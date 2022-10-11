Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Seafood Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
4 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Father Who Took the Law into His Own HandsSam H ArnoldBaton Rouge, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Investigation By Federal Organized Crime and Drug Trafficking Task Force Leads to Charges Against Six IndividualsThe Daily ScoopBaton Rouge, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly provides injury update for LSU ahead of Florida game
The LSU Tigers will be dealing with some injuries when the head to the Swamp to take on the Florida Gators this weekend. Interior lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered a lower-body injury last Saturday against Tennessee and will miss the game. Dellinger’s injury forced a few adjustments up front according to Scott Rabalais of The Advocate.
LSUSports.net
Former Tiger Basketball Player, Asst. Coach Randy Livingston Named To State High School HOF Class
BATON ROUGE – Former LSU Basketball player and assistant coach Randy Livingston was announced this week as a member of the 2023 class for the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. The announcement was made by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association and the induction will take place...
Brian Kelly Announces Wednesday Update On LSU Player Who Was Hospitalized
LSU football coach Brian Kelly shared some positive news Wednesday. On the SEC coaches' teleconference, Kelly revealed that offensive lineman Will Campbell is expected to return to the field when the Tigers travel to Florida this week. Campbell missed last week's game after he was hospitalized for ...
Trey Holly, LSU's record-setting RB pledge, nominated for nation's best HS running back: Vote
Union Parish High School (Louisiana) star and LSU Tigers pledge Trey Holly is one of 20 nominees for the nation's best running back. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound back made headliners earlier this year when he broke the Louisiana all-time career rushing yards record. So far, Holly has ...
brproud.com
SWAC investigating pre-game scuffle between Southern & Prairie View
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The SWAC says it’s investigating a pre-game scuffle that happened before Saturday’s football game between Southern and Prairie View team members. The SWAC says they, along with Southern and Prairie View, are collectively reviewing video footage of the altercation in order to...
theadvocate.com
Southern freshman defensive end Ckelby Givens is playing like a veteran
Eric Dooley was looking for immediate help in a lot of places when he took over the Southern University football program in December. So he loaded up on players in the transfer portal, and some of them had four years of experience. But the biggest surprise among his newcomers may...
theadvocate.com
Games to Watch: Check out the top Week 7 Baton Rouge Friday Night Matchups
These two teams are used to the drill … they meet once again with the district title more than likely on the line. Both teams 4-2 overall and are ranked in the LWSA’s top 10 — the Cubs are fourth and the Chargers are rated sixth. A year ago, U-High won 39-27.
theadvocate.com
Four with local ties part of Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame induction class
One coach, two athletes and one administrator with local ties were selected to the Louisiana High School Sports Hall of Fame. Wrestling coach and historian Bill Bofinger of Lee High, multisport athletes Kate Ripple Cramer of Parkview Baptist and Warren Capone of Catholic High, along with longtime LHSAA marketing director Mitch Small are part of the 10-member class that will be inducted April 18 at the Crowne Plaza in Baton Rouge.
Son of former NFL, Tulane QB arrested in fatal hit & run in Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge police have arrested the son of a former NFL, Tulane, and UL-Monroe player in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that happened late Saturday night.
brproud.com
Ride Along : Week 7 Ryan Cook Scotlandville
BATON ROUGE – Our Football Friday Night Game of the Week is a marquee matchup in 5A between Scotlandville (4-2,1-0) and No. 4 Zachary (4-1,1-0). Both teams are coming off dominating wins to open up district play. The Jackets are under new leadership with first year Head Coach Ryan...
theadvocate.com
Descendants of 272 slaves sold by Georgetown priests to Louisiana later founded Southern University
That's the modern equivalent of the price paid for 272 slaves of African descent in 1838, all sold to Louisiana plantations by Jesuit priests who baptized them into the Catholic faith. The priests considered these people their property, to be bought and sold to fund the mounting debt of a...
wbrz.com
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
wbrz.com
Maintenance issues follow student from dorm to dorm
BATON ROUGE - One LSU student says she is tired of spending her time and energy making sure she's living in a safe place. The full-time student who did not want to be identified says that she is concerned for her health and wants her university to do something about it.
brproud.com
Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Funeral arrangements for long-time Southern University administrator and pastor Rev. Dr. Jesse B. Bilberry Jr. were announced Friday. Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Omega Service – Community Reflections at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 17. Public Viewing at 8 a.m. Religious Services at 10 a.m.
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Baton Rouge
The ticket was claimed on Friday, October 7, and the winner went home with the top prize available for this game.
cenlanow.com
Southern University holds memorial for student killed Saturday
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Shoulder to shoulder, friends and family comforted each other at the JoVonté Barber memorial. Barber died last weekend after being shot near his car. The student union at Southern University was full of emotions as they released their balloons for Mrs. Barber’s only...
theadvocate.com
Belle of Baton Rouge casino reopens with new players club, management system
The Belle of Baton Rouge is back open after closing for several days last week to put in a new casino management system and a new player benefits program. The casino was shut down from Sunday to Wednesday in order for the changes to take place. Officials with The Queen...
theadvocate.com
Who has the best gumbo in Baton Rouge? See what readers voted as their favorite.
Wednesday was National Gumbo Day — and, to celebrate, we conducted an unscientific poll of readers asking for their opinions on favorite gumbos in Baton Rouge. Turns out, we're all winners. However, according to those who voted in our quick poll, Dempsey's Po'boys has some seriously loyal gumbo eaters and earned more votes than any other gumbo.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
theadvocate.com
Woodlawn teacher on leave as lawsuit claims inappropriate behavior when he was at Episcopal
A newly hired teacher at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge was placed on administrative leave Wednesday, the day after news reports said he is being sued by a former student at Episcopal High, where he previously worked, alleging that he acted inappropriately with her and other female students. Victor...
