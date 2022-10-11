Read full article on original website
KMZU
Ellanette (Darling) Herman
Ellanette (Darling) Herman, 84, of St. Joseph, Missouri passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Blue Springs, MO. A memorial graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 20, 2022, at the Odessa Cemetery in Odessa, MO. Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Memories of Ellanette and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524.
KMZU
Michael Levy
Michael Levy, 44, of Odessa, MO, passed away October 11th after a valiant battle with colon cancer. Mike was born July 16, 1978, in Kansas City to Thomas (Joe) and Nancy Levy. He was a lifelong resident of Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School in 1996. He worked at Fireworks Over America for over 25 years where he played an important and vital role. Mike was involved in the community through coaching Little League basketball and helping at the food pantry.
