Council Urges Mayor to Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Would you pay extra money to bypass the traffic in Chicago?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago streets harbor lost stories: It’s time to update those tired old ghostly talesRoger MarshChicago, IL
Where to find the best pizza in ChicagoJake WellsChicago, IL
theScore
Memphis extends coach Hardaway on 6-year, $16.5M contract
Memphis and head coach Penny Hardaway agreed on a six-year contract extension worth $16.5 million plus incentives. It runs through April 2028. "As I have said many times, this is a dream position for me, and I do not take it for granted," Hardaway said Wednesday. The Tigers have gone...
NBC Sports
Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe
The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
Detroit Pistons likely to shift gears on Kemba Walker
What are the Detroit Pistons likely to do with Kemba Walker?When will the Pistons begin their 2022-23 season?. According to a report from The Athletic, the Detroit Pistons are likely to shift gears on G Kemba Walker. Walker, who was acquired by the Pistons on draft day, was originally thought...
FOX Sports
Pacers pick up options on Tyrese Haliburton, 3 others
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers took another major step in their rebuilding project by exercising the options on point guard Tyrese Haliburton and three other players on Wednesday. By picking up the fourth year on Haliburton's rookie contract, as expected, it assures the Pacers of keeping their cornerstone...
What we learned in Bears' heartbreaking 12-7 loss vs. Commanders
CHICAGO – The game Jeff Bezos paid all that money for, Bears and Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, went exactly how everyone predicted. A mistake-filled slopfest of a first half saw the Commanders take a 3-0 lead into the locker room. The Bears' defense, which has had trouble starting fast, held Carson Wentz and Co. to 88 yards through the first two stanzas.
How the Yu Darvish trade looks for Cubs 2 years later
Yu Darvish pitching an impressive six innings in the Padres’ playoff victory over Clayton Kershaw and the Dodgers on Wednesday might not have done much for Cubs fans wishing he was still in Chicago — certainly not for anyone who believes he might have made a difference in the Cubs’ 2021 fortunes.
Carlos Correa opting out of contract with Minnesota Twins
The MLB free agent shortstop market just got a bit more interesting. Carlos Correa will exercise the opt-out clause in his contract with the Minnesota Twins, he told Puerto Rican newspaper El Nuevo Día on Wednesday. “With the year that I have had, my health and my being at...
atozsports.com
Mavericks: Luka Doncic explains how Dallas could take a step forward this season
DALLAS – Continuity is often what separates the average-at-best teams, from the good, from the great. In head coach Jason Kidd’s second season, and in a remarkably tougher Western Conference, it’s the continuity that Luka Doncic – the preseason favorite to win MVP – feels sets the Dallas Mavericks apart.
Bulls sign K. Antetokounmpo to two-way contract
All Kostas Antetokounmpo wanted was a chance. When he received one, he made the most of it. The Chicago Bulls announced on Friday that Antetokounmpo, the younger brother of two-time NBA most valuable player Giannis, has signed a two-way contract to stick with his fourth NBA team. Antetokounmpo, 24, will...
theScore
Report: Pistons likely to waive Kemba Walker
The Detroit Pistons will likely waive former All-Star point guard Kemba Walker before Monday’s league deadline to set regular-season rosters, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania and James Edwards III. Cutting Walker would bring the Pistons' roster to 15 guaranteed spots. Walker didn't attend training camp or play in...
Alex Caruso describes thrill of playing with Lonzo Ball
Alex Caruso and Lonzo Ball's camaraderie stretches back to their time in Los Angles playing for the Lakers. Now with the Chicago Bulls, they have reinstated indestructible chemistry, especially on the defensive end. Caruso sees a lot of the same traits in each of their games. "We have a lot...
Former Cubs pitcher Bruce Sutter dies at 69
Former Cubs pitcher and Hall of Famer Bruce Sutter has died at the age of 69. Sutter spent five of his 12 big-league seasons with the Cubs, signing as an amateur free agent before debuting in 1976. He played for the Cubs from 1976-80, making four consecutive All-Star teams while winning the 1979 NL Cy Young Award.
hotnewhiphop.com
Shaq Takes Penny Hardaway Over Kyrie Irving
Shaq’s hot take might surprise some people. Shaq has played with some truly incredible players over the course of his career. During his time with the Los Angeles Lakers, he got to play with Kobe Bryant, and while in Miami, he played with Dwyane Wade. You also can’t forget the fact that he played with LeBron James for a brief period of time in Cleveland.
NBA・
Grading Bears' offense, defense in loss vs. Commanders
CHICAGO -- It was a game the Bears had to win. After back-to-back losses to the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings, a date with the floundering Washington Commanders was just what the doctor ordered. But try as they might, the Bears couldn't get out of their own way Thursday...
When do the Chicago Bears play next?
The Chicago Bears will have a lot of time on their hands to prepare for their Week 7 game. After their loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the team has 10 days to prepare for their next game – the longest possible time span in football without a bye week.
LeBron closing in on Abdul-Jabbar's NBA scoring record
It was Oct. 29, 2003. LeBron James played his first NBA game. The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Sacramento Kings, and James scored 25 points. That night, there were 2,708 names ahead of him on the NBA’s all-time scoring list. He’s caught 2,707 of them. Only one person...
NBA・
Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears
Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as an encore for the rookie running back who made his NFL debut last week against the Tennessee Titans, just over a month after being shot in an attempted burglary.
Heyman if Sox hire Washington: 'That would shock me'
The White Sox reportedly reached out to Ron Washington – the Atlanta Braves third base coach – about their opening for the team's manager, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers. But, how much of a shot does Washington have at landing the position?. Not much, according to NY Post...
What does 'GSH' on Bears orange jerseys stand for?
The Chicago Bears unveiled new orange jerseys and helmets for Thursday's game against the Washington Commanders. The orange uniforms attracted a lot of attention. But, what about the "GSH"?. What does GSH on Bears jersey mean?. The GSH on the arm of the Bears' uniform is an honor of George...
White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job
The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports. The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada Wednesday in Houston. According to Heyman, Espada also will interview for the Marlins' manager job Wednesday.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
