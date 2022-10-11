ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment

By Field Level Media
The Advocate & Democrat
The Advocate & Democrat
 3 days ago
Too late for an audible, Commanders coach Ron Rivera called a mea culpa instead.

In front of the entire team, Rivera said he needed to apologize for suggesting Washington quarterback Carson Wentz was the reason the franchise isn't in the lead pack of the NFC East this season.

Related
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz

Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Carson Wentz Reportedly Dealing With New Injury Before Bears Game

Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz won't be at 100 percent for this Thursday's matchup against the Chicago Bears. On Tuesday, the Commanders listed Wentz as a limited participant in practice due to a right shoulder injury. Two days later, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero announced that Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat

The Advocate & Democrat serves Sweetwater, Madisonville and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

