Commanders' Ron Rivera apologizes to Carson Wentz for QB comment

‘I’m done’: Commanders coach Ron Rivera goes on furious rant, walks out over ‘bulls–t’ Carson Wentz speculation
The Washington Commanders gave the game ball to Ron Rivera after he marked his first win as a head coach on Soldier Field. This was after Rivera’s squad came out on top of a lackluster TNF matchup against the Chicago Bears, 12-7. Rivera wasn’t exactly in a jovial mood...
Dallas Cowboys Reveal Dak Prescott's Status For Game vs. Eagles
The Dallas Cowboys have listed quarterback Dak Prescott as questionable for Sunday's primetime game against the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles. Prescott has missed the Cowboys' last four games with a broken thumb on his throwing hand. Earlier this afternoon, head coach Mike McCarthy said Dak is expected to throw before Sunday...
Ron Rivera storms out of press conference after emphatic rejection to report that he did not want Carson Wentz
Had you not watched Thursday's Week 6 opener between the Commanders and Bears and you simply tuned into Ron Rivera's postgame press conference, you would have thought Washington came out on the losing end. That wasn't the case, however, as the Commanders were able to hang on to the 12-7 victory to stop their four-game losing skid. Cause for celebration, right? Well, things never seem to be that straightforward in Washington.
Carson Wentz Reportedly Dealing With New Injury Before Bears Game
Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz won't be at 100 percent for this Thursday's matchup against the Chicago Bears. On Tuesday, the Commanders listed Wentz as a limited participant in practice due to a right shoulder injury. Two days later, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero announced that Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain.
Pro Picks takes Commanders to rally around Wentz, beat Bears
Carson Wentz takes enough hits on and off the field that short rest is just another obstacle. Fresh off his coach running him over figuratively, Wentz leads the Washington Commanders (1-4) against the Chicago Bears (2-3) on Thursday night with each team trying to snap a losing streak. Commanders coach...
Commanders’ Ron Rivera refutes report he didn’t pick Carson Wentz
After the Washington Commanders scraped by the Chicago Bears in uninspiring fashion on Thursday Night Football, more questions emerged on Carson Wentz. The 29-year-old quarterback struggled mightily against Chicago, throwing for just 99 yards while completing 12-for-22 passes (54.5%) for a 66.3 quarterback rating. It marked the second game of...
Ron Rivera blows up at Carson Wentz question after win
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera delivered a profanity-laced answer to a question implying that it was owner Dan Snyder - not Rivera - who orchestrated the trade for Carson Wentz in the offseason.
Packers brace for Jets with QB Aaron Rodgers resting sore thumb
Packers brace for Jets with QB Aaron Rodgers resting sore thumb
Former Packers TE Tyrone Davis dies at 50
Former Green Bay Packers tight end Tyrone Davis died earlier this month at 50, the club said Wednesday. The Packers said Davis, who played for the team from 1997-2002, died Oct. 2, citing an obituary posted on the website of…
Patriots aim to silence struggling Browns
Everybody starts somewhere. For New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, that start came in Cleveland. Belichick will return to the city where he landed his first head coaching job over 30 years ago when New England (2-3) visits the Browns…
David Ojabo, Tyus Bowser practice in boost to Ravens LBs corps
Baltimore Ravens rookie David Ojabo practiced with his teammates for the first time Wednesday, recovered from the torn Achilles he sustained during his pro day in March. A projected first-round pick from Michigan, the 22-year-old Ojabo likely fell to the…
Bears come up inches short in loss to Commanders
Brian Robinson scored on a 1-yard run with 7:21 remaining to capitalize on a turnover two plays earlier and Joey Slye connected on two field goals as the visiting Washington Commanders rallied for a 12-7 win against the Chicago Bears…
Browns' Jadeveon Clowney, Denzel Ward out vs. Patriots
Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Denzel Ward have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the visiting New England Patriots.
Upstart Giants to take on Lamar Jackson, Ravens
Two of the NFL's top rushing offenses meet on Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens visit the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. The Giants (4-1) own the league's second-ranked rushing attack at 179 yards per game, trailing only the…
Chiefs PK Harrison Butker set for Sunday return
Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker passed another test Thursday, clearing the path for his return to the lineup from a Week 1 ankle injury. Butker used a short approach and kicked without discomfort on Wednesday, graduating to a typical…
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Responds to 'Dan's Dirt'; Commanders Coach Ron Rivera Rants
Follow along with Commander Country as we keep you up to date with all firings, hirings, and breaking news in the NFL
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
Oct 6, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) is carted off the field in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney recovers a second-quarter strip sack of Jets quarterback Joe Flacco on Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022 in Cleveland. Akr 9 18 Browns 5
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; American football player Odell Beckham Jr before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
