Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Washington Commanders Owner Dan Snyder Reportedly Claims He Has Enough ‘Dirt’ to ‘Blow Up’ NFL Owners
Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, who is the subject of multiple investigations, related to workplace sexual misconduct, accounting missteps, and other allegations, reportedly believes he’s protected because of the “dirt” he’s gathered on other owners and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. Per ESPN, Snyder became the subject...
Comments / 0