friday by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Watch: Horse manure delays Navy vs. SMU contest for 15 minutes
A stinky situation broke out during Friday night's Navy vs. SMU contest, delaying the game briefly. After an SMU touchdown, the team's longtime mascot, Peruna, a black Shetland pony, charged onto the field to celebrate, as is customary. Only this time, Peruna may have gotten a tad bit too excited and left a few smelly presents behind on the field.
The Patriots should make a move for this wide receiver
It only took five weeks, but the first NFL coach has been fired with the Carolina Panthers getting rid of Matt Rhule. As such, the attention immediately turns to which players on the Panthers could be traded as they go through a rebuild and according to SI.com’s Albert Breer, teams have started to call. If the Panthers are willing to listen to overtures, the Patriots should give them a call regarding wide receiver D.J. Moore.
