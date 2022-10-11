Michael Levy, 44, of Odessa, MO, passed away October 11th after a valiant battle with colon cancer. Mike was born July 16, 1978, in Kansas City to Thomas (Joe) and Nancy Levy. He was a lifelong resident of Odessa and graduated from Odessa High School in 1996. He worked at Fireworks Over America for over 25 years where he played an important and vital role. Mike was involved in the community through coaching Little League basketball and helping at the food pantry.

ODESSA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO