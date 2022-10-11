Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment

Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 23 HOURS AGO