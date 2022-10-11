LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 20, 2022-- Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, today announced the results of its recent European market insights survey. Facing the rampant and unrelenting speed of change in the continually evolving European landscape, organisations have the option to passively attempt to keep pace, hampered by time, process, and resource restrictions or, instead, be intentional in their efforts to leapfrog the challenges by embracing change to building a tax centre of excellence. Those that invest in the latter stand an infinitely better chance of transforming their tax functions into a best-practice operations aligned to deliver on the company’s key priorities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005180/en/ Opposing views of tax and finance effectiveness. (Graphic: Business Wire)

